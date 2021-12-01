Live Sassuolo – Napoli: 0-0 Serie A 2021/2022. Live the match

Where the game is played: Stadium: MAPEI Stadium – Città del Tricolore

City: Reggio nell’Emilia

Capacity: 23717 spectators13:44

Good morning and welcome to the direct written by Sassuolo-Napoli, valid match for the 15th day of Serie A.13:44

After the sparkling victories obtained on Sunday against Milan and Lazio, Sassuolo and Napoli face off at the Mapei Stadium to confirm the good things put in place three days ago. The green-and-blacks are looking for points to climb further in the standings, the blues to continue to cultivate the dream of the championship. Kick-off at 20.45.13:53

SASSUOLO OFFICIAL TRAINING: Dionisi confirms the usual 4-3-3. Advice – Toljan, Chiriches, Ferrari, Rogerio – Frattesi, Lopez, Traoré – Berardi, Scamacca, Raspadori. Available: Satalino, Pegolo, Magnanelli, Ayhan, Peluso, Muldur, Harroui, Kyriakopoulos, Defrel, Matheus Henrique.20:01

OFFICIAL TRAINING NAPLES: 4-2-3-1 for guests. Ospina – Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Koulibaly, Mario Rui – Lobotka, Fabian Ruiz – Lozano, Zielinski, Insigne – Mertens. Available: Meret, Marfella, Malcuit, Demme, Juan Jesus, Elmas, Politano, Ghoulam, Ounas, Petagna.20:02

Dionisi changes three defenders with respect to the victory at San Siro: Muldur, Ayhan and Kyriakopoulos go to the bench and their seats are taken by Toljan, Chiriches and Rogerio. Only confirmed Ferrari. A change also in the midfield trio with Traoré giving breath to Matheus Henrique. In front confirmed instead Berardi, Scamacca and Raspadori. Djuricic and Boga were absent due to injury.20:38

Spalletti, also due to the absences of Aguissa and Osimhen, chooses not to touch the starting eleven compared to the 4-0 trimmed to Lazio. All confirmed with Mertens as a single striker supported by Lozano, Zielinski and Insigne. Lobotka and Fabian Ruiz form the midfield hinge while in defense there are Di Lorenzo and Mario Rui on the side lanes, Koulibaly and Rrahmani in the middle. Always Ospina between the posts. Politano returns to the bench after his absence due to Covid-19 positivity.19:59

Referee of the match Pezzuto with Alassio and Liberti assistants. Fourth Officer Di Martino. At the VAR Nasca with De Meo AVAR.13:54

Partenopei, in red away suit, called to respond to the victories of Inter and Atalanta and with an ear to the radio for the contemporaneity with Genoa-Milan.20:42

Teams in the tunnel, ready to enter the field.20:42

Cold evening in Reggio Emilia but, for now, the risk of rain has been averted.20:47

Let’s go!20:47

Berardi’s heel to free Frattesi, then the former Monza misses the measure of the pass and the ball ends up in a lateral foul.20:48

2′ Rrahmani’s slalom inside his own area and some too many risks but Napoli manages to get out with the ball.20:49

3 ‘ Berardi goes away on the right and puts in the center for Traoré. Everything, however, stopped for offside.20:49

4 ‘ More Sassuolo than Naples in these very first minutes of the race.20:50

5 ‘ Left by Fabian Ruiz from the center of the area, rejected by the Sassuolo defense. The ball then remains on the edge but Pezzuto whistles Lobotka’s handball before Zielinski found the corner of the posts on the opposite side with his left.20:55

6 ‘ OPPORTUNITY NAPLES! Lozano fishing Zielinski in the area, the Pole supports for Fabian Ruiz who hits him in full with a safe shot!20:53

7 ‘ Napoli that has definitely raised the center of gravity after a more prudent start.20:53

8 ‘ Too long throw of Frattesi, Ospina collects in grip.20:54

8 ‘ Lozano finds Mertens in the area but the Belgian can’t find the right space for the goal.20:54

9 ‘ Forcing of Napoli which yields a corner from the left. Insigne on the ball.20:55

10 ‘ Scamacca anticipates Rrahmani with a header at the near post. Some protest from the Neapolitans who wanted the corner.20:56

11 ‘ SASSUOLO OPPORTUNITY! Frattesi is caught in the area by the launch of Traoré but it only gets there with the tip. Ospina makes the ball his own, but what a risk for Napoli!21:00

12 ‘ Scamacca defends the ball in midfield then is pushed to the ground by Rrahamani. Punishment for Sassuolo.20:59

13 ‘ Berardi pushes Mario Rui to the ground. Placed for Napoli in the Sassuolo half field.20:59

14 ‘ Mario Rui puts in the middle soft but Chiriches anticipates everyone. Corner for Napoli.21:00

15 ‘ OPPORTUNITY NAPLES! Sassuolo can’t get out after the corner, then Fabian Ruiz crosses from the left to find Di Lorenzo’s tower for Zielinski. The Pole, a few steps from the goal, does not give the strength of his shot well and sees the ball end up in the corner occupied by the pro fans.21:02

16 ‘ Rough intervention by Scamacca on Lobotka. The Slovak remains sore on the ground and Mario Rui kicks out to allow the sanitary staff to enter.21:04

18 ‘ Lobotka gets up, key man of the Neapolitan midfield given the absence of Anguissa.21:05

19 ‘ Toljan shoots in a lineout on Insigne’s pressure. Napoli’s suffocating pressure in this first part of the match, Sassuolo can’t get out of their own half.21:06

20 ‘ Mertens starts offside on Fabian Ruiz’s launch from the rear. Ball to Sassuolo.21:06

21 ‘ Berardi kicks from very long distance trying to catch Ospina out of the posts. No problem for the Colombian goalkeeper who recovers his position and controls the ball.21:08

23 ‘ Scamacca pushes Koulibaly. Napoli back in possession of the ball.21:09

23 ‘ Zielinski crosses from the left, the ball bounces into the center of the area but there is no teammate to occupy that area and the action fades.21:10

24 ‘ Toljan and Frattesi earn a corner kick for Sassuolo.21:10

25 ‘ Sassuolo scheme to free Lopez, the French put in the middle from the right but found only the high hold of Ospina.21:11

25 ‘ Rogerio holds Lozano and Pezzuto warns him.21:11

26 ‘ Central break by Traoré who then misses the measure of the assist for Raspadori. Neroverde attack that is lost and Napoli’s restart.21:13

27 ‘ OPPORTUNITY NAPLES! Insigne has space on the left and leads the ball to the opponent’s area, Berardi finds him on him but the Napoli captain manages to direct the ball towards Consiglio with the tip of the ball. The home keeper is amazing in the ground parade with his left hand!21:14

29 ‘ Berardi from the right to Scamacca. The header of the green-and-black striker is lost at the baseline.21:15

30 ‘ Totally busted cross by Lozano. Goal kick for Sassuolo.21:16

30 ‘ Chiriches verticalizes for Toljan but his throw is too long and Napoli recovers the ball.21:17

31 ‘ Ferrari grants the guests the corner on Di Lorenzo’s pressure.21:17

32 ‘ Chiriches stands at the edge of the small area and rejects the corner kicked by Insigne with a trajectory to exit.21:18

32 ‘ Mertens trips Lopez from behind and is pardoned by Pezzuto who does not extract the yellow.21:19

33 ‘ OPPORTUNITY NAPLES! Di Lorenzo steals the ball on the right out and serves Lozano. The Mexican crosses in the center for the same full-back but finds Rogerio’s deviation which almost makes fun of Consiglio. The home goalkeeper is good once again in the deflection for a corner.21:20

34 ‘ Di Lorenzo pricks Frattesi on the back line and crosses low shot in the center where, however, there is no teammate ready to hit the net.21:21