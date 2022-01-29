LIVE TJ – Agreement between Juventus and Zakaria, a response from Borussia Monchengladbach is awaited

12:35 – AGREEMENT WITH ZAKARIA – Gianluca Di Marzio, with a post on Instagram, took stock of the negotiation between Juventus and Zakaria: “@juventus pushes for @deniszakaria as early as January if a midfielder should come out (ongoing negotiations with @burnleyofficial for @aaronramsey, but above all with the @ avfcofficial for @rodrigo_bentancur): the #bianconeri are now determined to take him rather than @ nahitannandez25, and they already have an agreement with the player, increasingly determined to move, and with the agents. no one leaves, work will be done to bring him to #Torino as a free agent, but the intention is to have him immediately available.The offer of the #bianconeri, already presented to @borussia, is 5 million fixed + 2 more bonuses. The request was 7/8 million, so there is optimism. We expect a short response “, wrote the Sky Sport journalist.





12:30 – CORSERA – LA JUVE THINKS ZAKARIA – (CLICK HERE)





12:16 – THE JUVE WOULD BE TRYING TO CLOSE FOR ZAKARIA – According to Sky Sport, Juventus are also trying to close for Zakaria. In fact, the Juventus club would have made an offer to Borussia Monchengladbach and the German club should give a definitive answer to Cherubini by 1pm. Meanwhile, Juventus would also be negotiating with Tottenham for the sale of Kulusevski. The Spurs would like the player on loan with a redemption obligation under certain conditions, while the Bianconeri would like a redemption obligation regardless. Juventus estimates Kulusevski at 40 million while Tottenham would offer 30 million. Attention will also be paid to the name of Bentancur. While Kaio Jorge likes Granada, Cagliari and Salernitana.





12:15 – TMW – IN MIDFIELD ZAKARIA BALLOT – NANDEZ – (CLICK HERE)





12:00 – THE GUARDIAN – JUVE READY TO TAKE AUBAMEYANG – (CLICK HERE)





11:45 – FOR KULUSEVSKI AT TOTTENHAM DANCE 5 MILLION – (CLICK HERE)





Bound