LIVE TJ – ARRIVABENE at DAZN: “Capital increase is needed to give stability to the club, no theater hits on the market. I saw a few laughs and a lot of concentration”

Juventus CEO Maurizio Arrivabene speaks to Dazn’s microphones on the field of Dall’Ara. Her words:

What faces did you see? It is played in a particular climate. The news of Roma’s victory over Atalanta has also arrived.

“Yes, it’s quite cold, but I’m used to it since the Motor Show, so it’s not a big news. Regarding the players, both in the hotel and in the locker room, I saw few laughs, few words and a lot of concentration, both from the owners. than the guys who will be on the bench. Regarding Roma, they did well, I congratulate Roma, but we must think of Juventus. “

Will the capital increase help the repair market?

“First of all, thank you for the question because it gives me the opportunity to clarify some things: we are in the pipeline with the capital increase, the signals from the shareholders have been positive, it means that they have confidence in the recovery and relaunch plan of the company. But I want to clarify one thing, this both for the media and for the fans: the capital increase serves to give stability to the team’s accounts, it is by no means an operation that projects us on the market by making theater shots. as regards this aspect, let’s forget it, in the sense that society has been especially affected by two years of Covid and today we are very busy and concentrated in what the relaunch is. So committed to reflect, to evaluate well and then to do what the income statement will allow us to do “

So will you need to sell to try to make some purchases?

“Not necessarily. First of all we need to close this semester and look very carefully at the accounts, after which the necessary reflections will be made and at the end of January, mid-February, plans will begin. It will not be a January market, I guess, particularly, nor interesting. , nor demanding “.

