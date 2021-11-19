LIVE TJ – Juventus traveling to Rome. The summoned. Dybala and Ramsey out. Workout finished

17:48 – JUVENTUS ARRIVED IN CASELLE – Juventus, via Twitter, revealed that the team has arrived at Turin Caselle airport:

17:42 – CHURCH FORWARD – Massimiliano Allegri will not have Paulo Dybala available for the match against Lazio. In its place, alongside Morata, there should be Chiesa. In midfield, however, will act from right to left Cuadrado, Locatelli, McKennie and Rabiot. While Danilo will play in defense on the right, in half space for De Ligt and Bonucci, Alex Sandro will move on the left.

17:24 – THE CONVOKED – Juventus, through its official website, has released the list of players called up for the match against Lazio:

Szczesny

Perin

Pinsoglio

De Ligt

Alex Sandro

Danilo

Cuadrado

Bonucci

Pilgrims

Rugani

Arthur

McKennie

Bentancur

Locatelli

Rabiot

Kulusevski

church

Morata

Kaio Jorge

Kean

17:16 – TRAINING ENDED – Juventus finished training for the match against Lazio. The squad list will arrive shortly and it will be understood whether Dybala will be available to Allegri or not.

16:19 – WORKOUT IN PROGRESS – Juventus are on the pitch and are training for the match against Lazio.

13:58 – AFTERNOON TRAINING FOR JUVE – Juventus will be on the pitch to train for the match against Lazio. After the session there will be the departure for Rome and it will be understood whether Dybala will be available or not.