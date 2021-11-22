LIVE TJ – Juve arrived in London. The summoned. There are Dybala and Kulusevski. Hypothesis 4-4-2. In attack space for Chiesa and Morata
20:52 – SOME DOUBT FOR MERRY – Allegri still has some doubts about his formation but should still aim for 4-4-2.
Juventus (4-4-2): Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; McKennie, Bentancur, Locatelli, Rabiot; Morata, Church.
19:52 – JUVENTUS ARRIVED AT THE HOTEL – Juventus has just arrived at the hotel in London and some fans were waiting for them who had the opportunity to see Bonucci up close, who stopped for photos and autographs. Nedved and Agnelli arrived before the team at the hotel.
18:44 – JUVE ARRIVED IN LONDON – Juventus, via Twitter, announced that the team has arrived in London:
16:31 – JUVE ON THE GO – Juventus, via Twitter, revealed that the team is traveling to London:
15:48 – THE CONVOKED – Juventus, through its website, has released the list of players called up for the match against Chelsea:
Szczesny
Perin
Pinsoglio
De Ligt
Alex Sandro
Cuadrado
Bonucci
Rugani
De Winter
Arthur
McKennie
Bentancur
Locatelli
Rabiot
Kulusevski
church
Morata
Dybala
Kean
11:41 – ABSENT KULUSEVSKI – Dejan Kulusevski is not training with his teammates. So the Swede could miss the match against Chelsea. It is still unknown what kind of problem is preventing Kulusevski from training.
11:28 – WORKOUT IN PROGRESS – Juventus are on the pitch and are training for the match against Chelsea. Paulo Dybala is also available to Massimiliano Allegri. The other injured are absent.
