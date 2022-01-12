Sports

LIVE TJ – Allegri towards 4-4-2. Perin will be in goal. Rabiot returns to midfield. In attack, space for Kulusevski and Morata

17:54 – PERIN OWNER – Tonight, Mattia Perin will be defending the Juventus goalposts as Wojciech Szczesny will join the team only before the game since he started the vaccination cycle a few days ago.

16:42 – NEDVED NEGATIVE TO COVID – Pavel Nedved tested negative for Covid. The vice president of Juventus, tonight, will be in the stands at San Siro to watch the Supercoppa match.

16:18 – RABIOT RETURNS TO MIDFIELD – Tonight, among the Juventus owners we will see Rabiot who had rested in Sunday’s match against Roma.

15:04 – TRAINING CONFIRMATIONS ARRIVE- As for the Juventus formation, confirmations are coming and we are moving towards 4-4-2, with Kulusevski and Morata in attack.

14:01 – AFTERNOON REST FOR BIANCONERI PLAYERS – Juventus have recently finished lunch and now the players are in their respective rooms and are resting for tonight’s match.

12:32 – CHEERFUL TOWARDS 4-4-2 – Juventus is in retirement and is preparing for the Super Cup. Massimiliano Allegri, for this match, will rely on the 4-4-2: Perin will be in the door. In defense from right to left space for De Sciglio, Rugani, Chiellini and Alex Sandro. In midfield on the right will be Bernardeschi, in the middle will be Locatelli and McKennie, while on the left will be Rabiot. In attack next to Morata there will be Kulusevski, while Dybala will start from the bench.

Juventus (4-4-2): Perin; De Sciglio, Rugani, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Bernardeschi, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot; Kulusevski, Morata.

