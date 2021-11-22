Sports

LIVE TJ – Juve arrived in London. The summoned. There are Dybala and Kulusevski. Hypothesis 4-4-2. In attack space for Chiesa and Morata

20:52 – SOME DOUBT FOR MERRY – Allegri still has some doubts about his formation but should still aim for 4-4-2.

Juventus (4-4-2): Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; McKennie, Bentancur, Locatelli, Rabiot; Morata, Church.

19:52 – JUVENTUS ARRIVED AT THE HOTEL – Juventus has just arrived at the hotel in London and some fans were waiting for them who had the opportunity to see Bonucci up close, who stopped for photos and autographs. Nedved and Agnelli arrived before the team at the hotel.

18:44 – JUVE ARRIVED IN LONDON – Juventus, via Twitter, announced that the team has arrived in London:

16:31 – JUVE ON THE GO – Juventus, via Twitter, revealed that the team is traveling to London:

15:48 – THE CONVOKED – Juventus, through its website, has released the list of players called up for the match against Chelsea:

Szczesny

Perin

Pinsoglio

De Ligt

Alex Sandro

Cuadrado

Bonucci

Rugani

De Winter

Arthur

McKennie

Bentancur

Locatelli

Rabiot

Kulusevski

church

Morata

Dybala

Kean

11:41 – ABSENT KULUSEVSKI – Dejan Kulusevski is not training with his teammates. So the Swede could miss the match against Chelsea. It is still unknown what kind of problem is preventing Kulusevski from training.

11:28 – WORKOUT IN PROGRESS – Juventus are on the pitch and are training for the match against Chelsea. Paulo Dybala is also available to Massimiliano Allegri. The other injured are absent.

