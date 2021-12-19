Live Sampdoria – Venice: 1-0 Serie A 2021/2022. Live the match

Where the game is played: Stadium: Luigi Ferraris

City: Genoa

Capacity: 36685 spectators15:12

In Marassi everything is ready for Sampdoria-Venice, the eighteenth day of Serie A.15:12

Salvation challenge between the two teams divided by two points in the standings: the Sampdoria, veterans of the derby success, face the orange and green, in a negative streak from four games but able to impact against Juventus.15:13

Here are the formations. Sampdoria with the 4-4-2: Audero – Bereszynski, Yoshida, Colley, Augello – Candreva, Ekdal, Silva, Thorsby – Gabbiadini, Caputo. Available: Falcone, Ravaglia, Chabot, Ferrari, Murru, Depaoli, Askildsen, Dragusin, Yepes, Ciervo, Verre, Quagliarella.17:13

4-3-1-2 for Venice: Romero – Mazzocchi, Caldara, Ceccaroni, Ebuehi – Tessmann, Ampadu, Busio – Aramu, Johnsen, Kiyine. Available: Lezzerini, Svoboda, Molinaro, Schnegg, Crnigoj, Heymans, Peretz, Bjarkason, Sigurdsson, Forte, Henry.18:03

D’Aversa deploys the same initial XI proposed in the derby: continuity to the Gabbiadini-Caputo tandem with Thorsby and Candreva on the flanks.17:03

Out Haps, Mazzocchi plays. Zanetti opts for the light trident Aramu-Johnsen-Kiyine, Ceccaroni returns to defense after the disqualification, Tessmann in the preferred median in Crnigoj.17:10

The warm-up phases end, soon the start of the race directed by Abisso.17:50

1 ‘ START Sampdoria-Venice, green-and-orange ball.18:00

1 ‘ GOAL! SAMPDORIA-Venice 1-0! Gabbiadini network. 38 ” and the Sampdoria pass: Caputo leans in the area towards Gabbiadini who in the fall overtakes Romero. Look at the player’s profile Manolo Gabbiadini18:15

3 ‘ STATISTICAL PILL: Manolo Gabbiadini has found the goal in four consecutive appearances with the same shirt for the first time in his career in the five major European leagues.18:14

4 ‘ Kiyine extends into the area for Johnsen, bank towards Aramu, anticipated by Audero.18:04

5 ‘ Nice exchange on the wing between Aramu and Johnsen, no orange-black ready to center the area.18:05

6 ‘ On the overturning in front, Gabbiadini’s left weak, Romero’s easy prey.18:06

7 ‘ Candreva touches out for Gabbiadini, left wide wide.18:07

9 ‘ Ebuehi goes down on the wing, Yoshida heads away.18:09

11 ‘ Mazzocchi along the line for Johnsen, caught offside.18:11

13 ‘ Ampadu on the ground, game stopped for a few moments.18:13

16 ‘ Cross from Candreva, Mazzocchi concedes the first corner of the match.18:15

17 ‘ OPPORTUNITY VENICE! Filtering by Kiyine for Tessmann, excellent low output timing by Audero.18:17

19 ‘ Aramu’s cross shot, Yoshida dives free.18:18

21 ‘ Candreva tries to break through on the right, Tessmann does not let himself be overcome.18:20

22 ‘ Punishment of Candreva, right of Ekdal walled by Busio.18:22

24 ‘ Thorsby earns a free kick from a dangerous position, Busio’s foul.18:23

25 ‘ Beat Gabbiadini, directly on the barrier.18:24

26 ‘ Another punishment for the Sampdoria, Candreva’s right, over the crossbar.18:25

28 ‘ A rebound favors Caputo, Ekdal slows down the action, Gabbiadini’s left in the arms of Romero.18:28

29 ‘ Cross by Candreva, Romero smanaccia short, Caldara sweeps away.18:29

31 ‘ Ebuehi pushes on the left, Ekdal knocks Busio to the limit, punishment for the orange-blacks.18:31

32 ‘ Kiyine beats, his right does not turn, out, not by much.18:32

34 ‘ Persistent action of the orange and green who do not find passage to conclude.18:34

36 ‘ Augello hits from the left, Gabbiadini takes the lead, Candreva’s countercross cuts the whole area without finding any detours.18:36

38 ‘ Mazzocchi’s cross, Yoshida jumps higher than Busio.18:38

40 ‘ Launch for Johnsen, Yoshida has the advantage.18:40

41 ‘ Kiyine slips away on the left, badly calibrated cross.18:41

42 ‘ SAMPDORIA OPPORTUNITY! Candreva explodes the right from 25 meters, Romero stretches out and pushes over the post.18:42

43 ‘ Aramu restart, Kiyine finishes for Johnsen who, doubled, does not pass.18:43

45 ‘ END OF FIRST HALF. Sampdoria-Venezia 1-0, Gabbiadini unlocks.18:45

Ready, go and the hosts pierce the orange-green rearguard centrally with Gabbiadini who, served by Caputo, signs the advantage. Audero decisive out on Tessmann, Romero is ready on a stone from outside Candreva.18:48

D’Aversa can be satisfied with the performance and must avoid drops in pace and concentration; Zanetti, not at all rewarded by the tactical choices, needs to insert offensive weight and incisiveness.18:49