Live Sassuolo – Genoa: 0-1 Serie A 2021/2022. Live the match

Where the game is played: Stadium: MAPEI Stadium – Città del Tricolore

City: Reggio nell’Emilia

Capacity: 23717 spectators16:17

Everything is ready at Mapei Stadium for the Sassuolo-Genoa match, valid for the 20th matchday of Serie A TIM.16:17

After the Christmas break, we return to play in Serie A despite the new Covid emergency which has already stopped some matches. In Reggio Emilia they face Dionisi’s Sassuolo who did well in the first round, in front of Shevchenko’s Genoa in search of precious points for the goal of salvation.16:19

OFFICIAL FORMATIONS. 4-2-3-1 for Sassuolo: Advice; Toljan, Chiriches, Ferrari, Rogerio; Harroui, Lopez; Berardi, Raspadori, Kyriakopoulos; Defrel. Available: Pegolo, Satalino, Aucelli, Muldur, Ruan, Ayhan, Mata, Kumi, Samele.16:21

OFFICIAL FORMATIONS. 3-5-2 for Genoa: Sirigu; Vanheusden, Vazquez, Bani; Hefti, Portanova, Hernani, Badelj, Cambiaso; Right, Ekuban. Available: Semper, Andrenacci, Ostigard, Biraschi, Ghiglione, Masiello, Fares, Melegoni, Touré, Cassata, Caicedo, Pandev.16:22

Dionisi focuses on Defrel in attack, given the absence of Scamacca. Absent in Sassuolo, due to injury, also Frattesi and Djuricic. The only positive at Covid, however, is Peluso.16:30

Shevchenko, regularly on the bench because recently negative, immediately deployed the newcomer Hefti. In attack the Destro-Ekuban couple. 16:33

Sassuolo-Genoa starts the first half. Referee Gianluca Manganiello from the AIA section of Pinerolo directs the match.16:32

4 ‘ SASSUOLO OPPORTUNITY! Toljan serves Raspadori, on the edge of the area, who immediately tries his right, with the ball ending just wide.16:35

6 ‘ He tries to answer Genoa with Ekuban who receives the ball in the area, but does not realize that he is alone and misses the turn towards the door of Consiglio.16:36

6 ‘ GOAL! Sassuolo 0-1 GENOA! Network by Mattia Destro. Ekuban recovers the ball in the Sassuolo area after a hit and run, the rossoblù striker serves Destro on the first ball that with a nice heel hit he puts behind Consiglio. Look at the player’s profile Mattia Destro16:37

9 ‘ Raspadori’s free kick from the left side, very far from the area, with the ball sent to the far post. The defense of Genoa moves away.16:39

11 ‘ Raspadori-Berardi exchange on the edge of the area, but the last pass is too long and ends up in the hands of Sirigu.16:41

13 ‘ Sassuolo insists with Berardi. The black-green winger starts from the left, concentrating to try the left-handed, but the conclusion ends too high.16:43

15 ‘ Sassuolo who spins the ball to arrive in attack: passage for Rogerio, wide left, who tries the conclusion with Sirigu who blocks without problems.16:45

18 ‘ Engaging action from Sassuolo with Kyriakopoulos, served on the left by Rogerio, who shoots from outside the box, getting a good corner kick.17:04

19 ‘ Dionisi’s team is still dangerous: Raspadori’s cross from the right at the far post for Defrel’s header that doesn’t hit the ball well to finish on the net.17:04

21 ‘ WARNED Raspadori! The Sassuolo striker holds Cambiaso from behind, stopping the restart of Genoa.17:04

24 ‘ Hosts who insist on ball possession trying to attack to reach a draw. Genoa that defends itself well and closes all the spaces at Sassuolo.17:04

27 ‘ Game now with a slower pace, it is played mostly in midfield with Sassuolo’s possession being pressed by the Genoa players.17:04

30 ‘ Genoa tries to get out of their own half by taking advantage of the restarts that Sassuolo gives them.17:04

33 ‘ Genoa dangerous with Portanova receiving the ball and from a tight angle on the right he tries the shot directly on goal, with the conclusion coming out just wide and Consiglio checking.17:03

36 ‘ After a game fight and medical help, Cambiaso regularly returns to the field. A replacement was feared.17:07

39 ‘ Another call from Sassuolo with Berardi’s incursion who still tries the conclusion from the outside, but Sirigu still saves without problems.17:09

43 ‘ Sassuolo still on the attack, protests by the neroverdi players for an alleged foul on Berardi in the area. For Manganiello it continues without problems.17:14

45 ‘ Manganiello grants 1 minute of recovery before the break.17:16