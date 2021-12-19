Live Sampdoria – Venice: 1-0 Serie A 2021/2022. Live the match
Where the game is played:
Stadium: Luigi Ferraris
City: Genoa
Capacity: 36685 spectators15:12
In Marassi everything is ready for Sampdoria-Venice, the eighteenth day of Serie A.15:12
Salvation challenge between the two teams divided by two points in the standings: the Sampdoria, veterans of the derby success, face the orange and green, in a negative streak from four games but able to impact against Juventus.15:13
Here are the formations. Sampdoria with the 4-4-2: Audero – Bereszynski, Yoshida, Colley, Augello – Candreva, Ekdal, Silva, Thorsby – Gabbiadini, Caputo. Available: Falcone, Ravaglia, Chabot, Ferrari, Murru, Depaoli, Askildsen, Dragusin, Yepes, Ciervo, Verre, Quagliarella.17:13
4-3-1-2 for Venice: Romero – Mazzocchi, Caldara, Ceccaroni, Ebuehi – Tessmann, Ampadu, Busio – Aramu, Johnsen, Kiyine. Available: Lezzerini, Svoboda, Molinaro, Schnegg, Crnigoj, Heymans, Peretz, Bjarkason, Sigurdsson, Forte, Henry.18:03
D’Aversa deploys the same initial XI proposed in the derby: continuity to the Gabbiadini-Caputo tandem with Thorsby and Candreva on the flanks.17:03
Out Haps, Mazzocchi plays. Zanetti opts for the light trident Aramu-Johnsen-Kiyine, Ceccaroni returns to defense after the disqualification, Tessmann in the preferred median in Crnigoj.17:10
The warm-up phases end, soon the start of the race directed by Abisso.17:50
START Sampdoria-Venice, green-and-orange ball.18:00
GOAL! SAMPDORIA-Venice 1-0! Gabbiadini network. 38 ” and the Sampdoria pass: Caputo leans in the area towards Gabbiadini who in the fall overtakes Romero.
Look at the player’s profile Manolo Gabbiadini18:15
STATISTICAL PILL: Manolo Gabbiadini has found the goal in four consecutive appearances with the same shirt for the first time in his career in the five major European leagues.18:14
Kiyine extends into the area for Johnsen, bank towards Aramu, anticipated by Audero.18:04
Nice exchange on the wing between Aramu and Johnsen, no orange-black ready to center the area.18:05
On the overturning in front, Gabbiadini’s left weak, Romero’s easy prey.18:06
Candreva touches out for Gabbiadini, left wide wide.18:07
Ebuehi goes down on the wing, Yoshida heads away.18:09
Mazzocchi along the line for Johnsen, caught offside.18:11
Ampadu on the ground, game stopped for a few moments.18:13
Cross from Candreva, Mazzocchi concedes the first corner of the match.18:15
OPPORTUNITY VENICE! Filtering by Kiyine for Tessmann, excellent low output timing by Audero.18:17
Aramu’s cross shot, Yoshida dives free.18:18
Candreva tries to break through on the right, Tessmann does not let himself be overcome.18:20
Punishment of Candreva, right of Ekdal walled by Busio.18:22
Thorsby earns a free kick from a dangerous position, Busio’s foul.18:23
Beat Gabbiadini, directly on the barrier.18:24
Another punishment for the Sampdoria, Candreva’s right, over the crossbar.18:25
A rebound favors Caputo, Ekdal slows down the action, Gabbiadini’s left in the arms of Romero.18:28
Cross by Candreva, Romero smanaccia short, Caldara sweeps away.18:29
Ebuehi pushes on the left, Ekdal knocks Busio to the limit, punishment for the orange-blacks.18:31
Kiyine beats, his right does not turn, out, not by much.18:32
Persistent action of the orange and green who do not find passage to conclude.18:34
Augello hits from the left, Gabbiadini takes the lead, Candreva’s countercross cuts the whole area without finding any detours.18:36
Mazzocchi’s cross, Yoshida jumps higher than Busio.18:38
Launch for Johnsen, Yoshida has the advantage.18:40
Kiyine slips away on the left, badly calibrated cross.18:41
SAMPDORIA OPPORTUNITY! Candreva explodes the right from 25 meters, Romero stretches out and pushes over the post.18:42
Aramu restart, Kiyine finishes for Johnsen who, doubled, does not pass.18:43
END OF FIRST HALF. Sampdoria-Venezia 1-0, Gabbiadini unlocks.18:45
Ready, go and the hosts pierce the orange-green rearguard centrally with Gabbiadini who, served by Caputo, signs the advantage. Audero decisive out on Tessmann, Romero is ready on a stone from outside Candreva.18:48
D’Aversa can be satisfied with the performance and must avoid drops in pace and concentration; Zanetti, not at all rewarded by the tactical choices, needs to insert offensive weight and incisiveness.18:49
THE SHOOTING BEGINS. Sampdoria-Venezia 1-0, no change during the interval.19:01