Live Sassuolo – Lazio: 0-1 Serie A 2021/2022. Live the match

Where the game is played: Stadium: MAPEI Stadium – City of the Tricolor

City: Reggio nell’Emilia

Capacity: 23717 spectators16:01

Sassuolo, fresh from four consecutive useful results, will also try the coup against Lazio, after having succeeded with Juventus and Milan. Biancocelesti chasing points for European positions instead, with a victory they would hook Juventus.16:01

The last five races between the two teams ended in perfect equality. Two wins on each side and one draw. The last one last May ended 2-0 for the Emilians.16:03

SASSUOLO formation (4-3-3): Councils – Toljan, Chiriches, Ferrari, Rogerio – Frattesi, Lopez, Traore – Berardi, Scamacca, Raspadori. Available: Peluso, Defrel, Boga, Henrique, Goldaniga, Kyriakopoulos, Satalino, Ayhan, Magnanelli, Pegolo, Muldur, Harroui.17:07

LAZIO line-up (4-3-3): Strakosha – Hysaj, Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Marusic – Akpa Akpro, Cataldi, Basic – Pedro, Immobile, Zaccagni. Available: Radu, Anderson, Patric, Lucas Leiva, Muriqi, Moro, Adamonis, Felipe Anderson, Reina, Vavro, Escalante, Lazzari.17:08

In Sassuolo attack entrusted to Scamacca, alongside him Berardi and Raspadori. Traore, Lopez and Frattesi play in the middle of the field. In Lazio problems in the middle of the field due to the disqualification of Milinkovic Savic and the injury of Luis Alberto, space therefore for Akpa Akpro, Cataldi and Basic. Stakosha still plays in goal, while forward with Immobile there are Pedro and Zaccagni.17:21

1 ‘ STARTING WHISTLE OF SASSUOLO – LAZIO. Referee Sozza.18:01

3 ‘ Sassuolo was aggressive right from the start and was looking for quick breaks.18:04

4 ‘ Tojan snaps on the wing and puts a straight ball in the area, Acerbi in a slide saves everything before Scamacca arrives.18:09

6 ‘ GOAL! Sassuolo – LAZIO 0-1! Zaccagni network. Pedro’s incursion from the right, the Spaniard enters the area and serves Zaccagni who gets rid of the marking and first beats Consiglio. Look at the player profile Mattia Zaccagni18:16

10 ‘ Sassuolo hit cold and is now trying to reorganize his ideas.18:12

12 ‘ STRAKOSHA! Great intervention by the Lazio goalkeeper, Rogerio serves Scamacca in the area, the attacker manages to turn around and finish with the right, Strakosha with an open hand sends to the side.18:14

16 ‘ Sassuolo is aggressive and continues to press, the Lazio defense holds up.18:17

20 ‘ STATISTICAL PILL: Mattia Zaccagni scored against Sassuolo in this Serie A after having succeeded also last August with the Verona shirt: the biancoceleste player is the first capable of scoring in two games against the same opponent this season in the major five leagues Europeans.18:21

24 ‘ The ball possession of Sassuolo continues, but Lazio always manages to be attentive and ready in defense.18:25

25 ‘ PALO DEL SASSUOLO! Snatch from Frattesi who then serves Scamacca, the attacker from the edge starts a diagonal shot, Strakosha touches it just enough to deflect it on the post.18:27

30 ‘ Half an hour of play, Sassuolo continues to keep control of the ball, but Lazio are in the lead.18:31

35 ‘ Frattesi tries from distance, big blow but Strakosha sends to the side.18:36

36 ‘ Control and shot by Scamacca from the edge, but a high shot over the crossbar.18:37

39 ‘ Yellow card for Marusic, hard entry on Berardi.18:41

42 ‘ Action all first and in speed of Sassuolo, but the action goes off to the side.18:44

44 ‘ RASPADORI! Toljan’s ball in the area, Raspadori controls and kicks but slips on the most beautiful ball on the foreign side of the net.18:45

45 ‘ There will be 1 minute of recovery.18:46

45 ‘+ 1’ End of the first half: SASSUOLO – LAZIO 0-1.18:47

Lazio in the lead thanks to a flash of Zaccagni at the start. First half at high intensity and where Sassuolo held the ball but failed to find a draw, first Scamacca and then Frattesi come close, but in both cases it is Strakosha who denies the goal.18:49