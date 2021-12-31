Sports

LIVE TJ – Individual training. Tomorrow the South Americans are back. Chiellini at home for a positive contact with Covid. Dybala will be at the JTC tomorrow

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 31 2 minutes read

17:59 – SHOOTING TODAY – Juventus, through its official website, provided details on the resumption of training: “Juventus at work towards 2022. The bianconeri, who closed with a good victory over Cagliari before the break, met in the afternoon at Juventus Training Center to begin preparing for a January full of important challenges.

The team underwent individual training today and will do the same tomorrow. Today’s work has focused on athletic work and then continued with individual technique exercises.

Giorgio Chiellini is absent, due to contacts with a positive person at Covid-19, while the South Americans will join the group tomorrow. A double session is scheduled for tomorrow “, we read on Juventus.com.

17:09 – DYBALA EXPECTED IN THE NIGHT IN TURIN – During the night Paulo Dybala will return to Turin and domeni will resume training.

12:19 – SHOOTING TODAY – Juventus, this afternoon, will return to Continassa to resume training. Massimiliano Allegri will not yet have available the South Americans who are returning to Turin. In particular, according to Sky Sport, Paulo Dybala will return to the JTC tomorrow.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 31 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Donnarumma won the Yashin Trophy for the best goalkeeper of 2021: Milan ignored in the speech

November 30, 2021

Boga is a new Atalanta player: a Christmas present for the Nerazzurri fans

5 days ago

Juve capital gains: the ‘private card’ with Ronaldo is not found. The prosecutors ready to question him, the lawyer Gabasio cannot testify | First page

4 weeks ago

Lazio-Udinese, the official formations

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button