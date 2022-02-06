Live Sampdoria – Sassuolo: 3-0 Serie A 2021/2022. Live the match

Where the game is played: Stadium: Luigi Ferraris

City: Genoa

Capacity: 36685 spectators12:27

Sampdoria is looking for salvation points and comes from four consecutive defeats. He has not found victory in the league since the derby at the beginning of December. Sassuolo, on the other hand, has just returned from an away tie against Torino and with a series of good results could aspire to European positions.12:27

The match between Sampdoria and Sassuolo is the one that has seen the most 0-0 draws since the 2000s in Serie A. The Emilians are also unbeaten in nine of the last 10 league games against the Sampdoria.12:28

SAMPDORIA formation (4-3-1-2): Falcone – Bereszynski, Ferrari A., Colley, Murru – Candreva, Rincon, Thorsby – Sensi – Gabbiadini, Caputo. Available: Audero, Ravaglia, Augello, Supriaha, Sabiri, Conti, Vieira, Askildesn, Magnani and Trimboli.14:00

SASSUOLO formation (4-3-3): Advice – Muldur, Chiriches, Ferrari G., Kyriakopoulos – Frattesi, Lopez, Traorè – Berardi, Raspadori, Scamacca. Available: Satalino, Pegolo, Magnanelli, Ayhan, Ciervo, Peluso, Ceide, Harroui, Toljian, Tressoldi, Defrel, De Souza.14:05

Sampdoria on the pitch with 4-3-1-2, Colley and Ferrari central, with Berezynski and Murru on the sides. In midfield there will be Rincon, Thorsby with Candreva who will act as a midfielder, forward Sensi behind the couple formed by Caputo and Gabbiadini. In Sassuolo with Chiriches and Ferrari there will be Kyriakopoulos and Mulder to complete the defensive quartet. Forward the Italian trio, Raspadori with Berardi and Scamacca at the end of the attack.14:15

1 ‘ STARTING WHISTLE OF SAMPDORIA – SASSUOLO. Maresca referees.15:01

3 ‘ Aggressive Sampdoria in this start.15:04

4 ‘ Raspadori tries to serve Scamacca with a filter, Colley is careful to close.15:05

5 ' GOAL! SAMPDORIA – Sassuolo 1-0! Caputo network. Sensi for Candreva who puts a ball on the far post, Caputo opens the platter by putting the ball under the crossbar.

7 ' GOAL! SAMPDORIA – Sassuolo 2-0! Network of Senses. Sampdoria doubles immediately, Caputo supports for Gabbiadini who kicks power from the penalty line, Advice saves but does not hold back, the ball ends up in Sensi who puts the ball in the net from a few steps away.

11 ‘ The vehement start of Sampdoria sent Sassuolo into crisis, who are now trying to reorganize their ideas.15:11

15 ‘ Try to react Sassuolo! Ferrari headed from a cross from the left hit his head, Falcone saves his own goal with his fist.15:16

17 ‘ Caputo dangerous on the counterattack! He starts at speed, enters the area, double step and shot, Tips para.15:19

20 ‘ Yellow card for Candreva for protests.15:20

25 ‘ Try to be seen Sassuolo from the parts of Falcone, the defense of Sampdoria, very careful, withstands the pressure.15:25

30 ‘ Half an hour of competition, a hard-fought phase, a lot of clashes and a game especially in the middle of the pitch.15:31

30 ‘ Sensi for Caputo who tries the conclusion from a tight angle. No problem for advice.15:31

33 ‘ Cage on the ground for a twist of the knee.15:34

36 ‘ Substitution in Sampdoria, he can’t keep up Gabbiadini who comes out in pain, debut for Supryaha.15:37

40 ‘ Sassuolo keeps the ball trying to close this first part of the game on the attack, trying to reopen the game.15:41

43 ‘ Sensi holes for Caputo, the attacker tries to put the ball in the middle but Muldur is careful and sweeps away.15:44

45 ‘ There will be 4 minutes of recovery.15:46

45 ‘+ 1’ RASPADORI! Berardi for Raspadori, diagonal conclusion, Falcone sends for a corner.15:47

45 ‘+ 4’ Yellow card for Raspadori, hard entry on Rincon.15:50

45 ‘+ 4’ End of the first half: SAMPDORIA – SASSUOLO 2-0.15:51

Game that opens with a deadly one two from Sampdoria by Caputo and Sensi. Sassuolo tries to get up but fails to reopen the match. Injury for Gabbiadini and debut for Supryaha.15:51

46 ‘ The second half of SAMPDORIA – SASSUOLO begins. It starts again without substitutions.16:06

48 ‘ Veil from Berardi and the ball to Scamacca who proves the conclusion from a distance. Conclusion to the right of Falcone.16:08

49 ‘ CANDREVA! Sensi serves Candreva at the limit, stop and conclusion with the right, a little high ball.16:09

49 ‘ Overturns in front, Raspadori for Berardi who ends from the edge, the low shot ends up in Falcone’s arms.16:10

50 ‘ Yellow card for Scamacca, foul on Ferrari. He was wary.16:11

52 ‘ He breaks through Trore on the left and kicks straight into the area, Scamacca does not get there.16:13

57 ‘ Scamacca tries the shot from distance, but the shot goes wide.16:18

58 ‘ In Sampdoria, a yellow card for Falcone.16:19

59 ‘ Substitution in Sampdoria, Conti enters for Supryaha.16:19

60 ‘ Double change in Sassuolo, in Harroui for Frattesi.16:20

60 ‘ While Defrel takes the place of Traore.16:21

63 ' GOAL! SAMPDORIA – Sassuolo 3-0! Network of Accounts. Punishment from the trocar of Candreva, Conti comes out between the lines and flat deposits the ball into the net.