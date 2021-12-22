Sports

Live Sassuolo – Bologna: 0-2 Serie A 2021/2022. Live the match



  • Where the game is played:

    Stadium: MAPEI Stadium – City of the Tricolor
    City: Reggio nell’Emilia
    Capacity: 23717 spectators15:57

    MAPEI Stadium - City of the Italian flag

  • Derby between Sassuolo and Bologna, Emilia Romagna challenge between two teams that have collected 24 points in this first part of the championship.15:57

  • Sassuolo have won three of their last four Serie A games against Bologna (1N), after not having achieved any success in the previous seven (2N, 5P).15:58

  • The formations of the match are official: SASSUOLO with the 4-3-3, Pegolo – Muldur, Ayan, Ferrari, Rogerio – Frattesi, Lopez, Traorè – Berardi, Scamacca, Boga.16:30

  • Available to SASSUOLO: Zacchi, Harrou, Magnanelli, Satalino, Raspadori, Goldaniga, Peluso, Kyriakopoulos, Chiriches, Toljan, Defrel16:32

  • The formation of BOLOGNA: (3-5-2 for the Bolognese, Skorupski – Soumaoro, Medel, Bonifazi – Skov Olsen, Soriano, Dominguez, Svanberg, Hickey – Orsolini, Arnautovic.16:02

  • Available to BOLOGNA: Bardi, Binks, Theate, Mbaye, De Silvestri, Dijks, Viola, Vignato, Sansone, Santander, van Hooijdonk, Barrow.16:03

  • Dionisi lines up Scamacca with Boga and Berardi, to understand whether Traoré will act as playmaker or mezzala. In defense Muldur on the left, Ayan in the middle with Ferrari.16:06

  • Mihajlovic lines up Arnautovic with Orsolini forward, Skov Olsen fifth on the right, Dominguez in front of the defense. Medel confirmed as central defender.16:07

  • Michael Fabbri directs the match.16:07

  • 1 ‘

    START SASSUOLO – BOLOGNA! First ball for the neroverdi.16:32

  • 2′

    Boga unloads on Muldur, offside of the full-back who had seen his cross rejected by Medel.16:33

  • 3 ‘

    Berardi tries a difficult veronica between three opponents, Bonifazi closes it.16:34

  • 5 ‘

    Arnautovic stops a ball on the ground with his hand, free kick against the former Inter Milan.16:36

  • 6 ‘

    Skorupski risks that he stops a ball practically on the goal line and then unloads it far away.16:37

  • 7 ‘

    Soriano’s offside, who had thrown himself deeply centrally.16:38

  • 8 ‘

    SCAMACCA POLE! Diagonal of the tip hitting the outside of the far wood of Skorpuski’s goal.16:39

  • 9 ‘

    FRATTESI! Central tear of the midfielder, powerful conclusion from the edge that Skorupski rejects with punches.16:40

  • 11 ‘

    Berardi looks for Frattesi, Skorupski blocks the ball on the way out: Sassuolo pushes continuously.16:42

  • 12 ‘

    On the ground Dominguez, spread by Lopez: always aggressive clubs.16:43

  • 14 ‘

    Bologna trying to raise the center of gravity, ball possession now for Mihajlovic’s team.16:45

  • 15 ‘

    URSULINES! The striker controls well but kicks badly from an excellent position, high ball over the crossbar 16:46

  • 16 ‘

    Punishment for Bologna: Skov Olsen tries a scheme for Anrautovic, Berardi understands everything.16:47

  • 17 ‘

    Dominguez risks a lot on pressing Lopez, the midfielder kicks away.16:49

  • 18 ‘

    SCAMACCA! The striker defends with the body and releases a powerful right, ball wide.16:49

  • 20 ‘

    Frattesi enters the area and crosses low, backward: none of the teammates is ready for the winning deviation.16:52

  • 22 ‘

    Harsh intervention by Berardi on Dominguez, the striker tries to protest but is immediately taken back by Fabbri.16:53

  • 23 ‘

    Balance in this first half of the first half, Sassuolo more dangerous but Bologna defending itself with ball possession.16:54

  • 24 ‘

    Double step and cross by Skov Olsen, ball away from Rogerio.16:55

  • 25 ‘

    Physical scamacca on Medel, the Chilean defender remains on the ground.16:55

  • 26 ‘

    Many figs from Fabbri in the last few minutes, a decidedly fragmented game.16:56

  • 28 ‘

    Expulsion to the Sassuolo bench, one of the Neroverdi staff members, Dr. Rigo, removed from the playing field.17:00

  • 29 ‘

    Rhythms that are decreasing, the two teams in total study phase in the last few minutes.17:00

  • 31 ‘

    Corner for Bologna: Svanberg in the center, Ferrari moves away.17:02

  • 32 ‘

    Traoré looks for a long cross for Frattesi, but the ball ends up on the bottom.17:03

  • 33 ‘

    Counterattack Bologna, cross in the center of Soriano too long for everyone.17:03

  • 34 ‘

    Nice round of Sassuolo that brings Lopez to the shot: Bonifazi puts in a corner.17:05

  • 36 ‘

    GOAL! Sassuolo – BOLOGNA! Network of Riccardo Orsolini. Launch of Dominguez, stop following the striker who kicks from the left under the crossbar.

    Look at the player card Riccardo Orsolini17:07

    Riccardo Orsolini
  • 37 ‘

    The balance of the match is broken, Bologna finding the advantage with a great left from Orsolini: Sassuolo who is now chasing.17:08

  • 38 ‘

    Low cross from Rogerio, careful Skorupski in low grip.17:09

  • 39 ‘

    Berardi with two feints seats two opponents in the area, the cross is blocked in two halves by Skorupski.17:10

  • 41 ‘

    Sassuolo in search of a draw, many errors in the setting up of the neroverdi.17:12

  • 42 ‘

    Corner for Sassuolo, Bologna’s counterattack starts.17:14

  • 43 ‘

    ROGERIO RISKS HIS OWN GOAL! Skov Olsen’s cross, the full-back anticipates Pegolo and sends to the back, a few steps from the net.17:14

  • 44 ‘

    GOAL! Sassuolo – BOLOGNA 0-2! Aaron Hickey Network. Diagram on the corner, low ball for the full-back who, from the edge, sends the ball under the crossbar where Pegolo cannot reach.

    Look at the player’s profile Aaron Hickey17:15

    Aaron Hickey
  • 45 ‘

    THE FIRST HALF OF SASSUOLO – BOLOGNA ENDS! 0-2 the partial result at Mapei Stadium.17:17

  • A cynical Bologna ends the first half with two goals at Sassuolo: Orsolini opens with a powerful left foot from a tight angle, Hickey doubles with a shot from the edge on a corner pattern.17:18

  • Sassuolo who had almost scored at the opening, Scamacca’s post, then many errors in the setting up of the neroverdi.17:18

  • Fourth goal in this Serie A for Aaron Hickey: only Domenico Criscito (five) has scored more among the defenders in this league.17:19

  • 46 ‘

    SASSUOLO substitution: Jeremie Boga exits, Giacomo Raspadori enters.17:32

  • 46 ‘

    SASSUOLO substitution: Mert Müldür leaves, Jeremy Toljan enters.17:32

  • 46 ‘

    THE SECOND HALF OF SASSUOLO – BOLOGNA BEGINS! It starts from 0-2 of the first fraction.17:32

  • 48 ‘

    MIRACLE OF PEGOLO! Incredible save by the goalkeeper on Orsolini, but he bet that he was offside.17:34

  • 49 ‘

    Bologna that does not just defend itself, on the contrary, tries to push to find the network that would close the match.17:35

  • 50 ‘

    Conclusion of Frattesi from distance, high ball over the crossbar.17:35

    

