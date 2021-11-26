LIVE SPRING – Napoli-Lecce 1-0 (45 ‘+ 2 D’Agostino): the azzurrini take the lead in the recovery of the first half

45 ‘+ 2 – GOAL OF NAPLES! Treacherous cross from Cioffi’s left, ball that reaches Barba who throws a blow from outside the area: the shot is deflected by D’Agostino who corrects the trajectory on the net.

44 ‘- Opportunity for Lecce! Perfect cross from Nizet’s left who catches Back’s right. The volley of the number 9 of Lecce is strong but central. The ball ends up in Idasiak’s arms.

39 ‘- Good action from the left of Napoli. Cioffi overtakes Lecce’s right-back on the lineout line, focuses and tries his right from the edge of the penalty area. The ball, however, is deflected and ends up in the arms of the Lecce goalkeeper Borbei.

37 ‘- Hysaj of Napoli warned.

32 ‘- Shot from outside the area by Spavone! The ball, however, ends high above the crossbar.

31 ‘- First yellow card of the match: it is Burnete of Lecce for an entry on Saco in the half of the field of Naples.

27 ‘- Napoli also faces the opponent’s penalty area. Long traingolazione between Di Dona and D’Agostino, but the pass of the blue midfielder is not well balanced and the ball ends up on the bottom.

25 ‘- Lecce again in attack. From the left Nizet puts a ball in the middle deflected for a corner kick. The action fades to the next set piece.

22 & # 39; – Free kick for Lecce: Vulturar just misses the door from the trocar.

13 ‘- Lecce attack: cross from the left thwarted by Hysaj. Nothing happened on the next corner.

10 ‘- Long ball for Mercury, but the ball escapes and the action fades.

5 ‘- Match blocked in this start and fought in midfield.

1 ‘- The match has started!

Teams in the field

NAPLES-LECCE SPRING, OFFICIAL FORMATIONS:

NAPLES (3-4-1-2): Idasiak; Barba, Hysaj, Manè; Di Dona, Saco, Spavone, Marchisano; Mercury, D’Agostino; Cioffi. Coach: Nicolò Frustalupi

LECCE (4-2-3-1): Borbei; Nixet, Hasic, Salomaa, Valturar, Back, Macri, Torok, Bornete, Gonzalez, Lemmans. Coach: Vito Grieco



