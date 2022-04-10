Live: Spectacular comeback and Barcelona beat Levante

FC Barcelona turned the score around and beat Levante 2-1 in the second half in a duel corresponding to matchday 31 of the Spanish League.

The first goal of the game came in the 51st minute and went in favor of the locals thanks to a penalty scored by Morales after a foul in the area by Dani Alves.

Then at 56 goalkeeper Ter Stegen avoided Levante’s second goal by stopping a penalty charged on this occasion by Roger.

When things got worse, Xavi Hernández’s team leveled the cards with a header from Aubameyang in the 59th minute and turned it around with a great goal from Pedri in the 63rd minute.

The clash is played at the Ciutat de València in a very unequal duel, in which the two teams need to add the three points to continue dreaming, the local team with permanence and the Catalan with being able to dispute the title of LaLiga champion at Real Madrid, despite the complexity of both objectives.

Barcelona need to add the seventh consecutive victory in the League to continue clinging to the few title options it still has.

In addition, Sevilla displaced them on Friday from second place after beating Granada. The Andalusian club has 60 points and the culé team with 57 units.

The leader, Real Madrid, is 15 points behind with seven games to go. But the azulgranas have a pending game and they are able to complete a pristine end of the season. In addition, the Ciutat de València brings great memories to Barça. There he mathematically won the 2004-2005 and 2010-2011 Leagues.

For its part, Levante comes after beating Villareal on the last day and leaves them with some option to fight yet to continue in the First Division.

He is seven points away from salvation, but in the Levante dressing room they don’t want to throw in the towel yet and are looking for at least one point against Barça to face the next game in Granada, which would be their grand finale.

Starting Lineups:

Levante: Cárdenas, Miramón, Róber Pier, Postigo, Vezo, Son, Radoja, Pepelu, Campaña, Morales and Roger.

Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Alves, Araujo, Eric García, Alves, Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Nico, Dembélé, Ferran Torres and Aubameyang.