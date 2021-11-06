LIVE TJ – ALLEGRI to Dazn: “Rabiot the owner? Nothing changes. Mckennie is growing. I expect Fiorentina to be excellent, we must be at their level”

Massimiliano Allegri spoke to Dazn’s microphones. Her words…

How does Juventus change especially with Rabiot?

“Absolutely nothing changes because the goalkeeper has had a problem with his side and is therefore not available, Bonucci had a fatigue in his flexor and therefore Chiellini was fine and I gave him a rest, since Leo played many games. As far as Rabiot is concerned, he changes little, because Bernardeschi is in that role, Bernardeschi the midfielder did it and tonight Rabiot will do it “.

Are you satisfied with Mckennie’s growth?

“He is growing, he has become a tidier player, at the moment he is very well physically and is doing good performances. , what a press, who has technique and therefore you have to get on a par with them and above all make a good defensive phase because certainly with Roma and Chelsea at home we have not conceded any goals “.

Did you expect this Fiorentina with Castrovilli in the middle instead of Duncan?

“I certainly expect a Fiorentina that gokes well, that presses, that will come here to play an excellent match as it has always done, so we have to be at their level.

