Sports

LIVE TJ – ALLEGRI to Dazn: “Rabiot the owner? Nothing changes. Mckennie is growing. I expect Fiorentina to be excellent, we must be at their level”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee9 hours ago
0 20 2 minutes read

Massimiliano Allegri spoke to Dazn’s microphones. Her words…

How does Juventus change especially with Rabiot?
“Absolutely nothing changes because the goalkeeper has had a problem with his side and is therefore not available, Bonucci had a fatigue in his flexor and therefore Chiellini was fine and I gave him a rest, since Leo played many games. As far as Rabiot is concerned, he changes little, because Bernardeschi is in that role, Bernardeschi the midfielder did it and tonight Rabiot will do it “.

Are you satisfied with Mckennie’s growth?
“He is growing, he has become a tidier player, at the moment he is very well physically and is doing good performances. , what a press, who has technique and therefore you have to get on a par with them and above all make a good defensive phase because certainly with Roma and Chelsea at home we have not conceded any goals “.

Did you expect this Fiorentina with Castrovilli in the middle instead of Duncan?
“I certainly expect a Fiorentina that gokes well, that presses, that will come here to play an excellent match as it has always done, so we have to be at their level.

UPDATING

if (ok == 1) bannerok[zona].push(banner[zona][i]); }

bannerok[zona].sort(function() {return 0.5 - Math.random()}); } banner = bannerok; var banner_url="https://net-storage.tcccdn.com"; var banner_path="/storage/tuttojuve.com/banner/" function asyncLoad() { if (azione == 'read' && TCCCookieConsent) { var scripts = [ "https://connect.facebook.net/it_IT/all.js#xfbml=1", ]; (function(array) { for (var i = 0, len = array.length; i < len; i++) { var elem = document.createElement('script'); elem.type="text/javascript"; elem.async = true; elem.src = array[i]; var s = document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0]; s.parentNode.insertBefore(elem, s); } })(scripts); } setTCCCookieConsent(); } if (window.addEventListener) window.addEventListener("load", asyncLoad, false); else if (window.attachEvent) window.attachEvent("onload", asyncLoad); else window.onload = asyncLoad; function resizeStickyContainers() { var stickyFill = document.getElementsByClassName('sticky-fill'); for (i = 0; i < stickyFill.length; ++i) stickyFill[i].style.height = null; for (i = 0; i < stickyFill.length; ++i) { var height = stickyFill[i].parentElement.offsetHeight-stickyFill[i].offsetTop; height = Math.max(height, stickyFill[i].offsetHeight); stickyFill[i].style.height = height+'px'; } } document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', resizeStickyContainers, false); // layout_headjs function utf8_decode(e){for(var n="",r=0;r

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee9 hours ago
0 20 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Milan back to the wall but Ibrahimovic rests. The fans have already chosen

3 days ago

Juventus show, Atalanta mocked by CR7

4 days ago

Ronaldo ko 2-0 and Chelsea at -3

5 hours ago

Barcelona, ​​cardiac arrhythmia for Aguero: out at least three months | News

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button