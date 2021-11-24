Live Spartak Moscow – Naples: 2-1 Europa League 2021/2022. Live the match

Where the game is played: Stadium: Otkrytie Arena

City: Moscow

Capacity: 45360 spectators16:23

Everything is ready from Moscow for the Spartak Moscow-Naples match, valid for the fifth round of the Europa League.16:23

OFFICIAL FORMATIONS. 3-5-2 for Spartak Moscow: Selikhov; Caufriez, Dzhikiya, Gigot; Ayrton, Ignatov, Umyarov, Litvinov, Moses; Sobolev, Promes. Herds Rui Vitoria.16:24

OFFICIAL FORMATIONS. 4-2-3-1 for Napoli: Meret, Di Lorenzo, Koulibaly, Jesus, Mario Rui, Lobotka, Zielinski, Lozano, Mertens, Elmas, Petagna. Herds Spalletti.16:24

Spalletti struggling with injuries, especially Osimhen’s, fielded Petagna and Mertens together from the first minute.16:26

STATISTICAL PILL – Spartak Moscow are unbeaten in all three previous matches against Napoli in European competitions, with two draws in 1990/91 in the European Cup and a 3-2 success on the second day of this Europa League.16:29

The climate is not the best in Moscow, in fact it snows on the turf of the Otkrytie Arena. The lines of the pitch were painted orange, the same color as the official match ball.16:41

The first half of SPARTAK MOSCA-NAPOLI begins. French UEFA referee Clement Turpin leads the match.16:31

PENALTY SPARTAK MOSCOW! Lobotka kills Quincy Promes in the area with a trip. For the referee Turpin it is penalty, the VAR confirms.16:35

3 ‘ GOAL! SPARTAK MOSCOW-Naples 1-0. Goal from a penalty by Aleksandr Sobolev. The twenty-four-year-old striker hits Meret’s left right which is displaced by the ball’s trajectory for the advantage of Spartak.16:35

6 ‘ Napoli tries to regroup to try to react to Spartak’s initial advantage on a penalty.16:38

7 ‘ Koulibaly manages to enter the area from the right trying the cross for Petagna who deflects on a Spartak defender. The Napoli players protest for an alleged touch of the hand of the Russian player, but for the referee everything is regular.16:39

9 ‘ Dangerous cross from Ignatov’s right for Sobolev’s header that overtakes Koulibaly, but his header ends up over Meret’s goal.16:46

11 ‘ Spartak is still dangerous, in fact Promes fishes Moses at the far post who controls and shoots for Meret’s diving save.16:42

12 ‘ Zielinski maneuvers the ball in midfield attempting the long ball for Di Lorenzo who for a moment fails to catch the ball in the Spartak penalty area.16:45

14 ‘ WARNED Litvinov! Duel between 68 numbers on the pitch: the Spartak player commits a foul on Lobotka.16:45

16 ‘ OPPORTUNITY NAPLES! Elmas leaves Mario Rui on the left who with a cross serves the same number 7 to shoot: Slikhov blocks, but Elmas arrives again for the tap-in finding a great response from the Russian goalkeeper.16:48

19 ‘ Napoli fails to restart with Petagna and Lozano. The defense of Spartak is careful and rejects the opponent’s attacks by allowing little space.16:50

22 ‘ SPARTAK OPPORTUNITY! On the developments of a corner captain Dzhikiya manages to arrive with his head, his conclusion goes out at the bottom.16:57

24 ‘ OPPORTUNITY NAPLES! Lozano widens well on the right, enters the area, then serves to the center Zielinski who controls bringing the ball to the left and the square, but Selikhov from the ground smanaccia far.16:59

28 ‘ GOAL! SPARTAK MOSCOW-Naples 2-0. Aleksandr Sobolev network. Moses receives on the right wing carrying the ball forward, then the winger dribbles Mario Rui and puts in the center for the winning header by Sobolev who signs the brace.17:01

31 ‘ Spartak again with Ayrton Lucas who tries an impossible play with his right foot from outside the box, the ball goes wide to the side.17:03

34 ‘ Spartak try to keep possession looking for the usual pattern with Promes switching sides due to Moses’ raids on the right.17:06

38 ‘ Spartak again with Litvinov who conquers space in the Napoli area and tries the shot: his conclusion is rejected by the blue defense.17:10

41 ‘ Spalletti’s team is struggling to intensify the offensive maneuver, Spartak is attentive in coverage and ready to go straight away.17:14

44 ‘ Elmas tries to stoop a lot to receive the ball and start the action, but all of Spartak Moscow are in their own half to defend. The Russians try to go to half time with this result.17:16

45 ‘ Referee Turpin concedes 3 minutes of injury time.17:16

45 ‘+ 3’ OPPORTUNITY NAPLES! In foray on the left Mario Rui crosses in the center where Lozano arrives with a head that sends high.17:19

45 ‘+ 3’ First half of SPARTAK MOSCOW-NAPLES 2-0. Double advantage for the hosts.17:20

A first half in which Napoli suffered two goals and several dangerous actions from Spartak. In the first minute the referee concedes a penalty on a Lobotka foul against Promes. From the spot goes Sobolev who makes no mistake and brings the hosts ahead. The same Russian striker doubled his head on an assist from Moses in the 28th minute. For Napoli, only one dangerous opportunity with Elmas trying in the 16 ‘, but Selikhov rejects twice.17:22

Spalletti will have to charge up his team because in the first half we saw a Napoli in difficulty, also thanks to the adverse weather conditions in Russia. The blue maneuver was immediately turned off by an almost perfect Spartak.17:23

45 ‘ The second half of SPARTAK MOSCA-NAPOLI 2-0 begins. First ball touched by the hosts.17:39

48 ‘ Napoli tries to resume the game by moving into the Spartak half of the field with almost all the players on the move. Mertens is often sought to trigger the offensive maneuver.17:42

51 ‘ A goal to Napoli was canceled due to Di Lorenzo’s offside. Zielinski looks for a cross with Petagna who deflects the ball for Di Lorenzo’s goal, but the blue winger was offside.17:44

53 ‘ After a long check, the VAR validates the referee Turpin’s choice to cancel Napoli’s goal for Di Lorenzo’s offside.17:44

55 ‘ Naples is still dangerous with Elmas’s header with Selikhov coming out rejecting with a high fist. Same exit of the Russian goalkeeper on the next free kick from the right side beaten by Mertens.17:49

58 ‘ Napoli moves well now and constantly attacks the Spartak area. Lozano often comes from the right to serve his teammates in the center.17:50

59 ‘ Another dangerous cross from Lozano from the right for Koulibaly’s header that fails to give strength to the play and Selikhov blocks the ball.17:51

62 ‘ OPPORTUNITY NAPLES! Spalletti’s team builds a good action: crosses from the left for Di Lorenzo to the right who touches it for Mertens’ sure shot, but Selikhov is saved.17:56

63 ‘ Naples dangerous with Elmas serving Lozano on the left, the Mexican turns around and tries the conclusion with a right turn that ends up very high.17:58

64 ‘ GOAL! Spartak Moscow 2-1 NAPLES. Eljif Elmas network. Petagna wins the ball on the right side and crosses from the outside to the center for an easy header by Elmas who shortens the result a few steps from the goal. Look at the player profile Eljif Elmas17:57

67 ‘ Spalletti’s team now believes in it and tries to grab the equalizer: Di Lorenzo wide on the right puts in the center with a low pass for Zielinski who pulls too high.17:58