LIVE TJ – ALLEGRI: “Dybala wants to be there. Untrainable Juventus? For me, all teams are trainable”

Massimiliano Allegri spoke at a press conference on the eve of the match against Lazio. TuttoJuve.com will follow the event live:

How did you find the players? What game are you expecting?

“Tomorrow the two teams that have divided the trophies in the last two years will face each other. Once Milan won, once Napoli against us. It’s a great match between two teams floating in the fourth place zone. The match after the break it is always difficult and important so we have to get used to playing again I only saw the European players because the South Americans arrived a bit late. Someone recovered and let’s see who I have at my disposal. I don’t know anything about the formation and after I will understand who will come in Rome “.

Will Dybala come to Rome?

“Yesterday he did not train. Today he will try to train after a week, he wants to play. The desire to make himself available is there then we’ll see. Even if he has no problems at the instrumental level, the calf is dangerous”.

Is this team trainable?

“Maurizio Sarri here won a Scudetto. He is an excellent coach and did a good job here. You have to ask him this for me every team is trainable.”

How’s Kean doing? Can Rabiot play?

“Kean has worked well and is available. Rabiot has played well and scored for the national team. As always happens when they return from the national teams, some are happy and others are not. Now there is the championship and they will think about the national teams in March.”

Can Ramsey play tomorrow?

“I will have to evaluate why he had a resentment on his flexor during training yesterday and I will have to evaluate whether to bring him to Rome.”

What it will be like to play without Immobile. What will he ask for tomorrow without the Church?

“I will ask him to score. Sarri has built his Napoli without a center forward I hope he will do it in the next match.”

How do you explain Ramsey and Rabiot’s differences in international performance? How do you plan to replace Bernardeschi?

“Rabiot had done well before Covid and then he needed time. Ramsey had physical problems that affected him. Bernardeschi will not have him for 15/20 days. This year he was doing well and we hope he continues to do so. so when it will be available “.

Massimiliano Allegri’s press conference ends