LIVE Sampdoria-Turin: OFFICIAL formations and live pre-match

Sampdoria-Turin, live of the Serie A 2021/2022 championship match: official line-ups, pre-match, result and scoreboard

The first advance of the 22to matchday of Serie A 2021/2022 will confront Sampdoria and Turin. Therefore, the test of maturity of the grenades will pass from Marassi, coming from the bombastic 4-0 against Fiorentina, but now they will have to demonstrate that they can perform at their best even away from the home stadium. Away, so far, the grenades have lost six out of nine games, winning only one: theirs is the worst performance in Serie A. It is one of the improvements that Juric expects from his boys. An initial response will arrive from 3pm onwards. The live webcast of Sampdoria-Turin is here, on Toro.it.

Sampdoria-Turin: the pre-match

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE THE LIVE FROM TURIN-SAMPDORIA

13.30 The teams have arrived in Marassi and will soon be preparing for the warm-up. In Genoa it is a beautiful sunny day, about 13 degrees at the moment. Soon the formations with which the two teams will take the field for the match will also be known.

13.00 – For Torino it was an eventful eve, marked by Covid – Milinkovic-Savic is healed, but two other positives have emerged – and by the arrival of Mohamed Fares from Lazio, via Genova. Two hours from kick-off, the grenades and Sampdoria are about to arrive at the “Ferraris”. The official formations of the two teams will be announced in an hour.

Sampdoria-Turin: the official formations

Sampdoria (4-4-2): Falcone; Bereszynski, Dragusin, Ferrari, Augello; Candreva, Rincon, Askildsen, Thorsby; Caputo, Gabbiadini. Available. Ravaglia, Conti, Murru, Vieira, Ekdal, Ciervo, Yepes, Torregrossa, Quagliarella. Annex. D’Aversa.

Turin (3-4-2-1): Milinkovic-Savic; Zima, Bremer, Rodriguez; Singo, Lukic, Mandragora, Vojvoda; Praet, Brekalo; Sanabria. Available Twin, Berisha, Izzo, Djidji, Buongiorno, Fares, Pobega, Warming, Verdi, Pjaca, Zaza. Annex.: Juric

Sampdoria-Turin: the direct

Kick-off at 15

Sampdoria-Turin: where to see it on TV and streaming

Sampdoria-Torino will be broadcast live on Dazn, the streaming platform that owns the Serie A rights for the three-year period 2021-2024. The live web of today’s Toro match will be on Toro.it.