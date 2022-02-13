Live Sassuolo – Rome: 1-1 Serie A 2021/2022. Live the match

Where the game is played: Stadium: MAPEI Stadium – City of the Tricolor

City: Reggio nell’Emilia

Capacity: 23717 spectators17:22

Good evening and welcome to the Sassuolo-Roma direct written match, valid for the 25th round of Serie A.17:22

In Reggio Emilia, two teams from a bad week face off. Sassuolo lost 4-0 in the league against Sampdoria while Roma did not go beyond the 0-0 home match against Genoa. The moment did not continue for both in the Italian Cup with the green-and-blacks eliminated at the last breath by Juventus and the Giallorossi beaten 2-0 by Inter at San Siro. At 6 pm the teams of Dionisi and Mourinho must necessarily shake off the past and fight at all costs for the three points. 17:27

OFFICIAL LINE-UP: Sassuolo with 4-2-3-1. Tips – Muldur, Chiriches, Ferrari, Kyriakopoulos – Frattesi, Lopez – Berardi, Matheus Henrique, Traoré – Defrel. Available: Satalino, Pegolo, Magnanelli, Ayhan, Rogerio, Oddei, Ciervo, Peluso, Ceide, Harroui, Samele, Tressoldi.17:31

OFFICIAL FORMATIONS: 3-5-2 for Roma. Rui Patricio – Mancini, Smalling, Kumbulla – Karsdorp, Pellegrini, Oliveira, Mkhitaryan, Vina – Afena-Gyan, Abraham. Available: Boer, Fuzato, Cristante, Perez, Shomurodov, Maitland-Niles, Veretout, Diawara, Bove, Darboe, Zalewski, Keramitis.17:33

Dionisi has to do without the disqualified Raspadori and Scamacca, in addition to the long-term resident Djuricic. Ahead he relies on Defrel as the only striker with Traoré, Matheus Henrique and Berardi in support. Midfield hinge formed by Frattesi and Lopez, in defense Muldur on the right with Toljan injured, on the left is Kyriakopoulos. Central couple Chiriches-Ferrari ahead of Consiglio.17:36

Mourinho, without Zaniolo suspended and El Shaarawy unavailable, launches the attacking couple formed by Abraham and Afena-Gyan, Shomurodov takes a seat on the bench. Captain Pellegrini returns to midfield and Cristante makes room for him. Alongside him there will be Sergio Oliveira and Mkhitaryan. On the wings Karsdorp and Vina, this last favorite to Maitland-Niles from the first minute. Three-way defense with Mancini, Smalling and Kumbulla, who replaces the injured Ibanez, in front of Rui Patricio.17:50

He directs the match Guida with Lo Cicero and Prenna assistants. Santoro fourth official, Mazzoleni at the VAR and Tegoni AVAR.17:43

Everything is ready at the Città del Tricolore in Reggio Emilia, the teams are completing the warm-up on the pitch.17:46

Teams lined up on the field, very little away from the start.17:58

Parties!18:00

Roma immediately attacked with two consecutive throw-ins on the left wing.18:01

Abraham tries the dialogue with Afena-Gyan in the area but Ferrari keeps a good guard and intercepts the ball.18:01

2′ Sassuolo builds Frattesi in speed and free at the edge of the Giallorossi area. The former on duty, however, slips the conclusion and gives the guests a basic foul.18:02

3 ‘ Karsdorp misses the verticalization for Sergio Oliveira. Ball at the baseline.18:03

4 ‘ Contrary to forecasts, it is Roma who take possession in this start of the match.18:04

5 ‘ Sassuolo comes out with Berardi who slips away from Mkhitaryan on the trocar but does not find the right moment to free the left. Smalling closes on him.18:05

6 ‘ BERARDI! The black-green winger kicks from twenty meters with his left, Rui Patricio stretches out to his left and rejects.18:06

7 ‘ GOAL CANCELED AT SASSUOLO! Mancini does not fight Traoré in the area, the number 23 takes advantage of a rebound to beat Rui Patricio with his left at the near post, but Guida cancels for handball by the black-green player himself.18:12

8 ‘ Overturning in front with Pellegrini who has space in the area but chooses the discharge for Karsdorp rather than the conclusion to the net. Then Abraham ends up offside and the Giallorossi action ends in nothing.18:09

10 ‘ Very sparkling first minutes of the race with the two teams that are facing each other openly.18:10

11 ‘ Corner kick for Roma after Vina’s cross, deflected by the home defense.18:11

12 ‘ STILL BERARDI! Lopez grinds meters ball and chain and touches for Berardi on the edge of the area. The winger of the national team returns to the left and kicks around towards the opponent’s goal. He just ball out with Rui Patricio who would never get there.18:13

14 ‘ AFENA-GYAN! The Senegalese goes away quickly and comes face to face with Advice. The neroverde goalkeeper is very good at rejecting his close shot with the right!18:16

16 ‘ Another reversal in the face with Defrel who manages to kick in the penalty area but is rejected by the Giallorossi defense.18:15

17 ‘ Shore of Defrel for Frattesi on the edge of the Romanist area. Kumbulla understands everything and intervenes to interrupt the dialogue between the two.18:17

18 ‘ Corner kick for Sassuolo.18:17

18 ‘ Berardi kicks to return to the far post but the trajectory bypasses everyone and ends up in a goal kick.18:18

19 ‘ Ferrari warned that he fails to anticipate Vina and hits him on the ankle.18:19

20 ‘ Sergio Oliveira bowl in the center and finds Smalling’s side for Kumbulla but the Albanian hits badly with his right and the neroverde defense rejects.18:21

21 ‘ Right from the edge of Pellegrini, rejected by Chiriches.18:29

21 ‘ Mancini enters late on Matheus Henrique and is cautioned by Guida.18:21

22 ‘ The Giallorossi defender took a big risk by entering very hard on the Brazilian’s ankles.18:22

24 ‘ Ball possession now in favor of Sassuolo, Roma are taking a more wait-and-see attitude to take advantage of the spaces on the counterattack with the arrows Abraham and Afena-Gyan.18:24

25 ‘ Afena-Gyan has space on the edge of the area and kicks with his right. Chiriches rejects.18:24

26 ‘ Rui Patricio misses the postponement but Berardi does not notice the thing and is hit in the back. The ball ends up in a lateral foul.18:26

27 ‘ Abraham and Berardi ashore. The first hit in the head by Chiriches, the second with ankle problems after a fight with Kumbulla.18:27

28 ‘ Game stopped to allow rescue to the two players.18:28

28 ‘ It starts with both teams in ten men.18:28

28 ‘ Frattesi gains the bottom line but Rui Patricio does not surprise with his right foot from a tight angle.18:29

30 ‘ In the meantime, both Berardi and Abraham have resumed their positions on the pitch.18:30

30 ‘ OPPORTUNITY ROME! Mkhitaryan opens on the left for Vina, the Uruguayan crosses low at the near post where Abraham, in a split, cannot find the mirror.18:31

32 ‘ Vina anticipates Frattesi on the midfield line, then Chiriches sweeps the stands solving a potentially dangerous situation for Sassuolo. Abraham was also lurking.18:32

33 ‘ Punishment for Roma on the trocar. Sergio Oliveira on the ball.18:33

33 ‘ GOAL CANCELED AT ROME! Oliveira bowl in the center, Abraham bags into an empty net after Smalling’s stunt assist but Guida cancels for Mancini’s offside.18:37

34 ‘ The VAR confirms the validity of the decision just taken by the assistant referee and the referee.18:34

35 ‘ Karsdorp crosses from the right, Consigli anticipates Abraham in a high grip.18:35

36 ‘ Frattesi looks for Defrel vertically but Smalling is perfect in the advance on the French striker.18:36

37 ‘ Corner for Sassuolo.18:37

37 ‘ Guida recalls Mancini and Chiriches after a series of mutual pushes.18:37

38 ‘ Abraham heads up in his own area and blocks Berardi’s shot from the flag.18:38

39 ‘ Again Abraham decisive in defensive retreat. This time the Englishman runs after Muldur and recovers the ball at the edge of his own area.18:39

40 ‘ Another right-footed shot from Sassuolo, this time it is Traoré who calls Rui Patricio to the low hold.18:40

41 ‘ Traoré has room to restart and serves Berardi on the run. Mancini is good at accompanying him to the exit, then recovers the ball near the end line and is also fouled.18:42

43 ‘ Prolonged possession of Roma, concluded by Mancini’s dribble error who gives Sassuolo a throw-in.18:43

44 ‘ Defrel tries to overtake Kumbulla in the area but the Albanian understands everything and covers the ball which ends in a goal kick.18:44

45 ‘ Two minutes of recovery.18:44

45 ‘ PENALTY FOR ROME! Triangle in the area between Vina and Afena-Gyan, the Uruguayan crosses with his left, the ball hits Chiriches’ hand and Guida immediately points to the spot.18:46

45 ‘+ 1’ GOAL! Sassuolo 0-1 ROME! Tammy Abraham Network! The Englishman displaces Advice with his right foot and gives the Giallorossi the advantage! See Tammy Abraham’s player profile18:46

45 ‘+ 2’ The away sector explodes, today full of Giallorossi fans.18:47

45 ‘+ 2’ Berardi booked for protests.18:49

45 ‘+ 3’ It is played beyond the two minutes of injury previously allowed.18:48

45 ‘+ 3’ Lopez very hard on Vina. Guide extracts the yellow.18:48

45 ‘+ 4’ The Sassuolo players got nervous after the penalty awarded to Roma.18:48

45 ‘+ 4’ Guide sends everyone to the locker room. Sassuolo-Roma 0-1 at the interval.18:49

The penalty scored by Abraham in injury time breaks the balance in Reggio Emilia and gives Roma the partial advantage. Previously, a goal disallowed on each side, two casualties from Berardi’s distance, one rejected by Rui Patricio and the other slightly out, as well as a providential parade by Consiglio on Afena-Gyan. In the final tension between the neroverdi with Berardi and Lopez booked by Guida after the 1-0 Giallorossi.18:53

46 ‘ The game resumes in Reggio Emilia.19:04

47 ‘ OWN GOAL! SASSUOLO-Rome 1-1! Own Goal by Rui Patricio! Traoré runs away on the left, enters the area and crosses in the center. Smalling deflects towards Rui Patricio, the Portuguese gets stuck on the goal line and fails to repel the ball. Sassuolo draw! Look at the player profile Rui Patrício19:10

48 ‘ OPPORTUNITY ROME! The Giallorossi react immediately with Consiglio rejecting Abraham’s low-key conclusion deflected weakly by Pellegrini!19:12

50 ‘ All to be redone for the Giallorossi, killed by Rui Patricio’s duck.19:09

52 ‘ Mkhitaryan recovers the ball in his own half but misses the opening for Abraham. The Englishman would have been one on one with Chiriches in speed.19:11

53 ‘ Frattesi comes out of his defense ball and chain, leaves a couple of opponents in place and is held back by Sergio Oliveira.19:12