LIVE TJ – ALLEGRI: “To go back to being a strong team we need to have balance. Tomorrow Perin will play”. CHIELLINI: “We play this final with great humility”

Massimiliano Allegri and Giorgio Chiellini spoke at a press conference on the eve of the match against Inter. TuttoJuve.com will follow the event live:

Chiellini speaks:

How do you get to this final?

“We must have balance in our path. Clearly, the victory in Rome gives you an incredible rush of adrenaline. Mentally we have not been good at having continuity this season, but tomorrow is a final. Now comes a final where everything matters relatively. Now we are playing a final with great humility, we know we meet a great team but we can play it because we have done so many, both won and lost even when we were favorites. “

Where can Juve improve?

“We leave the game too many times. We expected a reaction from Roma after the match against Milan. We had managed the first one well and it was a balanced match. In the second half we have to improve because mentally we are thirsty and we have to grow because we ‘it has already happened this year and you risk losing important points “.

What not to underestimate Juventus?

“In matches like this you do not underestimate anything. Inter have great technical and physical quality and they proved it in the last game, physically they have important numbers on the placed side. Maybe they scored more goals than everyone else. , they are different things. Inter is a physical and technical team, we will have to be careful and concentrated. We are fine, we are almost all available except Federico (Chiesa ed). I know what it means because I lived it, but he is a This is a good blow for him first of all but for all Italian football and especially for Juve. We hope tomorrow we can dedicate the victory to him. championship has to miss a final. Then we will play without Cuadrado and De Ligt. But it is not logical, I hope that whoever has to do something. Let’s change this because in a final there must be the best, all the squads have complained about it. re in recent years but the regulation has never changed “.

How are you?

“I’m fine. I had some troubled Christmas holidays but we all had a good time with the family. Now I had time to train. It will be a different game from other years and as against Atalanta we do not start favorites. I’m happy that we play in San It is a beautiful stadium, it is a pity that everything is not complete. We must adapt to the situation and that everyone’s health is safeguarded. “

How do you prepare for an underdog final?

“With great serenity and lucidity we say that Inter are favorites, but it is a single match and anything can happen. Paradoxically, tomorrow there can be more attention. In the one-off match you can show that you are up to those who won the championship and that he will probably win the championship again this year. “

Have you talked to Chiesa?

“We talked straight away. We were all close to him as big brothers, in the first days everything is very strange. The worst comes when you are about to return because you have to adapt to the changes in your body and it is not easy”.

How do you manage not to leave the game?

“With communication. In difficult moments you have to stay active and awake during the game. With collective communication you take care of this.”

Did you expect Inter to be so strong? Did you also expect all your difficulties?

“Ask Bastoni what I told him in October. Only they can lose it and they have players who play 38 games out of 38 which is not for everyone. As far as we are concerned, the loss of a player like Cristiano is important. He hid problems that many teams have. I was expecting a season of suffering but we are aware that with work the results are obtained “.

Chiellini’s press conference ends

Do you have clear ideas about training?

“I do not have clear ideas because I have to see the conditions of the players. We have recovered Bonucci but Danilo does not feel safe. Maybe we will have him at his complete disposal next week or if not after the break. Tomorrow Perin will play in goal, because Szczesny is last vaccinated and will arrive at the stadium at the last minute. I’m glad Perin is playing. Costati didn’t even want me to play Chiellini … Yesterday, reading the gazette, I was amazed by the opinions on Rugani because he was among the best in Rome. to say it because he is one of the best in defending then he makes mistakes and has his faults like everyone else. I have to evaluate Dybala who didn’t have to play 86 minutes and let’s see how he is. We also come from a direct match as hard as that of Rome. As usual they come attach labels to the players. Tomorrow is a game unto itself, in a wonderful stadium and we play against the strongest in the league and it will be a beautiful game. and our path. We must try to bring this Super Cup home with enthusiasm, desire and intelligence. “

Did you have the opportunity to speak with the Church?

“I talked to him after the match and yesterday morning too. I’m sorry for him and also for Italian football. Unfortunately, these things happen and he must be calm. To overcome this lack we all have to do something more.”

Can Arthur and Locatelli give continuity to midfield?

“He can find continuity as I can break up the games a bit. Tomorrow is a game that can last up to 120 minutes.”

Does Chiesa’s injury change your views on the market?

“I’m not talking about the transfer market. This is the squad and we stay with them and we have many attacking players and if we are in difficulty we will lift Cuadrado.”

Will Bonucci or Chiellini play tomorrow?

“Luckily De Sciglio scored. We recover Alex Sandro. Bonucci cannot play a whole game. Tomorrow then De Winter will be there.”

Did you hear Marotta?

“Yes, I heard it. I always maintain excellent relationships with all the executives I have worked with. There is also a human and non-professional side, even if I don’t seem to remain emotionally attached. We met for lunch in Milan every now and then . I talk to Galliani twice a week “.

What do you have to use to win tomorrow?

“We have to improve with the quality of the passes and sometimes we are too in a hurry. Haste leads you to make mistakes and we have to improve a bit. We have to play a good game technically because they are very physical.”

How did you experience the match from the stands?

“From the stands, football seems slower. Landucci has to prepare himself because I will be disqualified in the Italian Cup. I also thought about going to the stands tomorrow as it went well …”

Can tomorrow’s game change the opinions on you?

“The judgment on the game tomorrow absolutely does not change. Balance must reign and understand what is good and what we need to improve. In terms of experience we need to play and improve in this. I’m happy with the choice. team as strong as we will get back to having balance “.

Can Kulusevski start from the first minute tomorrow?

“I also spoke with Kulusevski yesterday. He is understanding what it means to play for Juventus, like everyone else you need to make a qualitative leap on a mental level. Determination makes a player’s career change, it is important that he too find the maturity to play certain matches “.

Can Inter open a cycle?

“I don’t know if he will open a cycle, we will have to be good at putting the spanner in the works tomorrow. We must try to reach those in front, then next year we will see. We must be good at shortening the times to try to be in the fight for the Scudetto “.

Massimiliano Allegri’s press conference ends