LIVE TJ – ALLEGRI to Dazn: “It would have been a shame to lose a match played well technically. Out of the Scudetto fight? It was already official before, Inter will win. On Vlahovic …”

Was his smile after Danilo’s goal the smile of someone who realized they had escaped a danger?

“No, the smile because I was listening to all of you. Marcolin never shot in his life, he only shot from the inside (laughs, ed), but having said that it would have been a regret to lose a game played well technically. We were so wrong. in the realization phase. We missed many last passes to be able to score. We had three minutes of terror at the end of the first half on two forced turnovers of ours, after there they restarted on the open field. We risked capitulating, where de Ligt he was sacrificed twice. It was a good second half, paradoxically on the ball where we were supposed to score, we missed Vlahovic’s last pass on Dybala, he delayed the ball, they started again and there Malinovskyi was good at making that played and then to score this wonderful goal from a free-kick. But I would say that the team believed in it until the end and scored a beautiful goal with Danilo who made an extraordinary match “.





The first 20 minutes were the best, you were able to interpret the spaces well even with the midfielders. How did they move in front? What evaluation do you give?

“Good, but for the whole team. In the first half Rabiot and Mckennie opened up a lot in the inside games for Morata and Dybala. The boys made some good triangulations, they closed long triangles. The first occasion was a long triangle. closed by Mckennie for Dybala when he kicked out; the same situation had happened just before. There were moments afterwards where we got a little too crowded and we didn’t use all the width of the pitch, there they in the confusion jump on you , afterwards you have to be good at unloading the fastball to go and play behind their backs. But it was a good game from everyone, I think technically it was also a pleasant game. I was on the bench and I enjoyed myself. in the end a little less because we were losing 1-0, in fact it is the paradox of football: you play well and make chances, then in the end you risk losing. win, but we know that Atalanta are a direct competitor to enter the Champions League, so we have extended the positive streak “





Atalanta-Juve will continue as a Champions fight. The Scudetto goal is reserved for the other three. Now it’s official.

“It was official even before, there are too many points to recover on three teams, then you always have to win, it was impossible. We think about fourth place and try to improve our performances. The ball is good for scoring goals or in the last pass, there you still need attention, precision to ensure that the action turns into a goal. This we absolutely have to improve. Not that in all actions you have to score, but there are situations in the match in which to kick. The bells advance to death I always say, but today unfortunately they have not been able to do so.





Zakaria on the bench why do you need to know Atalanta?

“No, he played two games, then I saw Mckennie who was very well. Today there were a lot of spaces to attack and Mckennie was very good. He had a good game on this. He came from two important games, so I preferred to let a fresh player play, in the middle of the pitch there was a need for a leg, running, there was space to cover and both Mckennie and Rabiot played a good game. “





Is the championship won this year with the best attack or with the best defense?

“In the head I think there is the best attack or the second best defense, so in the end as always … in the last 12 years the only time that has not won the championship the best defense, I think it was two years ago with Sarri, with Juventus who have conceded 45 goals, something like that. But it was a strange field because there was a pandemic, so empty stadiums … “

Who wins it this year?

“I have said it since September, in my opinion Inter wins, but with all due respect for Milan and Napoli. Yesterday was an important step for Inter. And anyway, as Spalletti also said, they are the strongest team,” it’s not that I say it because owl, that’s how it is “





Are they stronger than you?

“Right now, yes, in the championship we lost too many points in the first leg. Only if we had 4 points more then we had fun, or maybe winning today, but that’s not the case. We have to take a step at a time. by Vlahovic in the refinement: let’s not forget that he is 22 years old, he arrived at Juventus a month ago. the things he can do, because they are there in the match. And he must remain calm because when you get the right ball, you have to pass it well and score a goal. But it’s a matter of growing up a 22-year-old boy ” .