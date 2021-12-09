LIVE TJ – CHELSEA-JUVENTUS WOMEN – 0-0

It ends 0-0 in the cold of London. An attentive and concentrated Juve throughout the match snatched a point at Chelsea and returned to second place. Now the girls from Montemurro will play the next round with Servette.

10:55 pm – IT ENDS HERE! Company of the girls of Montemurro!

90 ‘+ 7’ – Montemurro also warned for protests!

90 ‘+ 6’ – Chelsea’s last assault.

90 ‘+ 4’ – Kerr escapes on the counterattack but, once she reaches the edge of the area, she lets herself fall too easily. Infuriated the bianconere.

90 ‘+ 3’ – Change in Juventus: Bonansea exits and Nildén enters.

90 ‘+ 2’ – Berger is booked after the discussion with Bonansea.

90 ‘+ 1’ – Bonansea is booked! Calculation of the number 11 to Cuthbert.

90 ‘- 6 minutes of recovery.

90 ‘- Bright eats the goal of the advantage! Reiten’s cross from the left, Peyraud-Magnin’s smanacciata and Brght’s shot that ends very high. Juventus is saved.

89 & # 39; – Chelsea’s final forcing, Juve fight with the last remaining forces.

88 ‘- Kerr is booked! The reason for the warning is not clear, probably the footballer protested the invasion of the fan.

88 ‘- Field invasion by a fan who asks Chelsea captain Eriksson for a photo. Race stopped.

87 ‘- Peyraud-Magnin is booked for protests.

84 ‘- Kirby! Left-handed from the edge of number 14, Peyraud-Magnin dives and accompanies the ball to the bottom.

83 ‘- Peyraud-Magnin still sore, April warms up as a precaution.

80 ‘- Still confusion in the Juventus area after a corner kick, Peyraud-Magnin remains on the ground after a clash with Bright.

80 ‘- Change in Chelsea: Leupolz enters, Ji comes out.

79 ‘- Peyraud-Magnin! Confusion in Juve’s penalty area, at the end England fires the shot from close range but Juventus number 16 responds once again present.

76 & # 39; – Another great intervention by Salvai who stops Kerr launched at the net.

74 ‘- Double change in Juventus: Girelli and Huritg leave, Staskova and Bonfantini enter.

72 ‘- England immediately tries on a cross from Cuthbert, but his header ends on the side.

70 ‘- Change in Chelsea: Harder exits and England enters.

68 & # 39; – After a favorable moment for the bianconere, Chelsea are back to play the game.

65 ‘- Hurtig! First great opportunity for Juventus. Girelli protects the ball and awaits the arrival of the Swedes, the number 17 enters the penalty area and kicks looking for the near post. Berger is ready.

63 & # 39; – Change in Juventus: Caruso enters, Zamanian comes out.

60 & # 39; – The tie holds up in London, the swirls of changes will soon begin, which could be decisive in the total calculation of the challenge.

59 ‘- Peyraud-Magnin! Ball from the back of Carter for Kerr, but the Juventus goalkeeper comes out with the right timing and stops the home team striker.

57 & # 39; – Kerr unlocks it on Kirby’s cross, but the referee cancels for offside.

56 & # 39; – Juve is saved again! Descent on the right of Chelsea and cross in the center towards Kirby, his shot is blocked by a Juventus defender.

55 ‘- Bonansea wastes everything! The number 11 snatches the ball from the Chelsea defense but wraps herself up on the most beautiful side thus making a good opportunity disappear.

53 ‘- Good news at Juve: Cristiana Girelli is back on the pitch even if not in perfect condition.

51 ‘- Harder! Ball that reaches the limit, the number 23 shoots the left-handed who is deflected for a corner.

51 ‘- Cristiana Girelli limps conspicuously and most likely will be forced to leave the field.

49 ‘- Girelli remained on the ground after a hard fight with Reiten. Aching number 10.

46 & # 39; – First ball moved by Chelsea, who resumed playing the game.

22:02 – THE RECOVERY OF CHELSEA-JUVENTUS BEGINS!

21:47 – THE FIRST FRACTION ENDS HERE!

45 ‘- There will be 1 minute of recovery.

45 ‘- Still Salvai! Yet another cross from the English, another great intervention by the Juventus captain to free.

44 ‘- Chelsea again! Beat and strike back in the Juventus area, Kirby’s shot is countered by Montemurro’s defense. Juve in total apnea.

42 ‘- Ingle! Shot from the edge of number 5 which is deflected by his partner Harder. Another opportunity fades for the British.

38 ‘- Bonansea! For the first time Juventus arrives in the Chelsea area. Penetrated vertically for Hurtig, the Swede leans back for Bonansea but her left is rebounded by the defense of the home team.

35 ‘- Peyraud-Magnin again! Bright right from distance and fly under the crossroads of the Juventus defender. Another great intervention by the Juventus number 16.

34 ‘- Kerr again! Great cross from Kirby from the left, Kerr’s header from a great position but the ball goes to the bottom. Juventus trembles.

34 ‘- Chelsea continue to play the game, Juventus never manages to get out of their own half.

27 ‘- GIANT OPPORTUNITY FOR KERR! Ball vertically for the number 20 who gets rid of Lenzini with experience, Peyraud-Magnin jumps but does not hit the mirror of the goal from a tight angle.

25 ‘- Chelsea again! Bad intervention by Peyraud-Magnin, a ball that arrives in the Kerr area but a great intervention by Lundorf denies the number 14 of Chelsea to hit the net.

22 ‘- Peyraud-Magnin! Ingle opens for Reiten who expels the left-handed, the Juventus goalkeeper overtakes himself by denying the goal of the advantage to Chelsea.

19 ‘- Ingle! Right on the fly of number 5, Zamanian immolates himself and avoids the worst.

17 ‘- Ball from the rear for Girelli, the number 10 aims at the Chelsea defense and tries to pocket for Hurtig, a great intervention by Bright, however, does not allow the ball to pass.

14 ‘- Conclusion of Ingle from distance, very high ball.

12 ‘- Cross from the right by Cuthbert who hits Boattin in the abdomen. Soccer player in pain, but that’s nothing to worry about.

10 ‘- Reiten’s cross from the left to look for Kirby, Peyraud-Magnin comes out and blocks.

7 ‘- Kirby! Right from 25 meters of the Chelsea player, Peyraud-Magnin blocks without problems.

4 ‘- Very strong start of Chelsea, moments of difficulty in the ranks of Juventus. Montemurro continues to preach calm.

2 ‘- CROSS OF CUTHBERT! Ball that reaches the edge and right of the Chelsea player, Peyraud-Magnin deflects on the crossbar, saving Juve. On the corner is still good the goalkeeper of Juvents foiling the corner.

21:01 – CHELSEA-JUVENTUS WOMEN HAS BEGUN!

20:55 – The teams are about to enter the pitch.

20:26 – Teams on the pitch for the warm-up.

20:07 – OFFICIAL FORMATIONS

CHELSEA (3-4-3): Berger; Bright, Carter, Eriksson (C); Cuthbert, Ingle, Ji, Reiten; Harder, Kerr, Kirby.

Available: Musovic, Telford, Nouwen, Leupolz, England, Fleming, Charles, Spence, Andersson, Fox.

Trainer: Emma Hayes.

JUVENTUS (4-3-3): Peyraud-Magnin; Lundorf, Lenzini, Salvai (C), Boattin; Rosucci, Pedersen, Zamanian; Bonansea, Girelli, Hurtig.

Available: April, Hyryynen, Gama, Nildén, Staskova, Giai, Caruso, Bonfantini, Arcangeli, Beccari, Pfattner.

Trainer: Joe Montemurro.

Referee: Ms Sara Persson (Sweden)

Assistants: Ms Almira Spahic (Sweden) and Ms Jilan Taher (Sweden)

IV Officer: Lovisa Johansson (Sweden)

8:00 pm – Friends and friends of EverythingJuve, welcome to the Chelsea-Juventus Women direct text, valid for the fifth day of group A of the Women’s Champions League. Coach Montemurro’s girls are back from a 2-0 victory at Wolfsburg, while the English in the last round ruled Servette 1-0. This game is a real play-off for the primacy of the group: in case of victory, Juventus would hook Chelsea at 10 and would have the chance to win the day in the match with Servette.

Kick-off at hours 21.