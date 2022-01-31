LIVE / The last day of the transfer market: Juventus deposits Gatti’s contract

Transfer market negotiations on the last day of the 2022 winter session: here are the operations of Turin and the Serie A teams

Last day for negotiations: today, January 31, 2022, the winter transfer session that opened on January 3 will close. A few more hours to define entries and exits for the Serie A teams: not only Turin, there are also other teams looking for a last-minute shot. Here are the latest on market negotiations for this winter session.

Calciomercato, the latest on the negotiations of January 31, 2022

16.00 Grenade at work also for the Primavera. From Coppitelli comes the former Villarreal Sebastian Wade. Nothing in fact, however Kabic. Despite the agreement reached, the deal for 2004 in Serbia was blown.

3.30 pm Torino has found the definitive agreement for the transfer of Demba Seck under the Mole. Spal’s offensive winger will land permanently at Juric’s court.

15.00 Juventus has deposited the contract of Federico Gatti. Blown at the last minute in Turin, the Frosinone player passed the visits and then signed the contract. He will remain in Frosinone until the end of the season.

2.30 pm Cagliari meanwhile insists on the former grenade Federico Bonazzoli, currently in Salernitana, which would allow Mazzarri to have an extra alternative on the offensive front.

2.10 pm Nandez leaves instead by the bianconeri, the initial goal of Turin in Cairo as well. The permanence of Kaio Jorge under the Mole makes the negotiations for the Cagliari midfielder more and more complicated.

2.00 pm Agreement found between Juventus and Rangers for Aaron Ramsey. The Welsh midfielder has accepted the offer put on the plate and arrives in Scotland on loan with the right of redemption. The Gers are ready to pay part of the ransom.

1.15 pm Sassuolo bought the striker Luca from Padua Moro, a striker born in 2001 who was also followed by Turin. However, the grenade club decided to focus on Pietro Pellegri.

13.00 Miranchuk is close to Lazio, Atalanta is in fact closing for Mihaila. Fiorentina yields instead Pulgar on loan to Galatasaray.

12.30 Juventus is close to the sale of Aaron Ramsey to the Glasgow Rangers. In the meantime, the defender Federico carried out the medical examinations Cats, which was blown to Torino.

12.15 The Salernitana has also formalized the arrival on loan of the defender Radu Dragusin, who wore the Sampdoria shirt in the first part of the season.

11.45 am Salernitana has formalized the purchase of Emil Bohinen. The midfielder arrives on loan with the right of redemption from CSKA Moscow.

11.03 The dt Vagnati spoke of Zaza, one of the two redundant players still to be placed, together with Izzo. “There are no concrete offers”

10.50 am Mateusz Praszelik he will shortly be a new Verona player: the Pole, a playmaker, born in 2000, underwent medical examinations

9.40 am Negotiation closed between Venice Nsamé, attacker also followed by Sampdoria: only the official announcement from the lagoon is awaited

09.30 am Christian Eriksen’s transfer to Brentford is official. The Danish midfielder, who had already terminated with Inter, signed until June