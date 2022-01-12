LIVE TJ – COMING TO Mediaset: “We play it. Replace Chiesa? We already have great champions, we will evaluate. Dybala? Whoever wears the 10 must realize the weight he has that number”

Juventus CEO Maurizio Arrivabene spoke to Mediaset: “Today is a straight match and you play it, but it is obvious that without the suspended it would have been a different match. It is useless to complain, we are at the Scala del Calcio against a very, very strong team and therefore we play it. Forget those who are not there and give it our all. “

Szczesny’s absence is not good news.

“There is a tendency to turn good news into bad news. He’s vaccinated, he’s just following protocols and we all are with him: vaccinating is the watchword for us.

Could the match against Roma represent a turning point?

“Every match has its history and today is the Super Cup final. We have to watch from match to match, watch, 80% of our team is made up of national teams, but every now and then someone turns off the light. Today it is better that they keep it on. for all 90 minutes and for any recovery “.

Will you replace Chiesa in January?

“We have great champions like Dybala, Kaio Jorge, Kulusevski … We expect the best from who we have, then we will do our evaluations”.

Did he compare himself to Dybala?

“I don’t compare myself with anyone, I say what I think. I want to see character, determination and the desire to win. Whoever brings number 10 to Juventus must realize the weight that this number has for us. The speech I made about him is valid. for everyone”.