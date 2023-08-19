Live the scariest horror experience in Latin America at Casa Belmont

A thrilling experience for all horror lovers has been prepared by Casa Belmont, a unique attraction known as the most extreme house of horror in all of Latin America.

It is based in Monterrey, Nuevo León, and its season 5 is currently in development.

Belmont House is known for being one of the scariest and most thrilling horror houses in Latin America, the perfect attraction for all the bravehearts looking for an extreme horror show, as its format is that of an interactive experience In which visitors will come. You’ll be able to interact with the actors and participate in a variety of extreme situations throughout the tour.

Entering Belmont House is like entering a dark labyrinth full of sinister creatures and monsters. The sets and special effects will immerse you in a terrifying environment where you will have to face your worst nightmares in order to survive.

Mysterious corridors, creaking doors, lurking shadows and vengeful spirits will keep you on your guard at every turn. The combination of scary scares, scary conversations and physical challenges will make you feel like you are in a horror movie.

The production features a team of professional actors who bring authenticity to this nightmarish world with their make-up, costumes and special effects.

During the approximately 45-minute tour, which can be extended depending on the audience, attendees will be able to have a fully immersive experience interacting with the actors as they participate in harrowing situations and challenges of survival. Will inspire, therefore, will be actors. Able to surprise and touch the public.

It is important to mention that this experience is for adults and is not suitable for people with epilepsy, heart problems or sensitive. The show has highly trained staff to maintain a safe environment.

You can watch Season 5 of Casa Belmonte till 31st October 2023 with its Friday to Sunday shows at 8:00 PM, 9:00 PM and 10:00 PM. The location is on the corner of Jeronimo Trevino #410 Pte, Jimenez in Downtown Monterey.

Access to this experience is through reservation.

We recommend that you follow Casa Belmonte’s official network for more information and to consult about any changes to its programming.

