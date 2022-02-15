Live Sporting Lisbon – Manchester City: 0-5 Champions 2021/2022. Live the match

Where the game is played: Stadium: Estádio José Alvalade

City: Lisbon

Capacity: 50044 spectators20:57

The line-ups have been announced and the players are warming up20:57

First half begins.21:00

3 ‘ Pote (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick in his own half.21:02

3 ‘ Foul by João Cancelo (Manchester City).21:02

5 ‘ Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Gonçalo Inácio.21:29

5 ‘ Shot rejected. Rodri (Manchester City) header from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a cross.21:10

6 ‘ Pedro Porro (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick in his own half.21:29

6 ‘ Foul by Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City).21:29

7 ‘ Shot saved. Phil Foden (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.21:09

7 ‘ Goal! Sporting Lisbon 0, Manchester City 1. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) right footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne. Goal awarded after VAR review.21:09

9 ‘ VAR decision: Goal Sporting Lisbon 0-1 Manchester City (Riyad Mahrez).21:08

11 ‘ Failed attempt. John Stones (Manchester City) header from very close range goes wide to the left.21:11

17 ‘ Shot rejected. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez.21:17

17 ‘ Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by João Palhinha.21:29

17 ‘ Goal! Sporting Lisbon 0, Manchester City 2. Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box under the top left corner following a corner.21:17

19 ‘ Pedro Porro (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick in his own half.21:19

19 ‘ Foul by Bernardo Silva (Manchester City).21:19

20 ‘ Failed attempt. Pote (Sporting Lisbon) left footed shot from the center of the box misses to the left.21:50

23 ‘ João Palhinha (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.21:22

23 ‘ Foul by Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City).21:22

23 ‘ Foul by João Palhinha (Sporting Lisbon).21:22

23 ‘ Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.21:22

24 ‘ Offside. Pedro Porro tries a through ball, but Pablo Sarabia is caught offside.21:24

27 ‘ João Palhinha (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick in his own half.21:26

27 ‘ Foul by Rodri (Manchester City).21:26

27 ‘ Paulinho (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick in his own half.21:27

27 ‘ Foul by Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City).21:27

30 ‘ Offside. Pedro Porro tries a through ball, but Paulinho is caught offside.21:30

32 ‘ Goal! Sporting Lisbon 0, Manchester City 3. Phil Foden (Manchester City) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez.21:48

34 ‘ Offside. João Cancelo tries a through ball, but Phil Foden is caught offside.21:34

36 ‘ Foul by Pote (Sporting Lisbon).21:42

36 ‘ Phil Foden (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.21:42

36 ‘ Offside. Ederson tries a through ball, but Riyad Mahrez is caught offside.21:36

37 ‘ Failed attempt. Pote (Sporting Lisbon) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Paulinho.21:37

41 ‘ Foul by Pablo Sarabia (Sporting Lisbon).21:41

41 ‘ John Stones (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.21:41

42 ‘ Pedro Porro (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick in his own half.21:41

42 ‘ Foul by João Cancelo (Manchester City).21:41

44 ‘ Goal! Sporting Lisbon 0, Manchester City 4. Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) left footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Raheem Sterling.21:44

45 ‘+ 3’ Failed attempt. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez.21:49

45 ‘+ 4’ First Half ends, Sporting Lisbon 0, Manchester City 4.21:50

Second Half begins Sporting Lisbon 0, Manchester City 4.22:04

49 ‘ Offside. Kevin De Bruyne tries a through ball, but Bernardo Silva is caught offside.22:10

49 ‘ GOAL CANCELED BY VAR: Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) scored but the goal is not validated after VAR review ..22:10

51 ‘ Substitution, Sporting Lisbon. Manuel Ugarte replaces Pote.22:11

51 ‘ VAR decision: no goal Sporting Lisbon 0-4 Manchester City.22:10

52 ‘ Paulinho (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.22:10

52 ‘ Foul by Rodri (Manchester City).22:10

53 ‘ Pablo Sarabia (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick on the left wing.22:12

53 ‘ Foul by Phil Foden (Manchester City).22:12

54 ‘ Foul by Ricardo Esgaio (Sporting Lisbon).22:13

54 ‘ Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.22:13

55 ‘ João Palhinha (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick in his own half.22:15

55 ‘ Foul by Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City).22:14

58 ‘ Goal! Sporting Lisbon 0, Manchester City 5. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.22:18

60 ‘ Pablo Sarabia (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick on the left wing.22:18

60 ‘ Foul by Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City).22:18

61 ‘ Substitution, Manchester City. Ilkay Gündogan replaces Phil Foden.22:20

61 ‘ Substitution, Manchester City. Oleksandr Zinchenko replaces John Stones.22:20

62 ‘ Pedro Porro (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.22:21

62 ‘ Foul by Raheem Sterling (Manchester City).22:21

63 ‘ Shot rejected. Matheus Reis (Sporting Lisbon) left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Manuel Ugarte.22:23

63 ‘ Shot rejected. Oleksandr Zinchenko (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Rodri.22:22

64 ‘ Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Gonçalo Inácio.22:22

64 ‘ Failed attempt. Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City) left footed shot from the center of the box is too high. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a header from a corner.22:23

65 ‘ Foul by Matheus Nunes (Sporting Lisbon).22:24

65 ‘ Rodri (Manchester City) wins a free kick in his own half.22:24

66 ‘ Matheus Nunes (Sporting Lisbon) is shown the yellow card.22:24

73 ‘ João Palhinha (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick in his own half.22:32

73 ‘ Foul by Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City).22:32

73 ‘ Substitution, Manchester City. Fernandinho replaces Rodri.22:32

74 ‘ Manuel Ugarte (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.22:32

74 ‘ Foul by Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City).22:32

74 ‘ Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.22:33

75 ‘ Substitution, Sporting Lisbon. Bruno Tabata replaces Pablo Sarabia.22:34

75 ‘ Substitution, Sporting Lisbon. Islam Slimani replaces Paulinho.22:34

78 ‘ Foul by Ricardo Esgaio (Sporting Lisbon).22:37

78 ‘ Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) wins a free kick in his own half.22:37

78 ‘ Ricardo Esgaio (Sporting Lisbon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.22:37

79 ‘ Failed attempt. João Cancelo (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.22:39

80 ‘ Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Sebastián Coates.22:39

81 ‘ Shot rejected. Rúben Dias (Manchester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Oleksandr Zinchenko.22:40

83 ‘ Substitution, Sporting Lisbon. Luís Neto replaces Pedro Porro.22:41

83 ‘ Foul by Manuel Ugarte (Sporting Lisbon).22:42

83 ‘ Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.22:42