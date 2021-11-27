Sports

Live Sampdoria – Verona: 1-1 Serie A 2021/2022. Live the match

  • Where the game is played:

    Stadium: Luigi Ferraris
    City: Genoa
    Capacity: 36685 spectators13:26

    Luigi Ferraris

  • Welcome to the live broadcast of Sampdoria-Verona, valid for the 14th round of Serie A. 13:26

  • The challenge of the ” Ferraris ” confronts the hosts, who have to watch their backs at 12 points, with the guests, not far from the Europe area thanks to the 19 points won. 13:28

  • The match will be refereed by Mr. Maggioni from Lecco. At the Var Banti in Livorno. 13:30

  • In the last round, success for both teams: Sampdoria corsairs in Salerno, Scala winners against Empoli at home. 13:31

  • SAMPDORIA LINE-UP (4-4-2): Audero – Bereszynski, Colley, Ferrari, Augello – Candreva, Ekdal, Thorsby, Verre – Quagliarella, Caputo. Available: Ravaglia, Falcone, Chabot, Ciervo, Askildsen, Dragusin, Yoshida, Adrien Silva, Gabbiadini, Yepes, Murru, Trimboli. 14:29

  • LINE-UP VERONA (3-4-2-1): Montipò – Dawidowicz, Casale, Ceccherini – Faraoni, Tameze, Ilic, Lazovic – Barak, Caprari – Simeone. Available: Pandur, Berardi, Veloso, Lasagna, Cancellieri, Ruegg, Gunter, Magnani, Bessa, Sutalo, Ragusa. 15:31

  • D’Aversa recovers Yoshida for the bench and confirms the line-up that beat Salernitana: Caputo-Quagliarella attacking couple, Candreva and Verre on the outside lanes. Tudor relies on Simeone as an offensive terminal, supported by Barak and Caprari; Casale staircase in defense. 14:38

  • The heating phases are over. The race will start in a few minutes. 14:51

  • Teams in the field under the orders of Maggioni: hosts in Sampdoria jerseys, guests in white shirts with yellow and blue effects. 15:02

  • 1 ‘

    SAMPDORIA-VERONA BEGINS! First ball played by Simeone. 15:03

  • 1 ‘

    Tameze’s shot on the right, Augello’s closure that restarts the action for D’Aversa’s men. 15:04

  • 2′

    Dribbling by Candreva, tripped by Ilic. 15:05

  • 3 ‘

    Casale in offensive projection, entry into the area, Bereszynski’s decisive diagonal in a corner kick. 15:06

  • 4 ‘

    Left by Barak, on an assist from Caprari: a flying conclusion that ends high. 15:07

  • 5 ‘

    Corner for Sampdoria conquered by Candreva. 15:08

  • 6 ‘

    First ball of Verre for Caputo, defensive closure that facilitates Montipò. 15:09

  • 8 ‘

    Lazovic tries to get Ceccherini to fly on the left-handed out but the suggestion ends at the baseline. 15:10

  • 8 ‘

    Conclusion from outside the Quagliarella area, yellow and blue wall. 15:11

  • 10 ‘

    Audero’s postponement with his feet on Ferrari’s back pass. 15:13

  • 12 ‘

    Cross di Candreva muffled, the rising bell tower is picked up by Montipò at the exit. 15:14

  • 13 ‘

    Colley’s slide ahead of Simeone, corner kick for Verona. 15:16

  • 14 ‘

    On the developments, Lazovic kicks from the edge: powerful right foot, Ferrari immolates himself with his own body. 15:16

  • 15 ‘

    Restarts from one side and the other, the last step wrong, the defenses prevail. 15:18

  • 17 ‘

    Deep fanning for Simeone, an unreachable sphere for the Argentine striker. 15:20

  • 18 ‘

    Lazovic jumps Candreva but then misses the size of the cross. Goal kick for the hosts. 15:21

  • 20 ‘

    Tameze forces the play for Simeone, nothing to do for the visiting center forward. 15:23

  • 21 ‘

    Verona action: Caprari launches Lazovic, cross for the gore in the area but Audero puts his glove in flight. 15:25

  • 23 ‘

    Verre’s cross, Montipò rejects with his fists. 15:25

  • 25 ‘

    Game stopped, Ilic on the ground after a contact in midfield. The yellow and blue player recovers immediately. 15:28

  • 27 ‘

    Caputo kicks out of the center of the penalty area: all useless, there was offside. 15:31

  • 28 ‘

    Candreva goes to the shooting, conclusion in the curve. 15:31

  • 30 ‘

    Dangerous action of Sampdoria on the right, on the ball of Bereszynski the defense of Tudor is saved not without apprehension. 15:33

  • 32 ‘

    Simeone’s foul push against Ferrari. 15:35

  • 33 ‘

    INJURY IN FERRARI! In the previous action, falling to the ground, the Sampdoria defender reports a serious problem in the wrist of his left hand. In early warning Yoshida. 15:37

  • 35 ‘

    FIRST CHANGE IN SAMPDORIA: Yoshida enters, Ferrari comes out with a showy bandage on the wrist. 15:38

  • 37 ‘

    GOAL! Sampdoria 0-1 VERONA! Tameze network. Guests ahead: pushed back to the limit, Tameze arrives and kicks with his right, Yoshida’s deviation that displaces Audero.

    Look at the player profile Adrien Tameze15:41

    Adrien Tameze
  • 38 ‘

    STATISTICAL PILL. No team has scored more goals than Verona in the first half of this Serie A: 15, like Atalanta.15:45

  • 39 ‘

    Reaction from Sampdoria, Dawidowicz sweeps the loose ball into the area. 15:42

  • 40 ‘

    Game still stopped: tested between Dawidowicz and Quagliarella, the blue striker has the worst who tries to recover anyway. 15:44

  • 42 ‘

    Punishment for the Ligurians, Candreva’s cross rejected with fists by Montipò. 15:45

  • 44 ‘

    SHOOTING SNIPERS! Punishment for Verona, a pitched ball in the area impacted by the defender that ends just above the crossbar. 15:47

  • 45 ‘

    CAPUTO! Candreva’s filter for Caputo’s cut, left low shot at the first post rejected by Montipò. 15:48

  • 45 ‘+ 1’

    The first of the three minutes of recovery granted by Mr. Maggioni is played. 15:49

  • 45 ‘+ 2’

    Foul by Tameze on Verre in midfield. 15:50

  • 45 ‘+ 3’

    Cross-shot by Candreva from a tight angle, the ball crosses the entire penalty area without finding any deviation. 15:52

  • 45 ‘+ 4’

    END OF FIRST TIME! SAMPDORIA-VERONA 0-1! Tameze’s goal in the 37th minute. 15:52

  • At half-time guests took the lead thanks to a goal from Tameze, favored by a deflection from Yoshida. A lot of intensity at the ” Ferraris ”. Wrist injury for Ferrari. 15:54

  • Teams in the locker room: D’Aversa and Tudor study the moves in view of the recovery. 15:54

  • 46 ‘

    THE SECOND HALF OF SAMPDORIA-VERONA BEGINS! It resumes from the result of 0-1. 16:08

  • 46 ‘

    No changes during the interval. 16:10

  • 48 ‘

    RIGHT OF EKDAL! Conclusion from the edge, Dawidowicz deviation for a corner. 16:11

  • 49 ‘

    SAMPDORIA ON THE SHOOT! Thorsby spits with his head, Quagliarella kicks first, Montipò blocks. 16:13

  • 51 ‘

    GOAL! SAMPDORIA-Verona 1-1! Candreva network. Draw of the hosts: cross from the left by Verre, Caputo chest leans for the right to the flight of Candreva that hole Montipò.

    See the player’s profile Antonio Candreva16:18

    Antonio Candreva
  • 52 ‘

    STATISTICAL PILL: Antonio Candreva is the midfielder who has scored the most goals this season in Serie A (six). 16:16

  • 54 ‘

    Do it on Verre, punishment for the Sampdoria on the attacking quarter. 16:17

  • 55 ‘

    Sampdoria forcing: Candreva again at the conclusion, from outside the area, deflected for a corner by Ilic. 16:18

  • 56 ‘

    WARNED BERESZYNSKI: do it on Caprari. 16:19

  • 57 ‘

    Simeone’s cross from the flag, Caprari anticipated in some way by Candreva who facilitates Audero’s grip. 16:23

  • 58 ‘

    Great cue from Lazovic who jumps Candreva, then assists backwards for Tameze: left at the far post rejected by Yoshida. 16:21

  • 59 ‘

    SHOOT OF SIMEON! Powerful conclusion diagonally from outside the box, big deviation from Audero. 16:22

  • 60 ‘

    Verre focuses and goes to the conclusion, right high. 16:23

  • 62 ‘

    Low cross from Lazovic, ball in the arms of the Sampdoria goalkeeper. 16:25

  • 64 ‘

    Cross by Candreva, Casale and Dawidowicz get in the way and a shot from the flag for Sampdoria ensues. 16:26

  • 65 ‘

    Ball in the area, Caputo crosses from a very tight angle, rejects Montipò. 16:27

  • 65 ‘

    Yellow Card Marco Davide Faraoni16:27

  • 66 ‘

    Substitution Valerio Verre Adrien Sebastian Perruchet Silva16:28

  • 67 ‘

    Substitution Giovanni Pablo Simeone Kevin Lasagna16:29

