LIVE TJ – Danilo partially in the group. Positive Lambs at Covid. Anterior cruciate ligament injury per church, will soon be operated on. Allegri will speak tomorrow at 12:30

14:56 – DANILO PARTIALLY IN THE GROUP – Juventus, through its official website, provided the details of today’s session: “A new week of work for Juve begins. Returning to Turin immediately after the incredible match last night in Rome, the bianconeri found this morning at Continassa: as always, unloading for those who were most busy yesterday, pitch for the rest of the group.

In particular, on the pitch, attention was paid to technical work, with exercises for the development of the maneuver, for the defensive phase and on game situations.

Danilo partially trained with the group.

But now it’s time to think about the very important match on Wednesday: the Italian Super Cup, at San Siro, against Inter; match that will be directed by Doveri, assisted by Bindoni and Imperiale. Fourth official Fabbri, VAR Mazzoleni, AVAR Ranghetti. The press conference on the eve of Allegri and a Juventus player is scheduled for tomorrow at 12.30 (live on Juventus TV from the Allianz Stadium); the team will train in the afternoon, after which it will leave for Milan “, we read on Juventus.com.

13:16 – TOMORROW AT 12:30 HE WILL SPEAK HAPPY – Tomorrow at 12:30 Massimiliano Allegri will speak at a press conference at the Allianz Stadium on the eve of the Super Cup.

13:14 – LAMBS POSITIVE TO COVID – Andrea Agnelli tested positive at Covid, he will not be present for the Super Cup final. The president is well, asymptomatic and has had no contact with the team.

12:14 – BREAKDOWN OF THE CRUSADER BY CHURCH -Juventus, through its official website, issued a statement on Federico Chiesa’s condition: “During yesterday’s match Federico Chiesa reported a blunt trauma to sprain his left knee.

The diagnostic tests performed this morning at J | Medical revealed the injury of the anterior cruciate ligament.

It will be necessary to have surgery in the next few days “, we read on juventus.com.

11:31 – CHURCH LEFT THE JMEDICAL – Chiesa left JMedical and was in quite pain. The player stopped with the fans present but did not make any statements.

10:22 – CHURCH HAS ARRIVED AT JMEDICAL – Federico Chiesa arrived at JMedical to undergo instrumental knee tests. The Juventus number 22 walks on crutches and is accompanied by his father Enrico.