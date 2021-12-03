Live Serie A, Roma-Inter | Inzaghi press conference

Simone Inzaghi’s statements in the press conference on the eve of the big match Roma-Inter, concentration is needed to continue the winning climb

We are on the eve of Rome-Inter. The Nerazzurri are in great shape and will challenge the team of the great former José at 6pm tomorrow at the Olimpico Mourinho who is instead in full emergency and fresh from the knockout at Bologna’s home. The usual pre-match press conference has just ended, following the words of coach Simone Inzaghi that aims to make a result.

ROME – “Tomorrow is the most important in this last round of matches. Roma are strong, full of values ​​”.

LAUTARO – “It must continue like this. He still has his young age on his side, I am very satisfied with what he does together with his teammates in the squad even in the non-possession phase. Score from three games in a row “.

MOURINHO – “It will be a pleasure to meet the treble coach. I have never met him or met him, he has great skills ”.

EMERGENCY – “There will be no Ranocchia, Darmian, de Vrij and Kolarov. I think we will take them to the next one, with Cagliari. Bastoni is better but has not trod the pitch. I have to evaluate player by player ”.

RECOVERY – “The title of winter champion counts for little. Even when we had more points behind the top I was calm, I saw the team running well. Now the ranking has shortened, we have won 8 games out of 10. No one gives up, you have to think game after game. Tomorrow is the sixteenth day, a few are still missing before the halfway point “

TOO MANY COMMITMENTS – “We need to look more carefully at the calendars, perhaps starting the championship earlier. So you can fit the matches of the national teams. As far as I’m concerned, I adapt “

DIFFERENT SOLUTIONS – “In the role of central I can choose. Before I didn’t think much about it, I always had the same pieces to play “

QUID MORE – “In several matches we have lost valuable points but we have been able to exploit subsequent chances in our favor”

TACTICS – “I got to know the boys better and better. The team developed an excellent game by themselves, they never closed too much and created a lot. In some situations we had some difficulties but we reached a solid state of form “

I COME BACK TO ROME – “It always has a certain effect. However, I live the one against Roma as a cartel match, I no longer live it as a derby. I am now in this new challenge which is called Inter. We are ready for a race, personality, determination. This is what the Olimpico asks “

DZEKO – “It will be a special match for Edin. We haven’t talked much about how it will go, but I saw him train very well “

STRETCHER – “His absence was a prerequisite for rest. I had never removed it before but every now and then it’s good to breathe “

BACKWARD DEPARTMENT – “If something had happened in the field (with Spezia, ed) I would have probably changed form, I would have played the card of defense at 4. Otherwise I would have deployed Curtinovis”

The direct text of the press conference ends here.

