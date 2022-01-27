LIVE TJ – It’s made for Vlahovic at Juventus: only the announcement is missing. Morata could stay. Giulini freezes Juve for Nandez. Kulusevski to Milan?

20:05 – THE FIGURES OF THE VLAHOVIC DEAL – Gianluca Di Marzio revealed the figures of the Vlahovic affair: “Dusan Vlahovic at Juventus: now it’s done. All the details have also been fixed with the player’s agents for the transfer of the Serbian striker to the Juventus club. Now only the official announcement is missing. . Juventus and Fiorentina had reached an agreement in recent days for the transfer figures, which will be 68 million in fixed part and 7 in bonuses for a total (potential) of 75 million. The bianconeri, therefore, accepted the request of the purple club not to defer payments. Today the last details have been settled with the player’s agents and Vlahovic will soon sign the contract with Juventus. Fiorentina has already closed for the replacement of the Serbian striker, or Arthur Cabral, “he wrote the Sky Sport journalist.





19:27 – DEFINED AGREEMENT WITH THE AGENTS OF VLAHOVIC – Juventus has defined the agreement with Dusan Vlahovic’s agents. The parties have found the agreement on the basis of 7 million until 2026 with an option until 2027. Now he expects Vlahovic to deny himself from Covid to be able to support medical examinations.





12:38 – TODAY WE WILL MEET THE AGENTS OF VLAHOVIC – Today, Juventus will see Vlahovic’s agents to file the final details of the negotiation that will bring the Serbian striker to Turin.





12:37 – THE POINT ON THE MARKET – According to Sky Sport, Barcelona would be interested in Morata but there are some difficulties and for this reason in the end the Spaniard could stay in Turin. Meanwhile, Juventus would always be on the trail of Nandez, especially in the event of Bentancur’s departure. Kaio Jorge could also be part of the negotiation with Cagliari.





