LIVE TJ – ALLEGRI to DAZN: “The lads had a good match. Short-nosed against Sarrismo? When you know it will be too late. I thought Lazio had 70-80% of possession, instead …” “

Massimiliano Allegri analyzes Juventus’ victory over Lazio to Dazn’s microphones. Here are his words:

Important victory, well interpreted race. Then he turned on in the final, because when he is about to concede a goal he feels it. The team was a bit distracted in the finale.

“Distracted no. In the meantime, I wanted to say that the only penalty I’ve seen in my life is when I made Barzagli shoot the decisive penalty in the Italian Cup at San Siro.”

He knew he was going to score …

“Yes, I was calm there (smiles, ed). I would say that the team had a good game, we weren’t distracted, but we had too many opportunities to score and we didn’t take advantage of them. great potential, they are very good at getting close to the area, but after in the decisive choice we are a bit hasty and we need to improve on that. Then there were situations with two minutes to go … we have one on the ground who is dying , we hold the ball and hit the heel; Kulusevski has to go to the flag, instead he tries a dribble. However you have to play the games until the end, you have to be careful, because if you score goals … nice, but then a minute later they put the ball in the box and a mess happens. So this doesn’t have to happen, but this is part of the growth, the experience and the management of the game “.

The striker who scores many goals is missing. It’s a bit like the limit of this team.

“We had a lot of shots on goal tonight, we had many chances, even potential wrong ones, and above all the team didn’t give me even one chance, apart from the header perhaps, which wasn’t even a clean chance. we played a very good match against Lazio, we managed the ball very well, there was a moment in which we lost three or four too many balls due to bad choices, but I would say that the team did well. It was not easy, but we know that Sarri’s teams are very good at dribbling, tonight we limited it very much, above all we had patience in building the action and above all speed when we had to win it “.

When the theorist of the short muzzle defeats the theorist of Sarrism, is it a particular satisfaction for the theorist of the short muzzle?

“But no, I have fun, when you understand it will be too late. I have fun, you want it like this, I tell you things contrary to what I think, so at least you are all happy, you have fun and it’s okay with me. short-nosed, Sarrismo, apart from playing Juve-Lazio and not playing Allegri against Sarri, then who is the coach who doesn’t like to play. Then there are also the opponents, the strength of the opponents. Football is also strategy, there is a moment in which you have to hold the ball, a moment in which you need to counterattack, the moment in which you have to defend, the game is not written on a protocol, what happens from the first to the ninetieth. But what do you want me to tell you , you say so and I will satisfy you. Let’s say that we are very happy, I thought that Lazio held the ball for 70-80%, instead we were good at having 46% of possession, at least there we have improved a little. slowly we will settle down calmly “.

(Barzagli asks, editor’s note) Today a great match, a great Juve. You have never suffered Lazio. Did you study Rabiot on Milinkovic to mark him as a man when he threw himself away? And the Pellegrini-De Ligt chain also did really well.

“I fully agree, you have already said everything, I had no doubt about this. Rabiot was good, Locatelli was good, Mckennie worked hard in the middle of the field, Pellegrini missed a few balls in the first match in a difficult game. time, but not always playing, even getting to know his teammates is difficult, but I would say that they did well. Rabiot is an engine who when he starts, when he has the field … he could have played another 90 minutes, above all he limited Milinkovic a lot- Savic, both he and de Ligt, was very good with his head every time he threw himself in. The difference in the games is the spirit with which we play, the attention, we try to attack in eleven, we took some counter-attack because Cuadrado … sometimes there were six of us accompanying the counter-attack, we didn’t finish the action, we lost the ball and we defended well three against three. That’s why I say that the actions must be closed. The dangerous actions they are resulting from our mistakes in the opponent area, when we were in numerical superiority. This needs to be improved, but I would say that the guys did really well, I really liked them in handling the ball too. It is a team that is growing slowly, the results help to cement the certainties, then tonight we even started in a way, then Danilo came out and I put on Kulusevski. We seemed more unbalanced, but the team did very well, so the guys were good. “

Well the three-man midfield. Lots of fun on her part in teaching kids to suffer. They are potential champions who need this to become like those of Barzagli’s Juventus.

“You are absolutely right, but it takes some time, in the midst of this time you have to win games, and above all you have to learn quickly, because in any case time passes and you have to learn how to manage the ball; there are moments in where you have to keep it, moments in which you have to suffer and also do the defensive phase even for a minute, two minutes, three minutes, whatever it is. Then after that moment we will have the ball and we will create. But I have never seen a great team that has won, from Juventus, to Milan, to Real, to Barcelona, ​​to win with enough and superficiality. I have never seen it. To win a great team must have great respect for the opponents, whatever kind of game it is, and this year we have left a lot of points with the small and medium-sized teams, perhaps because we have not paid that attention and respect that we have put into the big games. “

Did you watch Ambrosini’s penalties?

“Ambrosini for heaven’s sake, I didn’t shoot him even in training, when he took the penalties I went away. But he was good at catching them.”

In the last action you were overlapping to follow him …

“Where would you have gone with that ball?”.

(Ambrosini replies, ed) I would have dribbled everyone and I would have scored. Returning serious tonight, the confirmation has arrived that this team expresses itself well when it has to defend itself and has to start again. How can Dybala fit into this type of system?

“At the moment we don’t have him, when he will be back, hopefully soon … then we have many sides. Dybala is a player who often plays on the center-right, hardly moves there to the left. He can also play in the front three. , it is normal that in that case it takes a half to give him a little more coverage. But he is a player who has technique and also has strength in the legs, so it is absolutely not a problem. The important thing is that he comes back and that Be well”.

Kulusevski meaner and more concentrated.

“He played a good game, it wasn’t easy. He has to be more decisive in the box. At the beginning of the second half he had two chances, we needed a bit of calm and therefore the right choice must be made.”

UPDATING