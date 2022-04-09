live the tradition

The programming on open television during Holy Week keeps the tradition alive and that is why without fail there will be a good offer of religious films that recount the last passages in the life of Jesus Christ.

However, on streaming platforms you can also find titles with a similar theme, both in feature film or series format.

On Netflix, for example, there is ‘The Resurrection of Christ’ as one of the best options if what it is about is watching a biblical drama with outstanding performances.

Another film available in the catalog, which although it is not about Christ, it is about the Catholic Church, is ‘The Two Popes’, in which Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce act.

The resurrection of Christ

This film directed by Kevin Reynolds was released in 2016, with a cast starring Joseph Fiennes, Tom Fellon and Peter Firth.

The story takes place in Jerusalem, where the young and ambitious Roman centurion Clavius ​​receives, from Pontius Pilate, prefect of Judea, the mission to investigate the mysterious disappearance of the body of Jesus, a Nazarene preacher crucified three days ago, and the growing rumors about his resurrection.

Maria Magdalena

Series that consists of a season with 60 episodes in which the life of Mary Magdalene is narrated, the enigmatic biblical figure who becomes one of the most devoted followers of Jesus in an oppressive society.

The Mexican production that was broadcast by Tv Azteca has a cast made up of María Fernanda Yepes, Manolo Cardona, Andrés Parra and Luis Roberto Guzmán, among others.

noah

From director Darren Aronofsky, Netflix presents this film loosely based on the biblical story of Noah’s Ark from the Book of Genesis.

Starring Russell Crowe as the patriarch Noah, the film also stars Anthony Hopkins, Jennifer Connelly, Douglas Booth, Logan Lerman, Emma Watson and Ray Winstone.

the two popes

Based on true events, the film directed by Fernando Meirelles explores the relationship between Pope Benedict XVI and his successor, Pope Francis, two of the most powerful leaders of the Catholic Church.

The film addresses its own past and the demands of the modern world for the institution to move forward.