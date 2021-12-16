LIVE Sampdoria-Turin 1-0: live news

Sampdoria-Torino, live match of the Italian Cup 2021/2022: official line-ups, pre-match, result and scoreboard

Sampdoria-Turin: this is the match of the round of 32 of the Italian Cup 2021/2022 of the grenade team. The match is single-elimination: whoever wins will qualify for the round of 16 where in January they will meet Juventus at the Allianz Stadium. Ivan Juric’s team in the previous round eliminated Cremonese with difficulty on penalties while Sampdoria beat Moreno Longo’s Alexandria with difficulty. The kick-off of the match is scheduled at 9.00 pm at the Luigi Ferraris stadium in Genoa: follow Sampdoria-Turin live with us on Toro.it.

Coppa Italia, Sampdoria-Turin: the direct

17 ‘ GOAL of SAMP!

16 ‘Mazzoleni at the VAR considers the intervention valid

15 ′ Penalty for Sampdoria! Mandragora commits a foul against Depaoli

14 ‘Another idea from Quagliarella who from the ground, while being fouled by Rincon, manages to find the ball. The referee calls a penalty

13 ‘Punishment for Samp. Short touch of Verre for Quagliarella who fails to give the ball the right turn

12 ‘The rhythms rise

11 ′ Sampdoria danger! Great intervention by Verre that gets the ball to Quagliarella. Seeing Berisha alone, the former Toro tries the lob, but the grenade far defender doesn’t let himself be fooled and blocks the shot in two halves

10 ′ Turin opportunity! We try Aina who receives the ball and is activated by kicking in the goal. The ball is removed from Ciervo who does not block it and leaves it to the opponents

10 ‘Throw-in for the Bull. If it occupies Aina who goes to Izzo. The ball returns to Berisha who raises along

9 ′ Linetty’s arm touch. Sampdoria starts again, losing the ball quickly. Throw-in for Toro

8 ′ Chabot’s foul against Linetty. Even Toro returns from the rear to restart with Brekalo on the left. Dragusin closes it well earning a lineout

7 ‘Foul by Zaza against Chabot. Punishment for the Sampdoria who jump forward quickly. The opposing defense closes well taking some risks

6 ′ High pressing of both teams. Punishment for Sampdoria, which however beats short, returning from Falcone

5 ‘Lineout in favor of Sampdoria. The former Toro Murru takes care of it, returning from the rear

4 ′ The structure of Turin becomes a 3-4-1-2 with Rincon central defender

3 ′ Good recovery of Torino in defense.

2 ′ Sampdoria immediately dangerous. Thorsby opens from Ciervo, who approaches the mirror and crosses to the opposite side. Wrong measurements and Verrè does not get there

1 ′ Let’s go! First ball played by Torino. The grenades immediately spin the ball

FIRST HALF

Coppa Italia, Sampdoria-Turin 0-0: the match report

Turin (3-4-1-2): Berisha; Izzo, Rincon, Good morning; Aina, Baselli, Mandragora, Ansaldi; Linetty, Brekalo; Zaza. Available. Milinkovic-Savic, Gemello, Zima, Rodriguez, Vojvoda, Singo, Lukic, Kone, Praet, Warming, Sanabria, Pjaca. Annex Juric.

Sampdoria (4-4-2): Falcone, Dragusin, Ferrari, Chabot, Murru; Depaoli, Askildsen, Thorsby, Ciervo; Verre, Quagliarella. Available: Audero, Ravaglia, Augello, Perruchet, Caputo, Colley, Yoshida, Gabbiadini, Bereszynski, Yepes, Trimboli, Candreva. Annex D’Aversa.

Referee: Piccinini di Forlì (ass. Yoshikawa and Laudato; IV man Prontera; Var Mazzoleni; Avar Tegoni)

Coppa Italia, Sampdoria-Turin: the pre-match

20.50 The two teams finished their warm-up and the players returned to the locker room. Sampdoria-Turin will start shortly.

20.40 On the field the warm-up of the grenade team continues. Tonight Torino will play with the second shirt, the white one with the grenade band, and grenade shorts. Sampdoria will instead play with their usual Sampdoria jersey.

20.30 The grenade president Urbano Cairo is also watching the warm-up of Torino on the sidelines.

20.20 The players started the warm-up on the field: the first to enter the field were, as always, the goalkeepers of the two teams, then the various players on the move.

20.00 The official formations of the two teams have been announced: surprisingly, Torino sides with the 4-3-2-1 instead of the usual 3-4-2-1. On the other hand, there are no particular news in the formation of Sampdoria, even if D’Aversa has also opted for the turnover.

7.45 pm The Turin and Sampdoria coaches arrived at the Luigi Ferraris stadium. The official formations of the two teams will be announced shortly.

19.00 There are two hours left before the kick-off of Sampdoria-Turin, a match valid for the round of 32 of the Italian Cup. The teams will arrive in Marassi in the next half hour, the stadium that will be the scene of the match between Sampdoria and grenade. Juric lost to Bologna Bremer, who is not among the squads, finding Kone: also waiting for the official formations given that both the Croatian and D’Aversa will make a turnover. After the classic reconnaissance, the warm-up of the two teams will begin

Coppa Italia, Sampdoria-Turin: the official formations

Coppa Italia, Sampdoria-Turin: where to see it on TV and in streaming

Sampdoria-Turin will be broadcast live on Italia 1 in the clear: it is Mediaset that has held the TV rights for the Italian Cup this season. The live web will be available on Toro.it.