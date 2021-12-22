Live Sassuolo – Bologna: 0-2 Serie A 2021/2022. Live the match
Where the game is played:
Stadium: MAPEI Stadium – City of the Tricolor
City: Reggio nell’Emilia
Capacity: 23717 spectators15:57
Derby between Sassuolo and Bologna, Emilia Romagna challenge between two teams that have collected 24 points in this first part of the championship.15:57
Sassuolo have won three of their last four Serie A games against Bologna (1N), after not having achieved any success in the previous seven (2N, 5P).15:58
The formations of the match are official: SASSUOLO with the 4-3-3, Pegolo – Muldur, Ayan, Ferrari, Rogerio – Frattesi, Lopez, Traorè – Berardi, Scamacca, Boga.16:30
Available to SASSUOLO: Zacchi, Harrou, Magnanelli, Satalino, Raspadori, Goldaniga, Peluso, Kyriakopoulos, Chiriches, Toljan, Defrel16:32
The formation of BOLOGNA: (3-5-2 for the Bolognese, Skorupski – Soumaoro, Medel, Bonifazi – Skov Olsen, Soriano, Dominguez, Svanberg, Hickey – Orsolini, Arnautovic.16:02
Available to BOLOGNA: Bardi, Binks, Theate, Mbaye, De Silvestri, Dijks, Viola, Vignato, Sansone, Santander, van Hooijdonk, Barrow.16:03
Dionisi lines up Scamacca with Boga and Berardi, to understand whether Traoré will act as playmaker or mezzala. In defense Muldur on the left, Ayan in the middle with Ferrari.16:06
Mihajlovic lines up Arnautovic with Orsolini forward, Skov Olsen fifth on the right, Dominguez in front of the defense. Medel confirmed as central defender.16:07
Michael Fabbri directs the match.16:07
START SASSUOLO – BOLOGNA! First ball for the neroverdi.16:32
Boga unloads on Muldur, offside of the full-back who had seen his cross rejected by Medel.16:33
Berardi tries a difficult veronica between three opponents, Bonifazi closes it.16:34
Arnautovic stops a ball on the ground with his hand, free kick against the former Inter Milan.16:36
Skorupski risks that he stops a ball practically on the goal line and then unloads it far away.16:37
Soriano’s offside, who had thrown himself deeply centrally.16:38
SCAMACCA POLE! Diagonal of the tip hitting the outside of the far wood of Skorpuski’s goal.16:39
FRATTESI! Central tear of the midfielder, powerful conclusion from the edge that Skorupski rejects with punches.16:40
Berardi looks for Frattesi, Skorupski blocks the ball on the way out: Sassuolo pushes continuously.16:42
On the ground Dominguez, spread by Lopez: always aggressive clubs.16:43
Bologna trying to raise the center of gravity, ball possession now for Mihajlovic’s team.16:45
URSULINES! The striker controls well but kicks badly from an excellent position, high ball over the crossbar 16:46
Punishment for Bologna: Skov Olsen tries a scheme for Anrautovic, Berardi understands everything.16:47
Dominguez risks a lot on pressing Lopez, the midfielder kicks away.16:49
SCAMACCA! The striker defends with the body and releases a powerful right, ball wide.16:49
Frattesi enters the area and crosses low, backward: none of the teammates is ready for the winning deviation.16:52
Harsh intervention by Berardi on Dominguez, the striker tries to protest but is immediately taken back by Fabbri.16:53
Balance in this first half of the first half, Sassuolo more dangerous but Bologna defending itself with ball possession.16:54
Double step and cross by Skov Olsen, ball away from Rogerio.16:55
Physical scamacca on Medel, the Chilean defender remains on the ground.16:55
Many figs from Fabbri in the last few minutes, a decidedly fragmented game.16:56
Expulsion to the Sassuolo bench, one of the Neroverdi staff members, Dr. Rigo, removed from the playing field.17:00
Rhythms that are decreasing, the two teams in total study phase in the last few minutes.17:00
Corner for Bologna: Svanberg in the center, Ferrari moves away.17:02
Traoré looks for a long cross for Frattesi, but the ball ends up on the bottom.17:03
Counterattack Bologna, cross in the center of Soriano too long for everyone.17:03
Nice round of Sassuolo that brings Lopez to the shot: Bonifazi puts in a corner.17:05
GOAL! Sassuolo – BOLOGNA! Network of Riccardo Orsolini. Launch of Dominguez, stop following the striker who kicks from the left under the crossbar.
The balance of the match is broken, Bologna finding the advantage with a great left from Orsolini: Sassuolo who is now chasing.17:08
Low cross from Rogerio, careful Skorupski in low grip.17:09
Berardi with two feints seats two opponents in the area, the cross is blocked in two halves by Skorupski.17:10
Sassuolo in search of a draw, many errors in the setting up of the neroverdi.17:12
Corner for Sassuolo, Bologna’s counterattack starts.17:14
ROGERIO RISKS HIS OWN GOAL! Skov Olsen’s cross, the full-back anticipates Pegolo and sends to the back, a few steps from the net.17:14
GOAL! Sassuolo – BOLOGNA 0-2! Aaron Hickey Network. Diagram on the corner, low ball for the full-back who, from the edge, sends the ball under the crossbar where Pegolo cannot reach.
THE FIRST HALF OF SASSUOLO – BOLOGNA ENDS! 0-2 the partial result at Mapei Stadium.17:17
A cynical Bologna ends the first half with two goals at Sassuolo: Orsolini opens with a powerful left foot from a tight angle, Hickey doubles with a shot from the edge on a corner pattern.17:18
Sassuolo who had almost scored at the opening, Scamacca’s post, then many errors in the setting up of the neroverdi.17:18
Fourth goal in this Serie A for Aaron Hickey: only Domenico Criscito (five) has scored more among the defenders in this league.17:19
SASSUOLO substitution: Jeremie Boga exits, Giacomo Raspadori enters.17:32
SASSUOLO substitution: Mert Müldür leaves, Jeremy Toljan enters.17:32
THE SECOND HALF OF SASSUOLO – BOLOGNA BEGINS! It starts from 0-2 of the first fraction.17:32
MIRACLE OF PEGOLO! Incredible save by the goalkeeper on Orsolini, but he bet that he was offside.17:34
Bologna that does not just defend itself, on the contrary, tries to push to find the network that would close the match.17:35
Conclusion of Frattesi from distance, high ball over the crossbar.17:35