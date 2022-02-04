LIVE SPRING – Inter-Samp 2-3, Chivu tries to shake his team: Casadei on the field

Follow the direct text of the last first leg match of the Under 19 championship

77 ‘- Too impetuous Iliev: another frustrating foul committed by an Inter player.

76 ‘- Yet another interruption, this time for a change called by Tufano: Chilafi for Pozzato.

74 ‘- Casadei is unable to restrain his aggression and ends up stopping Somma: the referee’s whistle is inevitable.

73 ‘- Matjaz replaces Hoti, tired after a prolonged period of absence.

72 ‘- Bonavita can’t find the former’s goal: imprecise shot, ball far from the goal defended by Botis.

70 ‘- The goal-remake of the derby fails: the execution of Franco Carboni’s free kick is very bad.

69 ‘- The previous one was the last play of V. Carboni, now recalled to the bench by Chivu: the Nerazzurri top scorer Casadei on the pitch.

69 ‘- Bonfanti enters late in the conflict with V. Carboni: the referee whistles a free kick for Inter and warns the Dorian player.

67 ‘- From 2-0 to 2-3, Inter must now chase.

66 ‘- YEPES IS NOT WRONG, THE SAMP TURNS INTER! Ball on one side, Botis on the other: 3-2 Sampdoria.

65 ‘- PENALTY FOOTBALL FOR SAMP! In the area, Di Stefano sharply anticipates Hoti who arrives too vehemently in contrast without taking the ball. The referee has no doubts and rightly points to the spot.

63 ‘- Third change in the Dorian ranks: Malagrida’s game ends, Samotti’s begins.

60 ‘- Triple change for Chivu: Abiuso, Fabbian and Franco Carboni take the place of Jurgens, Peschetola and Pelamatti.

60 ‘- A yellow card also in Sampdoria: penalty for Paoletti, forced to spend a foul to stop Jurgens.

57 ‘- Good defensive retreat of Peschetola, now more than ever the sacrifice of the attacking men is also necessary.

55 ‘- Ten minutes elapsed in this second half, Chivu will probably draw from the bench shortly to change the inertia.

52 ‘- Wrong goal, goal conceded: the cruel law of football falls on Inter, who now find themselves having to do it all over again after having commanded the match from 10 ‘.

51 ‘- GREAT GOAL OF MONTEVAGO, DORIAN DRAW! At the first ball touched, the newcomer of the guests crowns the cross coming from the left and sends it behind Botis, also not exactly reactive here.

48 ‘- SAIO SAYS NO TO VALENTIN CARBONI! First play worthy of his talent for the Nerazzurri number 38 who, in a patch of land in the penalty area, finds the coordination to make the ball go round near the far post. The Dorian goalkeeper stretches out and sends for a corner.

47 ‘- Inter wins a corner, on the Iliev point. A poisonous cross from the Bulgarian, Saio does not hold the ball which, fortunately for him, no Nerazzurri can push into the net.

47 ‘- The first whistle of the referee in the second half is to signal a foul against Iliev.

46 ‘- Two new faces in Sampdoria in this second half: in the field Bonavita and Montevago, out of Villa and Sepe.

15.31 – Started again, the second half of Inter-Samp Primavera begins!

15.17 – The 4-2-fantasy of Chivu for the moment pays its dividends: after the first 45 ‘, Inter are in a 2-1 advantage over Sampdoria, which, however, had the merit of not leaving the game and shortening the distance with Pozzato after the one-two between 10 ‘and 19’ by Jurgens and Iliev.

45 ‘- Double whistle from Francesco d’Eusanio, the first half of Inter-Samp Primavera ends here! Two to one for the Nerazzurri the partial result after 45 ‘: Pozzato reopened the game after goals from Jurgens and Iliev.

44 ‘- The offensive initiative of Sampdoria lacks precision, Pelamatti has an easy game in recovering the ball.

43 ‘- Iliev takes flight on the Inter trocar: Somma’s thrust against him is clear, he will start again with a free kick for the hosts.

40 ‘- Fontanarosa misses the advance and extends Di Stefano: an inevitable yellow for the Inter defender.

39 ‘- Jurgens gives Inter oxygen by taking a free kick in the middle of the field with a good essay on the protection of the ball.

38 ‘- Somma understands everything and interrupts the communication between Valentin Carboni and Iliev on the edge of the Dorian area.

37 ‘- Sepe hits Somma’s excellent cross badly with his head: Botis thanks. But Inter are suffering too much on the flanks.

36 ‘- Physical problem for Sangalli, who asks for a few seconds to recover. Nothing serious, we can continue.

35 ‘- Peschetola’s cross is too soft: ball between Saio’s gloves.

34 ‘- Valentin Carboni argues with the ball in the area after yet another play snatches applause from Jurgens, today very inspired.

32 ‘- Sampdoria always dangerous from the lanes, it is there that Inter must pay the greatest attention, perhaps avoiding the threat in a preventive manner.

31 ‘- The linesman’s flag goes up: Malagrida pinched offside.

29 ‘- Sampdoria now believes more in what they do, Inter must avoid gratuitous mistakes at this stage.

27 ‘- Everything reopens in Interello, just when Inter seemed in complete control. Still a very long race.

26 & # 39; – THE SAMP RETURNS TO THE GAME, POZZATO SHORTES THE DISTANCES! Di Stefano rushes with his head on a cross calibrated from the left: pole! On the tap-in the quickest of all is Pozzato who beats Botis, not perfect in the circumstance.

24 ‘- Confused phase in the Inter area after a series of crosses and countercrosses, in the end Sepe arrives who kicks very badly: ball to the side.

20 ‘- Sampdoria is the fifth victim of Iliev this season: the Bulgarian rises to 5 goals scored reaching Peschetola in the standings.

19 & # 39; – ILIEV GETS FORGIVEN, INTER DOUBLE! Manual counterattack of the Nerazzurri orchestrated by Peschetola who carries the ball for a few meters before masterfully changing the game for Jurgens, ready to cross for Iliev who scores 2-0 in two halves.

18 ‘- Hoti takes refuge in a corner kick by sending Yepes’ cross over the baseline.

16 ‘- Over the quarter of an hour in Interello: Inter-Sampdoria 1-0 the partial result, thanks to Jurgens’ goal in the 10th minute.

14 ‘- ILIEV A MUCH SO FROM 2-0! Jurgens, galvanized by the goal, sends the Bulgarian into goal with a deluxe heel shot who shoots from outside the area just a breath from the post.

13 ‘- Sampdoria, hit by surprise, has so far not been able to organize a credible reaction.

11 ‘- It is Jurgens’ second goal of the season after the one scored against Turin in the last match of 2021.

10 ‘- JURGENS IS NOT WRONG, INTER IN ADVANTAGE! Goals to be divided in half with Peschetola, author of an overwhelming action that split the Dorian defense in two, punished by the coldness of the Estonian in the face to face with Saio.

8 ‘- JURGENS! Inter beat the first shot with the Estonian striker, whose left-footed shot in the traffic of the Sampdorian penalty area can’t hurt Saio.

7 ‘- Jurgens is shown, able to escape the marking of Paoletti who then arranges to slow down the race by committing a foul.

6 ‘- Nothing to do for Pelamatti who, despite his commitment, is unable to prevent the ball from slipping beyond the end line. Throw with the feet for Saio.

5 ‘- Inter gains meters with difficulty, partly thanks to Sampdoria, partly because the 4-2-3-1 was not completely digested by the 11 Nerazzurri on the pitch.

4 ‘- Ball unreachable for Pozzato: he will recover with a goal kick for Botis.

2′ – Enterprising Sampdoria in this start, Inter struggled to recover the ball. Fontanarosa, without patience, trims a too vigorous shoulder to an opponent and gives a free kick to the Sampdoria.

1 ‘- It is Sampdoria, today in a white away suit, to give the first round to the ball. Inter wears the Nerazzurri shirt with the snake skin texture.

14.31 – Kick-off in Interello, Inter-Samp Primavera begins right now!

14.30 – Now the customary greetings, then tossing the coin to establish the first possession of the ball of the game and the occupation of the two halves.

14.29 – Here are the 22 protagonists who peep out on the pitch of the Suning sports center in memory of Giacinto Facchetti preceded by the referee trio.

14.25 – The referee direction of the match is entrusted to Francesco d’Eusanio, assisted by Matteo Nigri and Matteo Sprezzola.

14.20 – Sampdoria arrives in Milan with an open series of three consecutive victories, just like Inter: after winning against Hellas in the last match of the year, the Sampdoria from Tufano got rid of Lecce (3-1) and Fiorentina (4-1).

14.15 – Another 15 minutes of waiting and then it will be time for Inter-Samp Primavera, stay here on FcInternews.it not to miss the direct text of the match!

14.10 – There is a lot of curiosity around Valentin Carboni, Franco’s younger brother, at his first performance with the Primavera as a starter. In his previous appearances coming off the bench, the 16-year-old has always left a good impression.

14.00 –Yesterday, exclusively at Inter TV, the director in charge of the youth sector Roberto Samaden drew up an assessment of the season played up to now by the Under 19: “The Primavera team is very young, this may lead us to leave something on the street in the immediate in terms of results. However, the goal is to train new players. “

13.53 – A little turnover for Chivu 4 days after his European commitment: Rovida, Franco Carboni, Casadei, Matjaz and Fabbian rest among the very owners. In the starting eleven, Hoti and Pelamatti meet again, absent from that terrible blow to the head against Napoli. The surprise is in attack: first chance from 1 ‘for Valentin Carboni, who completes the fantasy trident behind Jurgens with Peschetola and Iliev.

INTER: 21 Botis; 19 Silvestro, 5 Hoti, 15 Fontanarosa, 29 Pelamatti; 25 Grygar, 4 Sangalli; 38 Carboni V., 10 Iliev, 7 Peschetola; 9 Jurgens. PARK BENCH: 1 Rovida, 12 Basti, 6 Carboni, 8 Casadei, 13 Matjaz, 14 Fabbian, 22 Abiuso, 24 Andersen, 27 Dervishi, 30 Owusu, 37 Peretti, 39 Kamate. TRAINER: Cristian Chivu.

SAMPDORIA: 32 Saio; 2 Villa, 3 Migliardi, 6 Bonfanti, 7 Somma, 8 Paoletti, 10 Di Stefano, 11 Malagrida, 15 Pozzato, 17 Sepe, 21 Yepes. PARK BENCH: 22 Tantalocchi, 5 Samotti, 9 Montevago, 16 Bontempi, 18 Dolcini, 25 Chilafi, 29 Bianchi, 30 Leonardi, 31 Porcu, 37 Canania, 41 Bonavita, 44 Musso

TRAINER: Felice Tufano.

13.48 – Playoff tests before the playoff today in Interello, where Inter Primavera hosts the Samp in a high-ranking match that precedes by four days the clash from inside or outside in the Youth League against Zilina. The Nerazzurrini, returning from three victories in a row in the league, a streak embellished by the 2-1 in the derby, are looking for poker by asking the Sampdoria who arrive in Milan with great results in terms of results. From the Suning training center in memory of Giacinto Facchetti, welcome to Inter-Samp Primavera, the last leg of the Under 19 championship.