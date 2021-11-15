Live San Marino – England: 0-10 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Live the match

The line-ups have been announced and the players are warming up20:46

First half begins.20:45

5 ‘ Corner, England. Conceded by Enrico Golinucci.20:49

5 ‘ Corner, England. Conceded by Manuel Battistini.21:41

6 ‘ Goals! San Marino 0, England 1. Harry Maguire (England) header from the center of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Phil Foden with a cross.20:51

8 ‘ Corner, England. Conceded by Manuel Battistini.20:53

8 ‘ Failed attempt. Jude Bellingham (England) header from the center of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Phil Foden with a cross.21:36

11 ‘ Shot rejected. Emile Smith Rowe (England) header from very close range. Assisted by Bukayo Saka with a cross.21:10

13 ‘ Nicola Nanni (San Marino) wins a free kick in the attacking half.20:57

13 ‘ Foul by Tyrone Mings (England).20:57

15 ‘ Shot rejected. Bukayo Saka (England) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Emile Smith Rowe.21:42

15 ‘ Own Goal by Filippo Fabbri, San Marino. San Marino 0, England 2 ..21:01

16 ‘ Foul by Fabio Ramòn Tomassini (San Marino).21:01

16 ‘ Phil Foden (England) wins a free kick on the right wing.21:01

16 ‘ Fabio Ramòn Tomassini (San Marino) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.21:01

18 ‘ Shot saved. Jude Bellingham (England) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Bukayo Saka.21:02

23 ‘ Failed attempt. Phil Foden (England) left footed shot from the center of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bukayo Saka with a cross.21:13

23 ‘ Penalty awarded by Dante Carlos Rossi (San Marino) for a hand ball in the area.21:12

25 ‘ VAR decision: England penalty.21:10

26 ‘ Dante Carlos Rossi (San Marino) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.21:10

27 ‘ Goals! San Marino 0, England 3. Harry Kane (England) converts the penalty shot to a right footed shot under the crossbar.21:12

30 ‘ Shot saved. Bukayo Saka (England) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Phil Foden.21:15

31 ‘ Foul by Nicola Nanni (San Marino).21:15

31 ‘ Tyrone Mings (England) wins a free kick in the attacking half.21:15

31 ‘ Goals! San Marino 0, England 4. Harry Kane (England) left footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Emile Smith Rowe with a cross.21:17

33 ‘ Nicola Nanni (San Marino) wins a free kick in his own half.21:17

33 ‘ Foul by Conor Coady (England).21:17

33 ‘ Shot saved. Nicola Nanni (San Marino) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Adolfo Hirsch.21:18

33 ‘ Corner, San Marino. Conceded by Aaron Ramsdale.21:41

35 ‘ Foul by Manuel Battistini (San Marino).21:20

35 ‘ Emile Smith Rowe (England) wins a free kick on the left wing.21:20

36 ‘ Shot rejected. Harry Kane (England) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tyrone Mings.21:51

37 ‘ Shot rejected. Harry Kane (England) header from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bukayo Saka.21:22

37 ‘ Penalty awarded by Alessandro D’Addario (San Marino) for a hand ball in the area.21:22

38 ‘ Alessandro D’Addario (San Marino) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.21:22

39 ‘ Goals! San Marino 0, England 5. Harry Kane (England) converts the penalty shot to a right footed shot under the crossbar in the top left corner.21:24

40 ‘ Foul by Alessandro D’Addario (San Marino).21:24

40 ‘ Kalvin Phillips (England) wins a free kick in his own half.21:24

42 ‘ Goals! San Marino 0, England 6. Harry Kane (England) right footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner.21:29

45 ‘+ 2’ Failed attempt. Bukayo Saka (England) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Harry Maguire.21:32

45 ‘+ 2’ First Half ends, San Marino 0, England 6.21:32

45 ‘ Substitution, San Marino. Luca Censoni replaces Alessandro D’Addario.22:11

45 ‘ Substitution, San Marino. Matteo Vitaioli replaces Fabio Ramòn Tomassini.22:11

45 ‘ Substitution, San Marino. Alessandro Golinucci replaces Adolfo Hirsch.22:11

45 ‘ Substitution, England. Conor Gallagher replaces Kalvin Phillips.21:55

45 ‘ Substitution, England. Ben Chilwell replaces Harry Maguire.21:54

45 ‘ Substitution, England. Tammy Abraham replaces Phil Foden.21:54

Second Half begins San Marino 0, England 6.21:47

49 ‘ Luca Censoni (San Marino) wins a free kick in his own half.21:50

49 ‘ Foul by Tammy Abraham (England).21:50

52 ‘ Shot saved. Emile Smith Rowe (England) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jude Bellingham.21:56

54 ‘ Foul by Manuel Battistini (San Marino).21:56

54 ‘ Emile Smith Rowe (England) wins a free kick on the left wing.21:56

54 ‘ Manuel Battistini (San Marino) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.21:56

56 ‘ Failed attempt. Tammy Abraham (England) left footed shot from the center of the box is too high. Assisted by Harry Kane.21:58

57 ‘ Failed attempt. Harry Kane (England) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.21:59

58 ‘ Goals! San Marino 0, England 7. Emile Smith Rowe (England) right footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tammy Abraham.22:19

63 ‘ Substitution, England. Reece James replaces Harry Kane.22:04

63 ‘ Corner, England. Conceded by Matteo Vitaioli.22:16

64 ‘ Shot saved. Conor Gallagher (England) right footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Ben Chilwell.22:09

65 ‘ Foul by Lorenzo Lunadei (San Marino).22:06

65 ‘ Bukayo Saka (England) wins a free kick in his own half.22:06

66 ‘ Nicola Nanni (San Marino) wins a free kick in the attacking half.22:08

66 ‘ Foul by Conor Coady (England).22:08

67 ‘ Failed attempt. Enrico Golinucci (San Marino) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.22:09

67 ‘ Foul by Dante Carlos Rossi (San Marino).22:09

67 ‘ Conor Gallagher (England) wins a free kick in the attacking half.22:09

68 ‘ Second yellow card to Dante Carlos Rossi (San Marino) for a bad foul.22:09

69 ‘ Goals! San Marino 0, England 8. Tyrone Mings (England) header from the center of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold with a cross from a set piece situation.22:13

71 ‘ Lorenzo Lunadei (San Marino) wins a free kick in his own half.22:15

71 ‘ Foul by Tammy Abraham (England).22:15

72 ‘ VAR decision: no goal San Marino 0-8 England.22:14

73 ‘ Tammy Abraham (England) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.22:15

73 ‘ Substitution, England. John Stones replaces Emile Smith Rowe.22:16

74 ‘ Substitution, San Marino. Andrea Grandoni replaces Lorenzo Lunadei.22:19

74 ‘ Hand ball by Bukayo Saka (England).22:16

78 ‘ Goals! San Marino 0, England 9. Tammy Abraham (England) right footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold. See Tammy Abraham’s player profile22:23

79 ‘ Goals! San Marino 0, England 10. Bukayo Saka (England) header from very close range to the center of the goal. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold.22:22

81 ‘ Substitution, San Marino. Giacomo Conti replaces Filippo Fabbri.22:26

82 ‘ Giacomo Conti (San Marino) wins a free kick in his own half.22:26

82 ‘ Foul by Tammy Abraham (England).22:26

85 ‘ Foul by Alessandro Golinucci (San Marino).22:27

85 ‘ Tammy Abraham (England) wins a free kick in the attacking half.22:27

86 ‘ Nicola Nanni (San Marino) wins a free kick in his own half.22:27