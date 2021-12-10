Sports

LIVE TJ – Juve arrived in Venice. The summoned. Out Arthur. Allegri towards the confirmation of the 4-2-3-1. Rabiot favorite over Bentancur

19:26 – CHEERFUL TOWARDS THE CONFIRMATION OF 4-2-3-1 – Allegri, against Venezia, will confirm the 4-2-3-1: Szczesny will be in goal. In defense from right to left there will be De Sciglio, Bonucci, De Ligt and Alex Sandro. In midfield Locatelli will return and at his side there will be one between Rabiot and Bentancur with the first favorite over the second. While behind Morata there will be Cuadrado, Dybala and Bernardeschi.

Juventus (4-2-3-1): Szczesny; De Sciglio, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Locatelli, Rabiot; Cuadrado, Dybala, Bernardeschi; Morata.

17:46 – JUVE ARRIVED IN VENICE – Juventus has arrived in Venice.

16:55 – JUVE ARRIVED IN CASELLE – Juventus, through its Twitter profile, revealed that the team has arrived in Caselle:

15:48 – THE CONVOKED – Juventus, through its official website, has released the list of players called up for the match against Venice:

Szczesny

Perin

Pinsoglio

De Sciglio

Chiellini

De Ligt

Bonucci

Rugani

Pilgrims

Alex Sandro

De Winter

Cuadrado

Rabiot

Locatelli

Bentancur

Bernardeschi

Miretti

Kaio Jorge

Kean

Morara

Dybala

Soulè

14:39 – MORNING TRAINING – Juventus trained at Continassa in the morning in view of the match against Venice. The team will leave for Venice in the afternoon. For this match, the Livorno coach will rely on a 4-2-3-1: Szczesny will be in the door. In defense, De Sciglio should see himself again on the right, in the middle of Bonucci and De Ligt, while on the left there will be one between Pellegrini or Alex Sandro. In midfield from right to left it should touch Cuadrado, Bentancur, Locatelli and Bernardeschi. In attack the certainty is Dybala while at his side there will be one between Morata and Kean.

