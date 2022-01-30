LIVE TJ – It’s made for Zakaria at Juventus. Exchange of documents in progress with Tottenham for Bentancur. 18-month loan for Kulusevski. He also works for Nandez

17:22 – MADE FOR ZAKARIA – It is made for the passage of Denis Zakaria to Juventus. The Juventus club has defined the last details with Borussia Monchengladbach. In the next few hours, the midfielder will land in Turin to undergo medical examinations.





13:42 – EXCHANGE OF DOCUMENTS WITH TOTTENHAM FOR BENTANCUR – According to Sky Sport, Juventus and Tottenham are exchanging documents for Bentancur’s passage to England. While for Kulusevski the loan will not be for six months but for 18 months, therefore the redemption obligation under certain conditions will start in 2023.





12:32 – THE POINT ON THE MARKET – According to Sky Sport, Juventus is closing the Zakaria deal with Borussia Monchengladbach. The bianconeri will pay the Germans 3.5 million plus 3.5 million bonuses. Juventus, however, are also continuing to work for Nandez. The bianconeri are looking for an agreement with the player and with Cagliari. Nandez could numerically replace Kulusevski who is one step away from Tottenham. The Swede will move to London on loan with a redemption obligation under certain conditions. The obligation will automatically start in the event of Tottenham qualification for the Champions League or when the player reaches half of the appearances between now and the end of the season. The Kulusevski transaction between fixed and bonus will go beyond 40 million. Juventus and Tottenham are also about to close for Bentancur and the total figure will be around 25 million, 19 of which will be fixed.







