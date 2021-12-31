Sports

LIVE TJ – Individual training for the bianconeri. The South Americans have returned. Pinsoglio and Arthur positive at Covid. Both are already in solitary confinement

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 31 2 minutes read

18:38 – INDIVIDUAL TRAINING – Juventus, through its official website, provided the details of today’s session: “Juventus greets 2021 on the pitch. Last training of the year for the bianconeri, ready to welcome a 2022 that will immediately be full of demanding challenges and stimulants.

After the resumption yesterday afternoon, today a double session at the Juventus Training Center, with the South Americans who have joined the team. Morning dedicated to mixed technical exercises, afternoon dedicated to athletic work on the field. In both sessions, individual work was carried out as scheduled.

Tomorrow the first training session of 2022: appointment in the afternoon “, we read on Juventus.com.

13:24 – TWO POSITIVES FOR JUVE – Juventus, through its official website, communicated the positivity of two players: “Juventus Football Club announces that, during the screening procedure for the resumption of competitive activity, the positivity to Covid-19 of the players Carlo emerged. Pinsoglio and Arthur.

The aforementioned players are already observing the envisaged rules and have been placed in solitary confinement, in compliance with the health protocol in force “, reads Juventus.com.

13:23 – SOUTH AMERICANS AT WORK IN THE AFTERNOON – Juventus, today, will meet the South Americans and in particular Paulo Dybala.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 31 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Juventus, Chiellini: “Super League? The level players want to play those games” | News

November 11, 2021

Champions: Inter, Milan and Atalanta qualify if … Here are the combinations | News

November 4, 2021

Cagliari – Udinese: 0-4 Serie A 2021/2022. Final result and commentary on the match

2 weeks ago

Discover all the latest news on Ilaria d’Amico and Gigi Buffon

November 2, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button