LIVE TJ – Individual training. Tomorrow the South Americans are back. Chiellini at home for a positive contact with Covid. Dybala will be at the JTC tomorrow

17:59 – SHOOTING TODAY – Juventus, through its official website, provided details on the resumption of training: “Juventus at work towards 2022. The bianconeri, who closed with a good victory over Cagliari before the break, met in the afternoon at Juventus Training Center to begin preparing for a January full of important challenges.

The team underwent individual training today and will do the same tomorrow. Today’s work has focused on athletic work and then continued with individual technique exercises.

Giorgio Chiellini is absent, due to contacts with a positive person at Covid-19, while the South Americans will join the group tomorrow. A double session is scheduled for tomorrow “, we read on Juventus.com.

17:09 – DYBALA EXPECTED IN THE NIGHT IN TURIN – During the night Paulo Dybala will return to Turin and domeni will resume training.

12:19 – SHOOTING TODAY – Juventus, this afternoon, will return to Continassa to resume training. Massimiliano Allegri will not yet have available the South Americans who are returning to Turin. In particular, according to Sky Sport, Paulo Dybala will return to the JTC tomorrow.