LIVE TJ – Double session for Juve. Technical work in the morning. Gym session in the afternoon. Church at the JTC. The outside has embraced Vlahovic again

18:09 – TRAINING ENDED – Juventus, through its official website, provided the details of today’s sessions: “The preparation of the bianconeri continues in view of the resumption of the championship, Sunday evening against Verona at the Allianz Stadium.





Today the bianconeri had a double session at the Training Center: the first, in the morning, dedicated to technique, with “bulls” and then specific attention on combinations aimed at conclusions on goal and on the construction of the game under pressure.





In the afternoon, I work out in the gym.





Tomorrow we are back on the pitch: the group is expected at the Training Center in the morning “, we read on Juventus.com.





17:25 – CHURCH MEETS VLAHOVIC – Today, Federico Chiesa was at the JTC and got to embrace Dusan Vlahovic again. Juventus, via Twitter, shared the video of the match between the Juventus number 22 and DV7:









15:03 – TRAINING ENDED – Juventus have finished the morning training in view of the match against Verona. Massimiliano Allegri could field Dusan Vlahovic from the first minute for Sunday’s match. While it remains to be seen who will take the place of the suspended Locatelli.