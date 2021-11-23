LIVE TJ – CHELSEA-JUVENTUS SPRING – 1-3

17:53 – 45 minutes are enough for Bonatti’s boys to regulate Chelsea and win Group H of the Youth League. In London, Soulé stopped the game after 55 seconds with a goal of fine workmanship. The doubling bears the signature of Miretti who made no mistake from the spot, while the trio signed by Turco at the end of a masterful counterattack. In the second half, however, Chelsea found the goal only in the 90th minute with Haigh. Thanks to the victory, the bianconeri rise to 13 points in the standings by flying to +4 on the Blues and qualifying as before the group for the round of 16.

17:52 – IT ENDS HERE! Bianconeri qualified for the elimination phase from the top of the group.

90 ‘+ 3’ – Beat and strike back in the Juve area, the referee whistles a foul on Vale’s attack. The bianconeri are breathing.

90 ‘+ 2’ – Webster! Chelsea’s number 8 tries, but his left ends wide.

90 ‘- There will be 4 minutes of recovery.

90 ‘- CHELSEA GOAL! Rankine’s cross from the right, Maressa’s touch that opens the door to Haigh who doesn’t forgive Senko.

85 ‘- Chelsea’s sterile possession, Juve collected in their own half.

82 ‘- Double change in Juventus: Turco and Soulé leave, Cerri and Bonetti enter.

81 ‘- Turkish! Savona’s cross from the right countered by the Chelsea defense, the number 18 kicks first with the right but his conclusion goes out abundantly to the side.

80 ‘- Rankine points Dellavalle and jumps him, but finds Miretti on his way and commits a foul.

79 ‘- Senko again! Safe shot from close range by Haigh and great reflex of the Hungarian goalkeeper who keeps the clean sheet.

78 ‘- Senko! Haigh’s poisonous right-footed shot from the edge, the Juventus goalkeeper first freaks out avoiding the goal, then blocks safely.

76 ‘- Double change in Juventus: Citi and Maressa enter, Fiumanò and Chibozo leave.

75 ‘- Simons! This time the Chelsea captain kicks better and Senko deflects the ball for a corner.

73 & # 39; – Bonatti’s team has taken control of the game, now even Chelsea seem to believe less.

71 ‘- What a tiraccio of Simons! Central percussion by Haigh who supports Simons, the number 6 tries the first intention shot but hits the ball badly, generating a bell easily controlled by Senko.

70 ‘- Turkish warned!

68 ‘- Turicchia can’t make it, Dellavalle enters his place.

67 ‘- Turicchia remained on the ground, it seems to be a muscle problem for him.

66 & # 39; – Moment of stalemate of the match, neither team seems to want to sink the blow anymore.

62 ‘- Soonsup-Bell! Right from inside the penalty area of ​​the Chelsea striker, Fiumanò’s deviation saves Juve.

61 ‘- Omic! Right from distance by the Juventus captain, Bergstom blocks.

59 ‘- Great closure of Fiumanò. Ball naively lost by the Juventus defense, Haigh looks for Soonsup-Bell but Fiumanò anticipates him by saving the Juventus rearguard.

57 ‘- Long throw by Simons to look for Soonsup-Bell but the ball is very long and ends in Senko’s arms.

53 ‘- Haigh! Webster’s central percussion serving number 10 in the area, his left, however, ends very high.

52 ‘- Omic returns to the field.

52 ‘- Roberto Di Matteo also present in the audience.

51 ‘- Omic remained on the ground, medical staff on the field. The Juventus captain is in pain.

48 ‘- Chelsea is dangerous! Cross from Rankine’s right to fish Vale who is looking for the tower for Haigh who fails to impact the ball.

47 ‘- Turco remained on the ground after a clash with Hall. The Juventus player is receiving medical treatment.

46 ‘- Double change in Chelsea: Fiabema and Andersson leave, Soonsup-Bell and Vale enter.

17:03 – The shooting begins!

16:46 – No recovery minute, the first fraction ends here!

44 ‘- SCORES JUVE AGAIN! Masterful counterattack by Bonatti’s boys: Suolè serves Chibozo vertically who in turn puts her in the middle for Turco who is not wrong. Masterful match of the bianconeri.

43 ‘- Webster’s punishment cut, Fiumanò free with a great deadlift.

42 ‘- Omic’s foul on Haigh, free-kick from a good position for Chelsea.

38 ‘- Simons! Dangerous right of the captain of the Blues, ball just wide.

34 ‘- Turicchia looks for Turco with a cross at the far post, but the ball for the number 18 is slightly high.

33 ‘- Webster tries from distance, very high ball.

31 ‘- DOUBLE JUVENTUS! Miretti does not miss from eleven meters.

31 ‘- PENALTY FOR JUVENTUS! After the crossbar from Chibozo, the ball ends in the center of the area on the feet of Turco who jumps dry Hall who knocks him out.

30 ‘- CHIBOZO CROSSING! Great play by Miretti who frees Chibozo to shoot, which ends on the crossbar.

29 ‘- Juve again! Great cross by Soulè to look for Turco on the far post, an extraordinary intervention by Olise prevents the number 18 from heading in from two steps.

28 & # 39; – Beat and counter in the Juventus area, Bonatti’s boys start on the counterattack but Turco’s cross is too long for Chibozo and slides to the bottom.

23 ‘- Webster! Conclusion from the distance of the English number 8, Senko lifts the ball over the crossbar giving a corner to Chelsea, on the developments of which the Juventus defense free without too much trouble.

20 ‘- Ball vertically for Turco who tries the shot on the fly, ball that ends weakly in Bergstom’s arms.

20 ‘- Andersson’s cross from the left, Senko blocks safely.

15 ‘- Juventus opportunity! Iling steals the ball from Olise and runs towards the goal, when he reaches the limit he serves Turco on his right, the number 18 returns to the left-footed and kicks at the far post not finding the door just a little.

13 ‘- Miretti! Great exchange between Iling and Miretti who reaches the bottom and looks for Turco in the center of the area, but Bergstom is good at going out and foiling the threat by extending the ball with his recall hand.

11 ‘- Juventus again! Soulè sows panic in the Chelsea area, the ball ends at the edge of the area for Miretti who in turn leans on Chibozo, the number 17 tries to cross at the far post for Savona but the ball is slightly long and ends up on the bottom .

10 ‘- Try to come out of Chelsea with two corners beaten by Webster, but in both cases the Juventus defense defended itself well.

7 ‘- Chelsea try to play the game, but Juventus are in control. Very blocked game until now.

4 ‘- The home team tries to react, but the bianconeri close well and leave the Blues a sterile ball.

1 ‘- JUVENTUS IN ADVANTAGE! Chibozo crosses from the left to look for Turco, the ball remains in the area and is picked up by Soulè who dribbles Hall and puts the ball on the far post. Very strong departure of Bonatti’s boys.

16:01 – Chelsea-Juventus has begun!

15:56 – Teams ready to enter the field.

15:35 – Team on the field for the warm-up.

15:16 – OFFICIAL FORMATIONS

CHELSEA (4-2-3-1): Bergstrom; Olise, Hughes, Gilchrist, Hall; Simons (C), Webster; Rankine, Haigh, Andersson; Fiabemba.

Available: Adegoke (P), Badley-Morgan, Castledine, Soonsup-Bell, Tobin, Vale, Wareham.

Trainer: Andy Myers.

JUVENTUS (4-4-2): Senko; Savona, Fiumanò, Nzouango, Turicchia; Soulè, Omic (C), Miretti, Iling; Turkish, Chibozo.

Available: Bonetti, Cerri, Citi, Dellavalle, Maressa, Mbangula, Scaglia (P).

Trainer: Andrea Bonatti.

Referee: Mr. Farkas (Hungary).

Assistants: Mr. Szert (Hungary) and Mr. Georgiou (Hungary)

IV Officer: Brook (England)

15:10 – Friends of EverythingJuve, welcome to the live text of Chelsea-Juventus Primavera, a match valid for the fifth day of group H of the Youth League. Bonatti’s boys are returning from the clear success against Zenit for 4-2, while the Blues are returning from the net 5-0 imposed on Malmoe.

Kick-off at hours 4:00 pm.