LIVE TJ – INTER – JUVENTUS WOMEN 1-1 ENDS HERE. Boattin responds to Njoya

90 ‘+ 3’ ENDS HERE. The first leg of the quarter-finals between Inter and Juventus Women ends with a draw: Boattin responds to Njoya.





90 ‘+ 3’ – Boattin scores directly from the corner with a surgical left that displaces Gilardi.





90 ‘+ 2’ – Karchouni wastes potential advantage against Peyraud-Magnin.





87 ‘ – Guarino makes a new change: Polli (out Bonetti).





83 ‘ – Zamanian cross to the far post, Bonfantini tries to place it in acrobatics but Gilardi is ready by sending the ball into a corner kick.





81 ‘ – Double change made by Montemurro: Nilden (out Lenzini), Zamanian (out Caruso).





75 ‘- No.replacement eggs at Juventus: Bonfantini (out Cerboredom).





73‘- Inter ahead with Njoya who surgically bags Peyraud-Magnin. Double change for the Nerazzurre: Portales (out Pandini), Marinelli (out Njoya).





71 ‘– Njoya shoots a right that Peyraud-Magnin calmly rejects.





65 ‘ – Double substitution for the bianconere: Pedersen (out Rosucci), Grosso (out Bonansea).





62 ‘ – First substitution for Inter women: Karchouni (out Brustia).





48 ‘ – Bonetti takes the free kick, Kathellen takes advantage of it with a dangerous deviation that nevertheless finds the crossbar.





46 ‘- It starts with the second portion of the game. The Juventus Women are on the verge of batting.





SECOND HALF





45 ‘- THE FIRST HALF ENDS HERE. The first part of the game ends with a double wall from the Nerazzurri rearguard on Caruso’s initiatives. Almost balanced match with the bianconere who wasted several opportunities, including Staskova’s header saved on the line by Merlo.





31 ‘ – Peyraud-Magnin smoothly blocks a shot of Njoya.





27 ‘ – Panic for the Nerazzurri defense: Lundorfserved very well by Staskovatest of power but the ball ends up on the outside of the pole.





19 ‘ – On a corner kick development Staskova undermines the Nerazzurri defense with a header that Merlo brilliantly rejects on the line.





18 ‘- Bonetti on a free kick serves the Nerazzurri number 14 but Peyraud-Magnin. Situation then canceled for offside.





8 ‘ – Peyraud-Magnin save on Njoya Ajara’s powerful and decidedly dangerous shot.





4 ‘ – Caruso retrieve and switch to Cernoia who undermines the Nerazzurri defense with a left that ends up in a corner. First thrill for Inter.





1 ‘ – Inter-Juventus Women begins. Kick off are the hosts.





FIRST HALF





14:26 – Small curiosity: on the Inter bench sits Rita Guarino, former Juventus Women coach with whom she has collected records and victories.





14:15 – PRE-HEATING









14:05 – OFFICIAL FORMATIONS





INTER (4-3-3): Gilardi; Sonstevold, Kathellen, Kristjansdottir, Merlo; Simonetti, Csiszar, Brustia; Bonetti, Njoya Ajara, Pandini.



Available: Durante, Landstrom, Karchouni, Santi, Marinelli, Polli, M. Portales, Pavan, Vergani. Annex Guarino





JUVENTUS WOMEN (4-3-3): Peyraud-Magnin; Lundorf, Gama, Lenzini, Boattin; Caruso, Rosucci, Cernoia; Bonansea, Staskova, Hurtig.



Available: April, Forcinella, Panzeri, Nilden, Sembrant, Pedersen, Grosso, Zamanian, Bonfantini. Annex Montemurro









14:00 – Good afternoon and happy Sunday friends of Tuttojuve.com, welcome to the direct text of Inter-Juventu Women, match valid for the first leg of the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup. The kick-off of the match, which will be played at the Rigamonti Ceppi Stadium in Lecco, is at 2.30pm. Mario Saia of the Palermo section will referee.