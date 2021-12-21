LIVE TJ – ARRIVABENE at DAZN: “De Ligt and Dybala? Today players are more attached to the agents than to the jersey, but with them serene relations. We work on sustainability accounts and team competitiveness”

Juventus CEO Maurizio Arrivabene speaks to Dazn’s microphones. Her words:

Despite the capital gains case, the Stock Exchange responded quickly and you have already completed the 400 million capital increase. Have you come to make up for some economic gamble made in recent years?

“First of all, there is never a person who works alone, there is a team that works. I don’t look at the past, but at the current situation. The capital increase took place, as I said on other occasions we are working on the sustainability of the accounts and on the competitiveness of the team. So my function is to look forward and not backwards “.

Was the situation difficult?

“All the situations are difficult, tonight we have the last match before the Christmas break, this too will be a difficult match that involves a high degree of concentration and let’s do well”.

In light of the survey on capital gains, what difference does it make compared to the world you have frequented for years?

“There are many differences between sports, but when it comes to companies to manage, because football clubs are companies, there are few differences. The important thing is to be determined in achieving your goals. I have said on other occasions, the club has as its goal the sustainability of the accounts, the team with its coach has a specific goal that they know perfectly well, the players too, this is it. Then I hear about panettone, pandoro, maybe in the future we will talk about doves. Let’s look at what we are doing today and let’s all try to do it well. And from this point of view I also want to thank the fans, because they are an important part of our club, I saw them in Bologna with fog and cold , singing for 90 minutes supporting the team. Being Juventus means this, being one in difficult moments, above all, because then getting on the winners’ band when things go well is too easy. I thank them for what they are doing and I hope they will continue to support us, both at the stadium and also outside the stadium, because the determination we have is theirs too. “

Let’s talk about two assets. Is the renewal of Dybala to be completed soon?

“I guess the other asset is De Ligt, so let’s give the answer for both of us. I’m used to generally speaking very, very clearly. Nowadays the attachment to the shirt by many players is a little bit in less form than the attachment they have for their agents. Which is why, this is the problem the clubs have to work with. Having said that, Dybala is Juventus number 10, de Ligt is a great defender, they must do their work, as we will do ours, when the time comes we will talk, but relations are serene. It is easy to talk about attachment to the shirt, it is more difficult to demonstrate it on the pitch. And we want the boys to show it on the pitch. “

And are the two of them proving it?

“Dybala has had a lot of problems in the last period, but the games he played he did absolutely well. I think he is an important Juventus player. De Ligt is there for all to see, but as I repeat, relations with both Dybala and with de Ligt are absolutely serene, when the time comes we will talk to them as with all the other players, I don’t make any differences with anyone. “