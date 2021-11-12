LIVE TJ – Italy-Switzerland 1-1

22:44 – Thanks for being with us, stay tuned to Tuttojuve.com for all the insights into the Juve world.

10:40 PM – TRIPLE WHISTLE! Italy does not go beyond the 1-1 at home against Switzerland. Di Lorenzo equalized the goal scored at the opening by Widmer, then failed by Jorginho in the final the penalty of the possible 2-1 blue. For the qualification for the World Cup everything postponed to the next and last race.

—–

90 ‘+ 3 – CLAMOROUS RISK FROM ITALY !!! OPPORTUNITY FOR SWITZERLAND !! Pressure from Zakaria that sends Donnarumma empty in the area, the defense then anticipates Zeqiri in extremis.

90 ‘+ 1’ – CLAMOROUS PENALTY FAILED BY JORGINHO! The blue kicks very high.

90 ‘- PENALTY FOOTBALL FOR ITALY! Wide arm of Garcia that goes to hit Berardi, after having reviewed the episode at the VAR the referee assigns the penalty.

89 ‘- The Azzurri protest for Garcia’s intervention against Berardi inside the penalty area. Taylor goes to review the action at the VAR.

87 ‘- In Switzerland outside Vargas, inside Zeqiri.

85 ‘- CHURCH !!! ITALY VERY CLOSE TO THE GOAL OF THE ADVANTAGE !!! From a good position, the black-and-white shot ends high over the crossbar.

82 ‘- Akanji’s arm touch on a Berardi ball, Taylor stops the game and orders a free kick for Italy and warns the Swiss defender.

80 ‘- In Italy outside Okafor and Shaqiri, inside Frei and Sow.

79 ‘- Withholding of Schar on Chiesa, yellow for the Swiss.

77 ‘- INSIGNE !!! OPPORTUNITY FOR ITALY !!! Right to turn by the blue 10 with Sommer who somehow intercepts the ball.

75 ‘- Last quarter of an hour plus recovery at the end of the match, result still at 1-1.

74 ‘- Corner conquered by the Azzurri. On the development of the shot from the flag, Berardi’s cross for Tonali who, however, puts his head on the bottom.

71 ‘- DANGEROUS ITALY !!! Widmer advance on Chiesa but the back pass for Sommer is inaccurate: the Swiss goalkeeper arrives at the last moment to anticipate the blue winger.

70 ‘- Third change in Italy: outside Barella, inside Cristante.

69 ‘- First changes in Switzerland: out Rodriguez and Steffen, in Garcia and Ieri.

64 ‘- Acerbi fouls Steffen, an interesting free kick in favor of Switzerland. However, no interesting opportunity arises from the next bar.

62 ‘- Bonucci tries to serve Barella vertically, but the ball is inaccurate and ends up directly in Sommer’s arms.

60 ‘- Italy under pressure with Insigne who, however, is closed for a corner by Widmer. Nothing done, then about the shot from the next flag.

57 ‘- First changes for the Azzurri: out of Belotti and Locatelli, in Berardi and Tonali.

55 ‘- Zakaria receives the ball from the edge of the area and concludes with his right, the ball goes out directly on the bottom.

54 ‘- Switzerland back in possession of the ball: Widmer receives the ball in the right lane, careful Emerson who rejects.

52 ‘- Insistent possession by the Azzurri, still the ball in depth for Belotti who enters the area. Rodriguez closes the diagonal very well by stopping his teammate at Bull.

50 ‘- Locatelli tries a verticalization for Barella, good closure by Switzerland.

48 ‘- Switzerland asks for a touch with the arm from Bonucci, Taylor lets it go on and the replays prove him right.

47 ‘- Immediately a warning, Insigne remedies her for a foul on Steffen.

46 ‘- WE START! The teams return to the field without substitutions, Swiss in possession of the ball.

—–

21:34 – Teams at rest after the first 45 ‘, Di Lorenzo responded to Widmer and the match for now stopped at 1-1.

—–

45 ‘- There will be two minutes of recovery.

43 ‘- First yellow of the match, Chiesa remedies it for a foul on Rodriguez.

40 ‘- Five minutes plus any recovery at the end of the first half, push the blues.

38 ‘- The confirmation of the VAR also arrives, the goal is good.

36 ‘- GOAL OF DI LORENZO !!! THE BLUE DRAW IS COMING !!! Free kick from Insigne who ran to the center, great insertion by Di Lorenzo who bags the 1-1 goal.

34 ‘- Okafor looks for the cross on the left, Acerbi takes refuge for a corner.

33 ‘- SCHAR !!! SWITZERLAND VERY CLOSE TO DOUBLING !!! On the development of a free kick, the Swiss defender stands higher than all and heads off with Donnarumma blocking in two halves.

31 ‘- Error in disengagement by Di Lorenzo who triggers Vargas in the left lane, ball for Okafor but Italy disengages well.

30 ‘- Throw of Di Lorenzo for Belotti, but the ball of the grenade attacker is blocked by Schar. Meanwhile we are at half an hour, Italy at a disadvantage.

27 ‘- Barella widens to the right and looks for a cross in the middle, good Sommer coming out to make the ball his own.

25 ‘- The Azzurri attacked with his head down with Jorginho looking for the right from a distance, rejecting the Swiss defense.

24 ‘- OPPORTUNITY FOR CHURCH !!! Right to turn by the blue winger, Sommer stretches out and blocks the ball.

22 ‘- VERY OPPORTUNITY STRETCHER !!! ITALY ONE STEP FROM DRAW !!! Nice descent by Emerson on the left, ball for Jorginho whose conclusion is blocked. The ball ends up in Barella who hits Sommer in full from a few steps.

21 ‘- With this result, Switzerland would be at the top of the group at +3 over the blues.

20 ‘- Switzerland accelerates again with Vargas serving Shaqiri on the right, but the former Inter misses the measure of the cross.

18 ‘- SHAQIRI !!! SWITZERLAND STILL CLOSE TO DOUBLING !!! Okafor widens to the left and serves the Swiss captain in the middle, a shot just above the crossbar.

17 ‘- Italy struggling to create an orderly reaction.

16 ‘- OKAFOR !!! OPPORTUNITY FOR SWITZERLAND !!! Barella loses a bloody ball, Okafor will retrieve it, who tries the conclusion at a turn that goes out at the bottom of a breath.

15 ‘- ITALY RISKS BIG! Another lunge left by Switzerland, a ball for Okafor that triggers a pinball machine in the area, he pushes Emerson away.

14 ‘- Italy seeks the reaction with Insigne looking for Belotti, Schar chooses the timing of the jump well and anticipates the grenade attacker with his head.

12 ‘- GOAL OF SWITZERLAND. WIDMER BRINGS GUESTS FORWARD. Bloody restart of Switzerland with Okafor who challenges Bonucci on the left and serves as a tow Widmer, who kicks with power and beats Donnarumma. Swiss ahead.

10 ‘- Good ball for Di Lorenzo who then serves Insigne, good diagonal in closing by Widmer.

9 ‘- Switzerland earns a free kick for a Chiesa foul against Rodriguez. On the serve Shaqiri tries a joke for the strikers but it is still Chiesa in defensive retreat to ward off any threat.

6 ‘- Nothing serious for Barella who gets up after the blow suffered.

5 ‘- Zakaria receives the Freuler ball and tries a shot from distance, the ball is rejected by Barella who takes a ball and remains on the ground.

4 ‘- Bravo Belotti defending the ball from Zakaria’s attack. The latter then commits a foul on the blue.

3 ‘- Good starting point from Chiesa on the right, but the black and white then gets the ball stolen by Akanji who also avoids the corner.

2′ – First Swiss starting point with Shaqiri who exploits an error in the setting phase of Bonucci. Conclusion from the long distance and the ball that ends high.

1 ‘- GO TO THE MATCH! Azzurri immediately in possession of the ball.

—–

20:44 – English Anthony Taylor referees.

20:41 – Teams on the pitch, it’s time for the national anthems.

20:40 – Everything is ready, five minutes before the kick-off of the match.

20:22 – “I have great faith in the boys – said the Italian coach Roberto Mancini to the microphones of Rai Sport – even if we are in a moment of the season where we lack a lot of players but this seems to me that all the national teams have our problem. But I have great faith in what the boys will be able to do “.

7:00 pm – Friends and friends of Tuttojuve.com, welcome to the direct text of Italy-Switzerland, match valid for qualifying for the 2022 World Cup. Soon the latest training.

ITALY-SWITZERLAND, OFFICIAL FORMATIONS

ITALY (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Acerbi, Emerson; Barella, Jorginho, Locatelli; Church, Belotti, Insigne.

SWISS (4-2-3-1): Sommer; Widmer, Akanji, Schar, Rodriguez; Frueler, Zakaria; Vargas, Shaqiri, Steffen; Okafor.