LIVE TJ – Battibecco Allegri-Morata after the substitution. The technician silences the Spaniard

JUVE, ZAKARIA FIRST CHOICE TO STRENGTHEN THE MEDIAN, ROVELLA THE ALTERNATIVE

Juve, Zakaria first choice to reinforce the median, Rovella the alternativeJuventus continues to think about the purchase of a midfielder to reinforce Allegri’s squad in January: according to what reported by “Calciomercato.com”, the first choice of the bianconeri would be Danis Zakaria, 1996-born midfielder of the Swiss national team, …

JUVENTUS 2-0 GENOA: DYBALA DOMINATES THE SCENE, CONFIRMATIONS FOR PELLEGRINI, BERNARDESCHI AND BENTANCUR, MORATA TOO NERVOUS

Juventus-Genoa 2-0: Dybala dominates the scene, confirmations for Pellegrini, Bernardeschi and Bentancur, Morata too nervous Szczesny 6: inactive for the entire first half, in the second half he is called into question only on a cross from the left. Cuadrado 7: unlocks the match with a Eurogol, then it is a constant thorn in the side of the Genoa defense. Attack and defend with …

LIVE TJ – PESCARA – JUVENTUS SPRING 1-1 ENDS HERE. SAKHO ANSWERS MBANGULA

LIVE TJ - PESCARA - JUVENTUS SPRING 1-1 ENDS HERE. Sakho replies to Mbangula90 ‘+ 7’ – PESCARA ENDS HERE -JUVENTUS SPRING. Balanced and sparkling match between the two teams who did not spare themselves with opportunities. Bianconeri took the lead in the 66th minute with Mbangula, but the ‘mockery’ equalizer reached the 90th with Sakho. Third…

