LIVE TJ – JUVENTUS-FIORENTINA – Official formations: injury in heating for Chiellini, Rugani plays

17:42 – Last minute change between the Juventus ranks: Chiellini can’t make it due to a physical problem, Rugani plays in his place.

16:47 – OFFICIAL TRAINING

JUVENTUS (4-3-3): Perin; Danilo, De Ligt, Rugani, Alex Sandro; McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot; Church, Dybala, Morata. All.Allegri

FIORENTINA (4-3-3): Terracciano; Odriozola, Milenkovic, Martinez Quarta, Biraghi; Bonaventura, Torreira, Castrovilli; Callejon, Vlahovic, Saponara. All. Italian

16:40 – Soon the official formations

16:35 – Teams arrived at the Stadium (video on the home page)

16:10 – The teams expected at the stadium in about twenty minutes.

15:59 – CHEERFUL BETS ON THE OWNERS – Massimiliano Allegri will rely on the same men seen in the Champions League against Zenit St. Petersburg, with the exception of Szczesny who will be replaced by Perin. For the rest, Danilo, De Ligt and Alex Sandro will be in defense, while Bonucci could rest. In midfield, on the right, it will be the turn of Chiesa, in the middle there will be McKennie and Locatelli, while on the left will move Bernardeschi. In attack there will be no news and Dybala and Morata will play.

14:44 – PERIN IN PLACE OF SZCZESNY – Today, Mattia Perin will take the place of Szczesny who is injured.

13:03 – COST BRUSH FOR SZCZESNY – Wojciech Szczesny is not on the list due to a contusion in his side.

Juventus (4-4-2): Perin; Danilo, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Chiesa, McKennie, Locatelli, Bernardeschi; Morata and Dybala.

12:19 – THE CONVOKED – Juventus, through its official website, has released the list of players called up for the match against Fiorentina:

Perin

Israel

Pinsoglio

Chiellini

De Ligt

Alex Sandro

Danilo

Cuadrado

Bonucci

Rugani

Arthur

Ramsey

McKennie

Bentancur

Locatelli

Bernardeschi

Rabiot

Kulusevski

church

Morata

Dybala

Kaio Jorge

11:43 – ALLEGRI WILL BET ON 4-4-2 – Juventus is in retirement and is preparing for the match against Fiorentina. For this match Massimiliano Allegri will rely on 4-4-2: Szczesny will be in goal. In front of him will act Danilo, Bonucci, De Ligt and Alex Sandro. In the midfield on the right there will be Chiesa, in the middle it will be the turn of McKennie and Locatelli while on the left there will be Bernardeschi. In attack, however, there will be Morata and Dybala.