Live San Marino – England: 0-10 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Live the match
The line-ups have been announced and the players are warming up20:46
First half begins.20:45
Corner, England. Conceded by Enrico Golinucci.20:49
Corner, England. Conceded by Manuel Battistini.21:41
Goals! San Marino 0, England 1. Harry Maguire (England) header from the center of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Phil Foden with a cross.20:51
Corner, England. Conceded by Manuel Battistini.20:53
Failed attempt. Jude Bellingham (England) header from the center of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Phil Foden with a cross.21:36
Shot rejected. Emile Smith Rowe (England) header from very close range. Assisted by Bukayo Saka with a cross.21:10
Nicola Nanni (San Marino) wins a free kick in the attacking half.20:57
Foul by Tyrone Mings (England).20:57
Shot rejected. Bukayo Saka (England) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Emile Smith Rowe.21:42
Own Goal by Filippo Fabbri, San Marino. San Marino 0, England 2 ..21:01
Foul by Fabio Ramòn Tomassini (San Marino).21:01
Phil Foden (England) wins a free kick on the right wing.21:01
Fabio Ramòn Tomassini (San Marino) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.21:01
Shot saved. Jude Bellingham (England) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Bukayo Saka.21:02
Failed attempt. Phil Foden (England) left footed shot from the center of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bukayo Saka with a cross.21:13
Penalty awarded by Dante Carlos Rossi (San Marino) for a hand ball in the area.21:12
VAR decision: England penalty.21:10
Dante Carlos Rossi (San Marino) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.21:10
Goals! San Marino 0, England 3. Harry Kane (England) converts the penalty shot to a right footed shot under the crossbar.21:12
Shot saved. Bukayo Saka (England) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Phil Foden.21:15
Foul by Nicola Nanni (San Marino).21:15
Tyrone Mings (England) wins a free kick in the attacking half.21:15
Goals! San Marino 0, England 4. Harry Kane (England) left footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Emile Smith Rowe with a cross.21:17
Nicola Nanni (San Marino) wins a free kick in his own half.21:17
Foul by Conor Coady (England).21:17
Shot saved. Nicola Nanni (San Marino) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Adolfo Hirsch.21:18
Corner, San Marino. Conceded by Aaron Ramsdale.21:41
Foul by Manuel Battistini (San Marino).21:20
Emile Smith Rowe (England) wins a free kick on the left wing.21:20
Shot rejected. Harry Kane (England) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tyrone Mings.21:51
Shot rejected. Harry Kane (England) header from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bukayo Saka.21:22
Penalty awarded by Alessandro D’Addario (San Marino) for a hand ball in the area.21:22
Alessandro D’Addario (San Marino) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.21:22
Goals! San Marino 0, England 5. Harry Kane (England) converts the penalty shot to a right footed shot under the crossbar in the top left corner.21:24
Foul by Alessandro D’Addario (San Marino).21:24
Kalvin Phillips (England) wins a free kick in his own half.21:24
Goals! San Marino 0, England 6. Harry Kane (England) right footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner.21:29
Failed attempt. Bukayo Saka (England) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Harry Maguire.21:32
First Half ends, San Marino 0, England 6.21:32
Substitution, San Marino. Luca Censoni replaces Alessandro D’Addario.22:11
Substitution, San Marino. Matteo Vitaioli replaces Fabio Ramòn Tomassini.22:11
Substitution, San Marino. Alessandro Golinucci replaces Adolfo Hirsch.22:11
Substitution, England. Conor Gallagher replaces Kalvin Phillips.21:55
Substitution, England. Ben Chilwell replaces Harry Maguire.21:54
Substitution, England. Tammy Abraham replaces Phil Foden.21:54
Second Half begins San Marino 0, England 6.21:47
Luca Censoni (San Marino) wins a free kick in his own half.21:50
Foul by Tammy Abraham (England).21:50
Shot saved. Emile Smith Rowe (England) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jude Bellingham.21:56
Foul by Manuel Battistini (San Marino).21:56
Emile Smith Rowe (England) wins a free kick on the left wing.21:56
Manuel Battistini (San Marino) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.21:56
Failed attempt. Tammy Abraham (England) left footed shot from the center of the box is too high. Assisted by Harry Kane.21:58
Failed attempt. Harry Kane (England) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.21:59
Goals! San Marino 0, England 7. Emile Smith Rowe (England) right footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tammy Abraham.22:19
Substitution, England. Reece James replaces Harry Kane.22:04
Corner, England. Conceded by Matteo Vitaioli.22:16
Shot saved. Conor Gallagher (England) right footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Ben Chilwell.22:09
Foul by Lorenzo Lunadei (San Marino).22:06
Bukayo Saka (England) wins a free kick in his own half.22:06
Nicola Nanni (San Marino) wins a free kick in the attacking half.22:08
Foul by Conor Coady (England).22:08
Failed attempt. Enrico Golinucci (San Marino) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.22:09
Foul by Dante Carlos Rossi (San Marino).22:09
Conor Gallagher (England) wins a free kick in the attacking half.22:09
Second yellow card to Dante Carlos Rossi (San Marino) for a bad foul.22:09
Goals! San Marino 0, England 8. Tyrone Mings (England) header from the center of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold with a cross from a set piece situation.22:13
Lorenzo Lunadei (San Marino) wins a free kick in his own half.22:15
Foul by Tammy Abraham (England).22:15
VAR decision: no goal San Marino 0-8 England.22:14
Tammy Abraham (England) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.22:15
Substitution, England. John Stones replaces Emile Smith Rowe.22:16
Substitution, San Marino. Andrea Grandoni replaces Lorenzo Lunadei.22:19
Hand ball by Bukayo Saka (England).22:16
Goals! San Marino 0, England 9. Tammy Abraham (England) right footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Goals! San Marino 0, England 10. Bukayo Saka (England) header from very close range to the center of the goal. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold.22:22
Substitution, San Marino. Giacomo Conti replaces Filippo Fabbri.22:26
Giacomo Conti (San Marino) wins a free kick in his own half.22:26
Foul by Tammy Abraham (England).22:26
Foul by Alessandro Golinucci (San Marino).22:27
Tammy Abraham (England) wins a free kick in the attacking half.22:27
Nicola Nanni (San Marino) wins a free kick in his own half.22:27
Foul by John Stones (England).22:27