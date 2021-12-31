LIVE TJ – Individual training for the bianconeri. The South Americans have returned. Pinsoglio and Arthur positive at Covid. Both are already in solitary confinement

18:38 – INDIVIDUAL TRAINING – Juventus, through its official website, provided the details of today’s session: “Juventus greets 2021 on the pitch. Last training of the year for the bianconeri, ready to welcome a 2022 that will immediately be full of demanding challenges and stimulants.

After the resumption yesterday afternoon, today a double session at the Juventus Training Center, with the South Americans who have joined the team. Morning dedicated to mixed technical exercises, afternoon dedicated to athletic work on the field. In both sessions, individual work was carried out as scheduled.

Tomorrow the first training session of 2022: appointment in the afternoon “, we read on Juventus.com.

13:24 – TWO POSITIVES FOR JUVE – Juventus, through its official website, communicated the positivity of two players: “Juventus Football Club announces that, during the screening procedure for the resumption of competitive activity, the positivity to Covid-19 of the players Carlo emerged. Pinsoglio and Arthur.

The aforementioned players are already observing the envisaged rules and have been placed in solitary confinement, in compliance with the health protocol in force “, reads Juventus.com.

13:23 – SOUTH AMERICANS AT WORK IN THE AFTERNOON – Juventus, today, will meet the South Americans and in particular Paulo Dybala.