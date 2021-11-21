Live Sassuolo – Cagliari: 2-2 Serie A 2021/2022. Live the match

Where the game is played: Stadium: MAPEI Stadium – City of the Tricolor

City: Reggio nell’Emilia

Capacity: 23717 spectators12:03

Welcome to the live match between Sassuolo and Cagliari, valid for the thirteenth day of the Serie A championship. 12:03

Both teams are returning from a defeat: Sassuolo has in fact raised the white flag on the Udinese field.12:05

Last position in the standings for Cagliari, at six points.12:05

4-2-3-1 for Sassuolo: Advice – Rogerio, Ferrari, Ayhan, Toljan – Lopez, Frattesi – Traore, Raspadori, Berardi – Scamacca.12:07

4-4-2 for Cagliari: Cragno – Zappa, Ceppitelli, Carboni, Lykogiannis – Bellanova, Marin, Grassi, Nandez – Pedro, Baldé. 12:08

At home Sassuolo Lopez returns after the disqualification, Defrel starts off by surprise from the bench. For Cagliari Godin is out, practically obligatory choices forwards. 12:11

SASSUOLO-CAGLIARI STARTS. First ball for the hosts. 12:32

4 ‘ Cagliari holds the ball, not very high rhythms in these early stages.12:35

7 ‘ SASSUOLO OPPORTUNITY! Great response from Cragno on Frattesi, excellent in the insertion.12:38

10 ‘ Sassuolo, with growing pressure, tries to put Cagliari under.12:41

13 ‘ SASSUOLO OPPORTUNITY! Frattesi cross from the left, Scamacca has a sensational opportunity: he is alone, but in a rebound he sends out.12:44

14 ‘ Traore’s right-footed shot from the edge, high ball.12:45

19 ‘ Corner kick for Cagliari thanks to the good work of Joao Pedro.12:50

19 ‘ Right of Nandez on the developments of the corner, a deviation facilitates the intervention of Consiglio.12:51

21 ‘ Raspadori at the cross, but there is no one in the middle: corner for Sassuolo.12:52

22 ‘ Head scamacca on the developments of the corner, ball far out of the mirror.12:53

25 ‘ Another corner kick for Sassuolo.12:56

25 ‘ Berardi in the door, walled up.12:56

26 ‘ Dionisi asks Frattesi and Lopez to broaden the game further. 12:57

26 ‘ SASSUOLO OPPORTUNITY! Ferrari’s diagonal cross-shot, Raspadori does not score at the far post.12:58

28 ‘ Splendid conclusion on the fly by Bellanova, Consiglio is no exception.12:59

31 ‘ OPPORTUNITY CAGLIARI! Ceppitelli crosses a header from a corner kick.13:03

33 ‘ YELLOW CARD FOR CAGLIARI. Marin is booked for a foul on Frattesi.13:04

35 ‘ Weak right of Rogerio from outside, it starts with a goal kick.13:06

36 ‘ Nice cross from Zappa, Joao Pedro with a header does not worry Consigli.13:07

37 ‘ GOAL! SASSUOLO-Cagliari 1-0. Scamacca network. Nice action in speed: Berardi first for Scamacca who resists the opponent’s defense and puts Cragno on. Look at the player’s card Gianluca Scamacca13:10

39 ‘ Immediate reaction of Cagliari: another corner kick.13:10

40 ‘ GOAL! Sassuolo-CAGLIARI 1-1. Baldé network. Nandez cross from the right, Keita Baldé flying in half an overhead kick leaves Councils no chance. Look at the player’s card Keita Baldé13:12

42 ‘ YELLOW CARD FOR CAGLIARI. Admonished Grassi.13:13

45 ‘ FIRST HALF END: SASSUOLO-CAGLIARI 1-1. Baldé answers Scamacca. 13:17

Beautiful first half, full of opportunities on both sides. Keita Baldé’s goal is to be framed. Sassuolo lights up in gusts thanks to the initiatives of Frattesi and Berardi, Cagliari responds with the vivacity of Nandez and the movements of Joao Pedro. 13:18

No change expected for the second half.13:32

46 ‘ START SECOND TIME OF SASSUOLO-CAGLIARI. It starts from 1-1 in the first fraction.13:33

47 ‘ SASSUOLO OPPORTUNITY! Berardi inside for Frattesi who attacks the space, ball behind again for Berardi who concludes outside.13:35

50 ‘ PENALTY FOR SASSUOLO! Frattesi sunk in the area by Lykogiannis.13:38

51 ‘ GOAL! SASSUOLO 2-1 Cagliari. Berardi’s network. Low left on a penalty, not too angled, by Berardi: Cragno, however, throws himself to the other side. Look at the player’s card Domenico Berardi13:40

54 ‘ Shot from the Sassuolo flag, Cagliari in difficulty at this stage.13:41

54 ‘ Corner kick, Scamacca heads wide.13:41

55 ‘ PENALTY FOR CAGLIARI! Frattesi on Joao Pedro in the area.13:42

56 ‘ GOAL! Sassuolo 2-2 CAGLIARI. Joao Pedro network. Right plate from a penalty by Joao Pedro, Consigli dives to the other side. See the player’s profile João Pedro13:44

62 ‘ SASSUOLO OPPORTUNITY! Traore’s violent right, Lykogiannis opposes with his chest.13:50

66 ‘ The game continues to be very open.13:55

68 ‘ He hits Frattesi badly from the edge at the end of a splendid action from before Sassuolo.13:56

70 ‘ Another initiative of the irrepressible Frattesi, left high above the crossbar.13:57

72 ‘ YELLOW CARD FOR SASSUOLO. Ayhan is booked for a foul on Joao Pedro.14:00