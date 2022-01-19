Live Sassuolo – Cagliari: 1-0 Italian Cup 2021/2022. Live the match

Where the game is played: Stadium: MAPEI Stadium – City of the Tricolor

City: Reggio nell’Emilia

Capacity: 23717 spectators17:14

Everything is ready from Mapei Stadium for the Sassuolo-Cagliari match, valid for the Round of 16 of the Italian Cup.17:14

Sassuolo and Cagliari compete to move on to the next round, where the winner will find Juventus who beat Sampdoria last night.17:15

OFFICIAL FORMATIONS. 4-2-3-1 for Sassuolo: Pegolo; Rogerio, Ferrari, Ruan, Muldur; Magnanelli, Harroui; Kyriakopoulos, Raspadori, Defrel; Scamacca. Available: Councils, Paz, Chiriches, Aucelli, Pieragnolo, Peluso, Abubakar, Lopez, Frattesi, Mata, Satalino.17:17

OFFICIAL FORMATIONS. 3-5-2 for Cagliari: Radunovic; Obert, Altar, Carboni; Zappa, Kourfalidis, Ladinetti, Nandez, Dalbert; Pavoletti, Gagliano. Available: Lolic, Iovu, Goldaniga, Palomba, Cavuoti, Tramoni, Pereiro, Desogus.17:18

Dionisi launches Scamacca and Raspadori from the first minute, suggesting the will to go through and face Juventus in the quarterfinals. 17:20

Mazzarri gives ample space to young people: Obert, Altare, Kourfalidis, Ladinetti and Gagliano will play from the first minute. Gastrointestinal problem for Lykogiannis which at the last gave up.17:21

The first half of SASSUOLO-CAGLIARI begins. Referee Matteo Marchetti of the AIA section of Ostia Lido directs the match.17:33

4 ‘ SASSUOLO OPPORTUNITY! Raspadori moves well between the lines and off to the left tries the left handed goalkeeper, good Radunovic who controls and blocks the ball.17:35

7 ‘ STATISTICAL PILL – Sassuolo have never passed the first knockout round of the Italian Cup, in the five occasions in which they took part in this phase of the competition; in the five games played in this round, the neroverdi have always lost in the 90 minutes, always conceding two goals per match.17:37

9 ‘ Rogerio tries a long ball forward for Scamacca who enters the area and tries the header, but sends it off.17:43

12 ‘ In the first ten minutes the home team constantly attacks to take the lead, but Cagliari defends well and avoids dangers.17:44

17 ‘ OPPORTUNITY CAGLIARI! Zappa slides to the right reaching the edge of the area for the cross at the far post where Dalbert heads off and sends just outside. Mazzarri’s team close to the advantage.17:48

18 ‘ GOAL! SASSUOLO-Cagliari 1-0! Abdoulrahmane Harroui Network. Insistent action of the neroverdi who arrive at the cross from the right with Rogerio for Harroui who with the flat on the fly signs the advantage for Dionisi’s team. Look at the player’s profile Abdou Harroui17:50

21 ‘ Verticalization of Altare for Pavoletti who holds up Ferrari’s attack and tries the first shot to surprise Pegolo, but the conclusion ends very high.17:52

25 ‘ Cagliari is continuously proactive forward, Mazzarri’s team, with the movements of Pavoletti and Gagliano, seeks a balance.17:58

29 ‘ The rossoblù team tries to keep possession of the ball and set the action, while Sassuolo waits and looks for the best restart to hurt.18:01

32 ‘ Sassuolo pushes far to the right with Rogerio: the Brazilian winger proposes another cross in the center for Scamacca’s header, but once again the Cagliari defense rejects with order.18:03

34 ‘ OPPORTUNITY CAGLIARI! Cross from the right at the near post for Zappa who heads for Pavoletti who fails to arrive in time and the ball goes out by a whisker.18:05

37 ‘ SASSUOLO OPPORTUNITY! Scamacca enters the area from the left trying to dribble the opponent, then leaves it to Raspadori who takes advantage of a rebound and goes to the conclusion of a left-handed, sending Radunovic just to the side.18:08

38 ‘ Cagliari responds immediately with Dalbert making the cross from the left, with the ball reaching Pavoletti who tries the stunt, but Pegolo comes out and takes the ball.18:08

39 ‘ SASSUOLO OPPORTUNITY! Magnanelli serves Scamacca who controls in the area and immediately shoots at the far post, with the conclusion coming out very little.18:09

42 ‘ SASSUOLO OPPORTUNITY! Raspadori irrepressible enters the area from the left, the black-green striker dribbles a couple of opponents then concludes with the left-handed finding Radunovic’s diving response who moves the ball away from the rossoblù penalty area.18:13

44 ‘ OPPORTUNITY CAGLIARI! Movement to the right between Zappa and Nandez, with the Uruguayan who crosses and Pavoletti with a header sends a little high.18:15

45 ‘+ 1’ First half of SASSUOLO-CAGLIARI 1-0. Dionisi’s team in the lead at Mapei Stadium.18:16

A very balanced match that sees Sassuolo in the lead over Cagliari, thanks to Abdoulrahmane Harroui’s goal in the 18 ‘. The neroverde midfielder takes advantage of a perfect cross from Rogerio to put behind Radunovic. Mazzarri’s team, however, collected the goal and tried to reach a draw with a couple of occasions for Pavoletti who was unable to frame the goal. Good Scamacca and Raspadori who tried to double in the final time.18:18

45 ‘ Magnanelli exits, Maxime Lopez enters. First substitution, at the interval, for Sassuolo.18:33

45 ‘ Altare exits, Goldaniga enters. First substitution, at the interval, for Cagliari.18:34

45 ‘ The second half of SASSUOLO-CAGLIARI begins. First ball played by the rossoblù.18:34