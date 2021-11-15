Sports

Live San Marino – England: 0-10 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Live the match

  • The line-ups have been announced and the players are warming up20:46

  • First half begins.20:45

  • 5 ‘

    Corner, England. Conceded by Enrico Golinucci.20:49

  • 5 ‘

    Corner, England. Conceded by Manuel Battistini.21:41

  • 6 ‘

    Goals! San Marino 0, England 1. Harry Maguire (England) header from the center of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Phil Foden with a cross.20:51

  • 8 ‘

    Corner, England. Conceded by Manuel Battistini.20:53

  • 8 ‘

    Failed attempt. Jude Bellingham (England) header from the center of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Phil Foden with a cross.21:36

  • 11 ‘

    Shot rejected. Emile Smith Rowe (England) header from very close range. Assisted by Bukayo Saka with a cross.21:10

  • 13 ‘

    Nicola Nanni (San Marino) wins a free kick in the attacking half.20:57

  • 13 ‘

    Foul by Tyrone Mings (England).20:57

  • 15 ‘

    Shot rejected. Bukayo Saka (England) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Emile Smith Rowe.21:42

  • 15 ‘

    Own Goal by Filippo Fabbri, San Marino. San Marino 0, England 2 ..21:01

  • 16 ‘

    Foul by Fabio Ramòn Tomassini (San Marino).21:01

  • 16 ‘

    Phil Foden (England) wins a free kick on the right wing.21:01

  • 16 ‘

    Fabio Ramòn Tomassini (San Marino) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.21:01

  • 18 ‘

    Shot saved. Jude Bellingham (England) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Bukayo Saka.21:02

  • 23 ‘

    Failed attempt. Phil Foden (England) left footed shot from the center of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bukayo Saka with a cross.21:13

  • 23 ‘

    Penalty awarded by Dante Carlos Rossi (San Marino) for a hand ball in the area.21:12

  • 25 ‘

    VAR decision: England penalty.21:10

  • 26 ‘

    Dante Carlos Rossi (San Marino) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.21:10

  • 27 ‘

    Goals! San Marino 0, England 3. Harry Kane (England) converts the penalty shot to a right footed shot under the crossbar.21:12

  • 30 ‘

    Shot saved. Bukayo Saka (England) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Phil Foden.21:15

  • 31 ‘

    Foul by Nicola Nanni (San Marino).21:15

  • 31 ‘

    Tyrone Mings (England) wins a free kick in the attacking half.21:15

  • 31 ‘

    Goals! San Marino 0, England 4. Harry Kane (England) left footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Emile Smith Rowe with a cross.21:17

  • 33 ‘

    Nicola Nanni (San Marino) wins a free kick in his own half.21:17

  • 33 ‘

    Foul by Conor Coady (England).21:17

  • 33 ‘

    Shot saved. Nicola Nanni (San Marino) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Adolfo Hirsch.21:18

  • 33 ‘

    Corner, San Marino. Conceded by Aaron Ramsdale.21:41

  • 35 ‘

    Foul by Manuel Battistini (San Marino).21:20

  • 35 ‘

    Emile Smith Rowe (England) wins a free kick on the left wing.21:20

  • 36 ‘

    Shot rejected. Harry Kane (England) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tyrone Mings.21:51

  • 37 ‘

    Shot rejected. Harry Kane (England) header from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bukayo Saka.21:22

  • 37 ‘

    Penalty awarded by Alessandro D’Addario (San Marino) for a hand ball in the area.21:22

  • 38 ‘

    Alessandro D’Addario (San Marino) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.21:22

  • 39 ‘

    Goals! San Marino 0, England 5. Harry Kane (England) converts the penalty shot to a right footed shot under the crossbar in the top left corner.21:24

  • 40 ‘

    Foul by Alessandro D’Addario (San Marino).21:24

  • 40 ‘

    Kalvin Phillips (England) wins a free kick in his own half.21:24

  • 42 ‘

    Goals! San Marino 0, England 6. Harry Kane (England) right footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner.21:29

  • 45 ‘+ 2’

    Failed attempt. Bukayo Saka (England) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Harry Maguire.21:32

  • 45 ‘+ 2’

    First Half ends, San Marino 0, England 6.21:32

  • 45 ‘

    Substitution, San Marino. Luca Censoni replaces Alessandro D’Addario.22:11

  • 45 ‘

    Substitution, San Marino. Matteo Vitaioli replaces Fabio Ramòn Tomassini.22:11

  • 45 ‘

    Substitution, San Marino. Alessandro Golinucci replaces Adolfo Hirsch.22:11

  • 45 ‘

    Substitution, England. Conor Gallagher replaces Kalvin Phillips.21:55

  • 45 ‘

    Substitution, England. Ben Chilwell replaces Harry Maguire.21:54

  • 45 ‘

    Substitution, England. Tammy Abraham replaces Phil Foden.21:54

  • Second Half begins San Marino 0, England 6.21:47

  • 49 ‘

    Luca Censoni (San Marino) wins a free kick in his own half.21:50

  • 49 ‘

    Foul by Tammy Abraham (England).21:50

  • 52 ‘

    Shot saved. Emile Smith Rowe (England) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jude Bellingham.21:56

  • 54 ‘

    Foul by Manuel Battistini (San Marino).21:56

  • 54 ‘

    Emile Smith Rowe (England) wins a free kick on the left wing.21:56

  • 54 ‘

    Manuel Battistini (San Marino) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.21:56

  • 56 ‘

    Failed attempt. Tammy Abraham (England) left footed shot from the center of the box is too high. Assisted by Harry Kane.21:58

  • 57 ‘

    Failed attempt. Harry Kane (England) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.21:59

  • 58 ‘

    Goals! San Marino 0, England 7. Emile Smith Rowe (England) right footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tammy Abraham.22:19

  • 63 ‘

    Substitution, England. Reece James replaces Harry Kane.22:04

  • 63 ‘

    Corner, England. Conceded by Matteo Vitaioli.22:16

  • 64 ‘

    Shot saved. Conor Gallagher (England) right footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Ben Chilwell.22:09

  • 65 ‘

    Foul by Lorenzo Lunadei (San Marino).22:06

  • 65 ‘

    Bukayo Saka (England) wins a free kick in his own half.22:06

  • 66 ‘

    Nicola Nanni (San Marino) wins a free kick in the attacking half.22:08

  • 66 ‘

    Foul by Conor Coady (England).22:08

  • 67 ‘

    Failed attempt. Enrico Golinucci (San Marino) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.22:09

  • 67 ‘

    Foul by Dante Carlos Rossi (San Marino).22:09

  • 67 ‘

    Conor Gallagher (England) wins a free kick in the attacking half.22:09

  • 68 ‘

    Second yellow card to Dante Carlos Rossi (San Marino) for a bad foul.22:09

  • 69 ‘

    Goals! San Marino 0, England 8. Tyrone Mings (England) header from the center of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold with a cross from a set piece situation.22:13

  • 71 ‘

    Lorenzo Lunadei (San Marino) wins a free kick in his own half.22:15

  • 71 ‘

    Foul by Tammy Abraham (England).22:15

  • 72 ‘

    VAR decision: no goal San Marino 0-8 England.22:14

  • 73 ‘

    Tammy Abraham (England) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.22:15

  • 73 ‘

    Substitution, England. John Stones replaces Emile Smith Rowe.22:16

  • 74 ‘

    Substitution, San Marino. Andrea Grandoni replaces Lorenzo Lunadei.22:19

  • 74 ‘

    Hand ball by Bukayo Saka (England).22:16

  • 78 ‘

    Goals! San Marino 0, England 9. Tammy Abraham (England) right footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

  • 79 ‘

    Goals! San Marino 0, England 10. Bukayo Saka (England) header from very close range to the center of the goal. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold.22:22

  • 81 ‘

    Substitution, San Marino. Giacomo Conti replaces Filippo Fabbri.22:26

  • 82 ‘

    Giacomo Conti (San Marino) wins a free kick in his own half.22:26

  • 82 ‘

    Foul by Tammy Abraham (England).22:26

  • 85 ‘

    Foul by Alessandro Golinucci (San Marino).22:27

  • 85 ‘

    Tammy Abraham (England) wins a free kick in the attacking half.22:27

  • 86 ‘

    Nicola Nanni (San Marino) wins a free kick in his own half.22:27

  • 86 ‘

    Foul by John Stones (England).22:27

