Live Switzerland – Bulgaria: 0-0 World Cup qualification 2022. Live the match
The line-ups have been announced and the players are warming up20:47
First half begins.20:46
Foul by Andrea Hristov (Bulgaria).21:03
Mario Gavranovic (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.21:03
Failed attempt. Ruben Vargas (Switzerland) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Noah Okafor.20:50
Corner, Bulgaria. Conceded by Ruben Vargas.21:40
Shot saved. Ruben Vargas (Switzerland) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Xherdan Shaqiri.20:56
Shot rejected. Mario Gavranovic (Switzerland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Remo Freuler.21:01
Shot saved. Ruben Vargas (Switzerland) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Xherdan Shaqiri.21:02
Foul by Ivan Turitsov (Bulgaria).21:03
Ruben Vargas (Switzerland) wins a free kick in his own half.21:03
Ivan Turitsov (Bulgaria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.21:04
Ivaylo Chochev (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in his own half.21:39
Foul by Noah Okafor (Switzerland).21:09
Corner, Switzerland. Conceded by Ivan Turitsov.21:06
Corner, Switzerland. Conceded by Ivan Turitsov.21:40
Shot saved. Mario Gavranovic (Switzerland) right footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the crossbar. Assisted by Noah Okafor.21:10
Shot saved. Ruben Vargas (Switzerland) left footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the center of the goal. Assisted by Noah Okafor.21:11
Radoslav Kirilov (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in his own half.21:15
Foul by Kevin Mbabu (Switzerland).21:15
Ivaylo Chochev (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in his own half.21:16
Foul by Denis Zakaria (Switzerland).21:16
Failed attempt. Atanas Iliev (Bulgaria) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Kiril Despodov with a headed pass.21:17
Remo Freuler (Switzerland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.21:18
Georgi Kostadinov (Bulgaria) wins a free kick on the right wing.21:19
Foul by Mario Gavranovic (Switzerland).21:19
Corner, Switzerland. Conceded by Andrea Hristov.21:40
Radoslav Kirilov (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in his own half.21:22
Foul by Fabian Frei (Switzerland).21:22
Shot rejected. Noah Okafor (Switzerland) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Denis Zakaria.21:23
Corner, Switzerland. Conceded by Ivan Turitsov.21:40
Corner, Switzerland. Conceded by Ivaylo Chochev.21:40
Corner, Switzerland. Conceded by Momchil Tsvetanov.21:40
Corner, Switzerland. Conceded by Kristian Traychev Dimitrov.21:40
Failed attempt. Denis Zakaria (Switzerland) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ruben Vargas.21:25
Corner, Switzerland. Conceded by Momchil Tsvetanov.21:40
Failed attempt. Noah Okafor (Switzerland) left footed shot from the center of the box is too high. Assisted by Silvan Widmer from a corner.21:27
Corner, Switzerland. Conceded by Georgi Kostadinov.21:40
Corner, Switzerland. Conceded by Kristian Traychev Dimitrov.21:40
Noah Okafor (Switzerland) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Fabian Frei from a corner.21:41
Corner, Switzerland. Conceded by Kristian Traychev Dimitrov.21:40
Corner, Switzerland. Conceded by Momchil Tsvetanov.21:33
Georgi Kostadinov (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in his own half.21:33
Foul by Silvan Widmer (Switzerland).21:33
First Half ends, Switzerland 0, Bulgaria 0.21:33