LIVE TJ – BOLOGNA-JUVENTUS 0-1

Morata’s goal so far decides a balanced first half, very cynical Juve who, however, will have to do more to try and double. We’ll hear from you in 15 ‘.

45 ‘- Orsato does not even grant a second of recovery, he is the final of the first fraction at Dall’Ara.

44 ‘- Svanberg’s heel to unmark Barrow who resists Pellegrini’s shoulder but is anticipated by McKennie who puts her in the corner.

41 ‘- Tiraccio di Pellegrini, his left does not hit the goal.

39 ‘- Rabiot naive to concede a free kick to Bologna.

34 ‘- Very articulated action by Juve, even often with a touch, which ends with a foul in the opponent’s area by Rabiot.

29 ‘- McKennie and Dominguez were warned, the Bianconero had gone to defend Morata who had remained on the ground following a tough contrast between the Medel-Dominguez duo and the latter who had invited him to get up.

27 ‘- Another ball lost by Rabiot, Barrow reconquers that by first intention he shoots with his left, not hitting the goal.

21 ‘Svanberg! The Bolognese was close to the goal to Ronaldo, overturned in a handkerchief and the ball just outside.

20 ‘ – Cuadrado gains a foul due to a tackle deemed foul by Svanberg.

16 ‘- Arnautovic turns it with his head, Szczesny grabs it without problems.

15 ‘- Morata, assisted by McKennie, does not take it very well and ends weakly on the side of Skorupski.

13 ‘RABIOT TESTS – Good action by Morata who opens for Rabiot whose conclusion is blocked in two halves by Skorupski.

12 ‘- Soriano steals the ball from Rabiot and tries to trigger Barrow, but Szczesny is quicker and anticipates everyone.

10 ‘- Bravo Cuadrado, perfect diagonal to anticipate Hickey. It will be a corner for the hosts.

7 ‘- Svanberg and Barrow, a lineout for Juve, do not understand each other.

5 ‘GOOOOOOOOOL DI MORATA – Juve immediately took the lead: Bernardeschi’s great play illuminates Morata, after an exchange between them, who strikes him face to face with Skorupski on his post. It’s 1-0 Juve.

1 ‘- Bonucci immediately on Barrow, the Juventus defender is good at anticipating the opponent attacker on a regular basis.

18:03 – Orsato blows the whistle, the first ball is played by Juventus.

18:01 – The Serie A anthem sounds, the two teams arrived on the pitch at the same time.

18:00 – Bologna and Juventus are about to enter the pitch, less and less are missing at the start of the match.

17:50 – Ten minutes into the match, the two teams returned to the locker room.

17:30 – The two teams are still on the pitch for the warm-up.

17:20 – Some statistical data: 7 victories have arrived in the last 10 matches in Bologna, the last defeat of the bianconeri dates back to November 1998.

17:10 – There is a lot of fog at the Dall’Ara.

16:55 – OFFICIAL TRAININGS:

BOLOGNA (3-4-2-1): Skorupski; Soumaoro, Medel, Theate; De Silvestri, Dominguez, Svanberg, Hickey; Soriano, Barrow; Arnautovic. Coach: Mihajlovic

JUVENTUS (4-4-2): Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Pellegrini; McKennie, Arthur, Rabiot, Bernardeschi; Morata, Kean. Coach: Allegri

16:38 – Teams at the stadium. Official formations are awaited.

16:20 –

15:55 – In half an hour the teams will arrive at Dall’Ara.

15:07 – CUADRADO RETURNS TO DEFENSE – Cuadrado, in the match against Bologna, will return to occupy the position of central full-back.

14:07 – KEAN OVERTAKES KAIO JORGE – Allegri could propose some new training. In fact, Arthur could play in midfield, while forward it would be up to Kean. The Juventus number 18 should support Morata.

Juventus (4-4-2): Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Pellegrini; McKennie, Arthur, Rabiot, Bernardeschi; Kean, Morata.

13:53 – FAVORITE PILGRIMS ON ALEX SANDRO – In the match against Bologna, Allegri should confirm Pellegrini on the left. The Juventus number 17 is the favorite over Alex Sandro.

12:08 – CHEERFUL TOWARDS THE 4-4-2 – Juventus are preparing for the match against Bologna. For this match Massimiliano Allegri will rely on 4-4-2: Szczesny will be in goal. In defense from right to left it will be up to Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt and Pellegrini. In midfield, McKennie will act on the right, Bentancur and Rabiot will act in the center, while Bernardeschi will act on the left. In attack there will be Kaio Jorge and Morata.