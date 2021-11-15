Sports

Live Switzerland – Bulgaria: 0-0 World Cup qualification 2022. Live the match

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee2 hours ago
0 27 2 minutes read

  • The line-ups have been announced and the players are warming up20:47

  • First half begins.20:46

  • 3 ‘

    Foul by Andrea Hristov (Bulgaria).21:03

  • 3 ‘

    Mario Gavranovic (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.21:03

  • 4 ‘

    Failed attempt. Ruben Vargas (Switzerland) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Noah Okafor.20:50

  • 9 ‘

    Corner, Bulgaria. Conceded by Ruben Vargas.21:40

  • 10 ‘

    Shot saved. Ruben Vargas (Switzerland) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Xherdan Shaqiri.20:56

  • 15 ‘

    Shot rejected. Mario Gavranovic (Switzerland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Remo Freuler.21:01

  • 17 ‘

    Shot saved. Ruben Vargas (Switzerland) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Xherdan Shaqiri.21:02

  • 18 ‘

    Foul by Ivan Turitsov (Bulgaria).21:03

  • 18 ‘

    Ruben Vargas (Switzerland) wins a free kick in his own half.21:03

  • 18 ‘

    Ivan Turitsov (Bulgaria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.21:04

  • 19 ‘

    Ivaylo Chochev (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in his own half.21:39

  • 19 ‘

    Foul by Noah Okafor (Switzerland).21:09

  • 21 ‘

    Corner, Switzerland. Conceded by Ivan Turitsov.21:06

  • 23 ‘

    Corner, Switzerland. Conceded by Ivan Turitsov.21:40

  • 24 ‘

    Shot saved. Mario Gavranovic (Switzerland) right footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the crossbar. Assisted by Noah Okafor.21:10

  • 26 ‘

    Shot saved. Ruben Vargas (Switzerland) left footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Noah Okafor.21:11

  • 30 ‘

    Radoslav Kirilov (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in his own half.21:15

  • 30 ‘

    Foul by Kevin Mbabu (Switzerland).21:15

  • 30 ‘

    Ivaylo Chochev (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in his own half.21:16

  • 30 ‘

    Foul by Denis Zakaria (Switzerland).21:16

  • 32 ‘

    Failed attempt. Atanas Iliev (Bulgaria) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Kiril Despodov with a headed pass.21:17

  • 33 ‘

    Remo Freuler (Switzerland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.21:18

  • 33 ‘

    Georgi Kostadinov (Bulgaria) wins a free kick on the right wing.21:19

  • 33 ‘

    Foul by Mario Gavranovic (Switzerland).21:19

  • 36 ‘

    Corner, Switzerland. Conceded by Andrea Hristov.21:40

  • 37 ‘

    Radoslav Kirilov (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in his own half.21:22

  • 37 ‘

    Foul by Fabian Frei (Switzerland).21:22

  • 38 ‘

    Shot rejected. Noah Okafor (Switzerland) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Denis Zakaria.21:23

  • 38 ‘

    Corner, Switzerland. Conceded by Ivan Turitsov.21:40

  • 38 ‘

    Corner, Switzerland. Conceded by Ivaylo Chochev.21:40

  • 39 ‘

    Corner, Switzerland. Conceded by Momchil Tsvetanov.21:40

  • 39 ‘

    Corner, Switzerland. Conceded by Kristian Traychev Dimitrov.21:40

  • 40 ‘

    Failed attempt. Denis Zakaria (Switzerland) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ruben Vargas.21:25

  • 41 ‘

    Corner, Switzerland. Conceded by Momchil Tsvetanov.21:40

  • 42 ‘

    Failed attempt. Noah Okafor (Switzerland) left footed shot from the center of the box is too high. Assisted by Silvan Widmer from a corner.21:27

  • 43 ‘

    Corner, Switzerland. Conceded by Georgi Kostadinov.21:40

  • 44 ‘

    Corner, Switzerland. Conceded by Kristian Traychev Dimitrov.21:40

  • 45 ‘

    Noah Okafor (Switzerland) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Fabian Frei from a corner.21:41

  • 45 ‘

    Corner, Switzerland. Conceded by Kristian Traychev Dimitrov.21:40

  • 45 ‘+ 2’

    Corner, Switzerland. Conceded by Momchil Tsvetanov.21:33

  • 45 ‘+ 3’

    Georgi Kostadinov (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in his own half.21:33

  • 45 ‘+ 3’

    Foul by Silvan Widmer (Switzerland).21:33

  • 45 ‘+ 3’

    First Half ends, Switzerland 0, Bulgaria 0.21:33

    • Source link

    Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee2 hours ago
    0 27 2 minutes read
    Photo of Kim Lee

    Kim Lee

    Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

    Related Articles

    DAZN, vision on two devices without limits until the end of the season. Society: “Too many bad behaviors”

    4 days ago

    Rovella and Cambiaso shine in the Under 21 that stretches Ireland

    3 days ago

    Dzeko, Inter anxiety about the muscle problem: “Ready decisive test, there is a risk”

    4 days ago

    Juve, that’s why Allegri is calm

    1 week ago

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Back to top button