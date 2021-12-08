LIVE TJ – ARRIVABENE at SKY: “Tonight an important match, then a new phase of the Champions League opens. Investigation of capital gains? Respect for everyone, but I also expect respect for Juventus”

Maurizio Arrivabene, Juventus CEO, was interviewed by Sky Sport. Her words:

Juventus will play for first place tonight. Can being able to extend the season in Europe also keep your year alive even considering the difficulties of the championship?

“It is obvious, in the sense that tonight we will play an important match for the eventual first place in the group, but in any case when you pass the group stage, you can be first and meet a very strong second, or in any case meet a very strong first even as a second. This opens up a whole new phase of the Champions League “.

It is the first time he is in front of the cameras after being heard by the Turin prosecutor. From the CEO of the company, what feelings did he get from the confrontation that took place. Do you have a feeling about what Juventus will have to face and the system that emerges, also from an economic point of view?

“First of all, I was heard as a person informed on the facts and what I said is covered by the confidentiality of the investigation. With regard to the facts in question, I would like to clarify that we are a listed company, therefore subject to very, very strict controls by all authorities. Having said that, we collaborate with everyone, we collaborate with the authorities, with great respect. What we had to say we said in a press release that was done both externally and during the capital increase. With great respect for anyone’s work, but like Juventus I also expect respect, in the sense that I, personally, but also as CEO, do not like media processes at all. There are people who talk, I respect everyone’s opinions, but I respect them even more when they are based on facts, so let’s move on. Today there is a Champions League match, the players do their job and the managers in the club too. “